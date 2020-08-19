Sections: BangkokCoronavirus (Covid-19)Thailand

Covid-19 case detected outside state quarantine, first in weeks

Medical authorities in Samut Prakan, just southeast of Bangkok, say a Thai man tested positive for Covid-19 at a hospital there today. The man, whose name was not released, was diagnosed at Ramathibodi Hospital and is currently being treated there, according to Piyamit Sitra, dean of the medical faculty at Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute, an agency specifically charged with treating coronavirus patients.

The alarm was raised by a Facebook post claiming that a positive case was found at Ramathibodi. Walairat Chaiyafu, director of the bureau of epidemiology at the Department of Disease Control, said the man, a returnee from abroad, had completed his mandatory 14 day quarantine and was considered healthy at the time he was released.

If confirmed, it would be the first case of the virus outside state quarantine in nearly 3 months. Thailand has  officially detected no local transmission for 86 days as of today.

It’s unclear how many people have come into contact with the patient.

This is a developing story, and The Thaiger will bring you updates as they become available.

SOURCE: Khaosod English

This post was last modified on August 19, 2020 4:40 pm

Share
Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Leave a Comment
Published by
Jack Burton
August 19, 2020 4:39 pm

Recent News

ลียง พบ บาเยิร์น : ถ่ายทอดสด ยูฟ่า แชมเปี้ยนส์ลีก 19 ส.ค. – ช่องทางรับชม

ลียง พบ บาเยิร์น : ถ่ายทอดสด ยูฟ่า แชมเปี้ยนส์ลีก 19 ส.ค. - ช่องทางรับชม ยูฟ่า แชมเปี้ยนส์ลีก รอบรองชนะเลิศ (แข่งนัดเดียว)…

August 19, 2020

Heavy rain, flooding expected in Northern Thailand

Category 3 tropical storm Higos is expected to bring heavy rains to Northern Thailand tomorrow.…

August 19, 2020

Austrian man dies in head-on collision in Phuket

A 77 year old Austrian man died on the way to hospital after his motorcycle…

August 19, 2020

Suspect in brutal 2007 murder caught in Kanchanaburi

A suspect in the brutal 2007 murder of the mother and elder brother of a…

August 19, 2020

Thai education inequality grows, more students need financial aid

Thousands more students are seeking financial help this year, growing the education gap between the…

August 19, 2020

กระทรวงดิจิตัล แจ้งความจับแอดมินเพจ รอยัลลิสต์มาร์เก็ตเพลส

วันที่ 19 ส.ค. มีรายงานว่า นายพุทธิพงษ์ ปุณณกันต์ รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงกระทรวงดิจิตัลเพื่อเศรษฐกิจและสังคม(ดีอีเอส) มอบอำนาจให้ นายภุชพงค์ โนดไธสง รองปลัดกระทรวงกระทรวงดิจิตัลเพื่อเศรษฐกิจและสังคม(ดีอีเอส) มาแจ้งความกับ ปอท. ให้ดำเนินคดีกับแอดมินและผู้เกี่ยวข้องกับกลุ่มเฟซบุ๊ก “รอยัลลิสต์มาร์เก็ตเพลส”…

August 19, 2020