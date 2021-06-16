Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19, food delivery brings rise in plastic and infectious waste
Often, evolving lifestyles, and the technology it brings, are first regarded for their revolutionary game-changing effect before facing down the road the negative unintended consequences of the change. It was decades between when we celebrated the way air travel allowed you to see the world and when we started talking about “carbon footprints”. Many years went by between seeing the world’s knowledge at your fingertips online before the rise of the darkweb. We all thought mobile phones brought us together as a species before we devolved into drones ignoring the world around us as we waste endless hours staring at TikTok videos.
And in the age of Covid-19 lockdowns and restaurant closures, online food delivery services are the latest tech-friendly lifestyle improvement with an unfortunate dark side. The cabinet Tuesday released an environmental situation report that cited a sharp rise in plastic waste and infections waste with society’s increased reliance on food delivery services.
As Covid-19 pushed many people to work from home, barred in-person dining in restaurants, and even forced us at times into lockdowns, the demand for food delivery at home has skyrocketed. The government’s deputy spokesperson discussed the findings in the report and highlighted the dilemma created by the increase in plastic disposable packaging waste food vendors need when sending out food for delivery instead of serving on washable dishware in their restaurants.
They encouraged food businesses and delivery services operators to both endeavour and innovate to reduce the amount of plastic packaging used in delivering meals. The spokesperson also warned that consumers should be active in sorting their rubbish to separate recyclables and plastic waste as well as infectious waste.
Another unwelcomed Covid-19 byproduct is the abundance of garbage such as used face masks that may be containing and spreading infectious material. The recommended procedure that is rarely fully followed is for all used masks and other infectious waste to be double-bagged in plastic that is then tied tightly to be sealed and clearly labelled as infectious materials before being placed for collection.
The report warned that these issues of increased waste play a part in the overall environmental concerns facing Thailand today. Additional areas of risk to the environment’s well-being are worse urban air pollution, lower available water reserves in reservoirs and dams, and increased risk of forest fires.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Covid-19, food delivery brings rise in plastic and infectious waste
Renowned Thai doctor cautions against letting tourists avoid 14 day quarantine
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says sorry again for delays in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Trial begins in Myanmar for former leader Aung San Suu Kyi
5 Top Secret Beaches in Phuket
Blacktip reef sharks get protected status as Environment Minister blasts video cruelty
Dozens of python eggs found underneath home
100 neglected cats rescued by Save Elephant Foundation
Leading Thai doctor calls on government to accelerate vaccine rollout
Good Morning Thailand | Tracking wrist bands for sandbox? Sex tourism, 2022 Michelin Guide
Top 5 Gyms in Bangkok
Thonburi Healthcare Group to import 5 million doses of Moderna
Wednesday Covid Update: 2,331 new infections and 40 deaths
Global travel demand driven by vaccine rollouts: Tripadvisor survey
Samsung Galaxy M62; Should You Buy It?
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
Phuket governor asks for funds for tourist tracking app
Phuket bars to stay closed for July 1 sandbox
Bangkok university student dies after allegedly beaten by a group of students
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
More details uncovered in billionaire couple’s Koh Tao death
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket4 days ago
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
- Pattaya4 days ago
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
- Songkhla3 days ago
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
- Phuket3 days ago
TAT declares Phuket “is ready” to reopen for tourism on July 1
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Penis statue works as village sees rain after erection