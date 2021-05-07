Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri sees slight increase in daily Covid infections- Friday, 89
Chon Buri province, which features Pattaya, is seeing a slight increase from yesterday in new, daily Covid-19 infections at 89 today. Yesterday saw 76 new infections. The new infections bring the total amount of infections in the province since the beginning of April to 3,130. 1,549 are listed as being released from medical care and fully recovered, with 115 being released yesterday.
The infections by district are as follows:
Mueang Chonburi- 18
Si Racha- 17
Banglamung (including Pattaya)- 38
Phanat Nikhom- 1
Sattahip- 2
Ban Bueng- 2
Pan Thong- 7
Ko Chan- 1
3 patients who were transferred to Chon Buri for medical care from other provinces
The details of today’s infections are:
-2 confirmed close contacts of previous patients from Bangkok
-9 close contacts from workplaces
-A family of 9, all infected from a previous close contact
-Close contacts but timelines still under investigation, 35 cases
-34 cases under investigation
The Department of Public Health in Chon Buri is specifically asking people not to participate right now in any social gatherings outside of their direct, live-in families. The department has listed such things as: drinking circles, Thai barbecues, parties, religious gatherings, and social functions. Checkpoints with document requirements have been cancelled in Chon Buri, however, people are still being “requested” not to travel or leave the province.
Today, Thailand is reporting 27 new Covid-related deaths and 2,044 infections over the past 24 hours. The report today compiled the regional totals from yesterday. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has declared that it is focusing on containing major Covid clusters in 3 key Bangkok communities-the Klong Toey ‘slums’, Bon Kai in Pathumwan and Ban Khing in the Bang Kae district, on the west side of the Chao Phraya.
Meanwhile, talking about Phuket’s plans to open in July, the Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, said yesterday that the number of new cases on the island must reach zero before the government can contemplate the ‘Sandbox’ plan for no-quarantine travel.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Chon Buri
Homes and temples damaged, 11 boats sunk as major storm hits Chon Buri
The district of Sattahip, in the eastern province of Chon Buri, is picking up the pieces after a devastating storm struck in the early hours of yesterday morning. According to a Pattaya News report, 11 fishing boats have sunk and at least 20 homes have sustained damage, mainly along the coast. It’s understood most of the fishing boats belong to the Khao Lan fisheries group.
The roof of Chong Samae San Temple has also collapsed, significantly damaging the building. However, it’s believed no injuries were sustained or lives lost in the storm. Wanchat Wanphram, deputy district chief of Sattahip, inspected the damaged areas in the company of the local Red Cross and a number of district officials.
The Pattaya News reports that the Red Cross and Wanchat distributed survival bags to affected residents. It’s understood district officials plan to provide some form of financial aid to those who have lost their homes or whose properties and boats have been damaged.
Meanwhile, the Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for more storms in the coming days.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Chon Buri sees drop in today’s daily Covid infections – Thursday, 76
Chon Buri province, which features Pattaya, is seeing a drop in the number of daily Covid-19 infections at 76 recorded today. Yesterday, the province saw 110 new infections. With today’s new infections, the province has seen a total of 3,041 infections since the latest wave of Covid-19 began in early April. 1,600 people are currently listed in medical care and 1,434 people have been released and recovered from the virus. Yesterday, alone, saw 96 released. The province has a total of 7 deaths since the latest wave began.
Mueang Chon Buri – 19
Si Racha – 12
Banglamung (including Pattaya) – 25
Phanat Nikhom – 2
Sattahip – 3
Pan Thong – 9
Ko Chan – 3
Over the past day, 138 close contacts were tested from contact tracing, and 847 people were proactively tested. 802 were tested through the Royal mobile testing vans. All are waiting for results. Yesterday, checkpoints with document requirements have been cancelled in Chonburi but people are still being “requested” not to travel or leave the province. They just no longer need to go through a manual documentation process to get permission to leave which could put them and officials at risk of getting Covid-19.
Today, Thailand reports 1,911 new daily infections and 18 deaths.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Chon Buri woman in custody for allegedly stabbing husband to death
A woman in Chon Buri’s Banglamuang district is facing charges for allegedly stabbing her husband to death with a butcher knife. The woman was injured during the alleged attack and is being treated at a local hospital.
District police officers were called to the scene just after midnight to the couple’s home. They found 23 year old Burin “Geng” Bamrungphon body in the bathroom. The room was covered in blood. Geng’s body had slash and stab wounds on the face, neck, and chest. Reports say that 24 year old Aranya “Bow” Sermsap admitted to her father that she had killed her husband.
Geng and Bow had been together for 3 years. They have a 1 year old son and a 3 month old daughter. The children are now with relatives. It’s unclear if the children were home during the incident.
Police speculate that Bow may have been jealous and she may have thought Geng was having an affair. Police say they are still investigating.
Bow is now being treated at a hospital, but is in custody and being monitored by police. Bow is not allowed to speak to the media.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
