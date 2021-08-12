Coronavirus (Covid-19)
GPO pauses antigen test kits deal after skimping accusations
After a scathing letter from the Rural Doctors Society accusing the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation of basing their decision solely on price with no concern for quality or accuracy, the GPO walked back their plan to buy 8.5 million antigen test kits from Lepu Medical Technology of China. The purchase will be delayed in order to test the quality of the kits to ensure they are accurate in diagnosing Covid-19.
The permanent secretary for health and chairman of the GPO confirmed that after the statement from the Rural Doctors Society, the GPO as well as the Food and Drug Administration will do quality control testing. The Chinese company chosen to purchase the kits from is certified by the Thai FDA, but on May 28 the US FDA issued a warning that test kits produced by Lepu Medical Technology have a high risk of incorrect results and have been pulled from the US market.
On the other hand, the antigen test kits have been priced for sale to the GPO for just 70 baht per test, including all taxes and VAT.
The GPO was pushed to race to import 8.5 million antigen test kits by Rajavithi Hospital as medical facilities desperately need more capability to test quickly for Covid-19. That hospital along with the National Health Security Office set the requirements for the kits, with standards lower than those set by the World Health Organisation.
The contract with Lepu Medical Technology has not been signed yet, so the GPO was able to postpone the deal, said to be worth about 1 billion baht.
The statement by the Rural Doctors Society said the GPO should be choosing the manufacturer that produces high-quality tests with accurate results, and that cheap and inaccurate tests with false-positive results will only further spread Covid-19 via infected people who mistakenly believe themselves to be negative for the virus, and called on the GPO to not skimp on vital tools in the fight against Covid-19.
“Soldiers need high-quality tanks, planes and submarines to protect the country against invaders, so do doctors who need quality ATKs to fight COVID-19.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post and Thai PBS World
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
GPO pauses antigen test kits deal after skimping accusations
Expert: Half of Thailand infected in 100 days without vaccines
Phuket Sandbox Express Bus to be ended August 16
How to enter Thailand during Covid
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Government delays purchase of antigen tests following quality concerns
Thailand News Today | New Covid record, Ferry shelved, Queen Mum’s Birthday | August 12
Best noodle dishes to try in Thailand
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
Charter flights from Phuket approved by CAAT for Sandboxers
Covid UPDATE: 147 deaths, 22,782 infections, provincial totals
Bangkok Protester that had hand injured from firecracker tests positive for Covid
Possible charges for parents of vandals may be coming, police silent on use of rubber bullets/tear gas
Koh Samui’s 5 most affordable hotels
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Bangkok mother and son arrested for fraud
Ayutthaya ambulance driver tests positive for Covid…again
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
Food shortages beginning as Covid-19 limits production
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
Covid UPDATE: New high of 21,838 infections, provincial totals
Body found in Phuket of Swiss woman presumed murdered
CCSA confirms 100,000 Covid patients in home isolation in Bangkok
Favipiravir AKA Avigan to be used for all Covid patients, despite paltry scientific merit
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 21,838 new infections – a new record, news briefs
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- People9 hours ago
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
- South4 days ago
Koh Lipe enacts 1 month lockdown restrictions from tomorrow
- Crime2 days ago
Man shot and killed at Isaan rice field
- Crime4 days ago
Pattaya suspect refuses to exit car, livestreams police encounter
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok Covid-19 focus: vaccine, medication, treatment plan
Recent comments: