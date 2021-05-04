image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Chon Buri sees decline in daily Covid-19 infections at 91 today

Avatar

Published 

14 seconds ago

 on 

Chonburi province, which features Pattaya, is seeing a decline in the amount of daily Covid-19 infections today, at 91 reported today. Yesterday, the number of infections reported in the province was 153. The total amount of infections in the province since the third wave began in early April, sits at 2,855, with 1,611 still in medical care. There have been 7 recorded deaths since the beginning of April. 1,237 people in total have now been released from medical care, with over 100 people being released yesterday alone.

 

Chon Buri sees decline in daily Covid-19 infections at 91 today | News by Thaiger

The new cases by district are as follows:
Mueang Chonburi – 25
Si Racha – 16
Banglamung (including Pattaya) – 18
Phanat Nikhom – 2
Sattahip – 2
Ban Bueng – 1
Pan Thong – 4
Koh Jan – 6
Nong Yai – 2
5 patients from other provinces transferred to Chonburi for medical care

The details on today’s cases are:

Moved to Chonburi from Bangkok – 1 case
A private party in the province – 4 cases
A risky occupation, meeting 2 people. The exact occupation was not named
3 people who went to funerals with prior confirmed patients
A family of 5
2 people from local workplaces and prior confirmed patients
People who travelled from other provinces:
Bangkok – 7 cases
Rayong Province – 2 people
Prachinburi – 1 person
Under investigation- 34 cases
Also under investigation – 30 cases
In the last day, a total of 242 close contacts were tested through contact tracing, and 1231 people were tested by proactive testing. Another 715 people were tested from Royal mobile testing vans. All are waiting for the test results.

Chonburi officials are asking people to continue to stay home, socially distance, and follow other Covid-19 related measures to control the situation. Chonburi officially became deep red according to a government zoning programme based on Covid-19 cases, which brings additional restrictions for at least 2 weeks, such as the closure of dine-in at restaurants.

Chonburi Public Health officials say a sharp increase of cases being traced from family members and home gatherings are being found, warning residents that the majority of cases are now from homes and not businesses. They say that the vast majority of cases are asymptomatic and many people did not know they were infected.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Koh Lan proposes closing to tourists for 15 days from May 5

Avatar

Published

23 hours ago

on

Monday, May 3, 2021

By

Stock photo via Wikimedia comm

Koh Lan, off Pattaya, may be closed to tourists for 15 days, starting May 5. The island resort is waiting for the vote to be officially approved but 845 residents and business operators voted on the island’s closing.

420 voted for it to be closed to tourists for at least 15 days, while 306 voted for a complete closing to all incoming travellers. The remainder voted for it to stay open, but under the adherence to current Covid restrictions.

If the island’s closing is approved, operators of resorts and lodging houses are to clear out tourists by May 5, with the reopening of the island to be scheduled for May 21. Lottery vendors and hawkers from Pattaya would also be banned from entering the island. Postal companies and private delivery companies would only be allowed to deliver letters and parcels to the island’s Na Ban boat landing.

The island would only provide 2 boat trips per day for residents between Pattaya and Koh Lan. Boats departing from Pattaya would be scheduled for 7am and 6pm. Those departing from Koh Lan would run at the same times. For those who wish to travel to the island for business, they would be required to get permission from a Covid administration centre at least 1 day in advance.

Although the committee voted to shutter the island to tourists, it is still needing approval by Pattaya City government and the provincial communicable disease committee. The Koh Lan committee first will forward the lockdown proposal to those departments who will then decide the island’s fate.

Chon Buri province is reporting 153 new Covid infections today, and 1 death. The new infections today make a total of 2,764 infections in the province since the latest wave of Covid hit early in April. Thailand, overall, has reported 2,014 new infections today, with 31 deaths.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Chon Buri sees 153 new infections of Covid-19, 1 death

Avatar

Published

24 hours ago

on

Monday, May 3, 2021

By

Stock photo via Flickr

Chon Buri province, home to Pattaya, reported 153 new Covid-19 infections today, along with 1 death. The results from the Department of Public Health are thought to be due to a large increase in pro-active testing. The new infections today make a total of 2,764 infections in the province since the latest wave of Covid hit at the start of April. 1,636 people are still in medical care. The province has seen a total of 7 Covid-related deaths since the latest wave began.

1,121 people have been released from treatment and have fully recovered. The district breakdowns for new infections today…

Chonburi main city area – 59

Si Racha – 17

Bang Lamung (including Pattaya) – 70

Koh Jan – 5

2 patients were transferred to Chonburi from other provinces for medical treatment.

Details of today’s cases…

  1. 1 close contact patient from parties and went to Sukhothai.
  2. Contacts from previous confirmed cases, mostly family, and under investigation
  3. 39 in the process of investigation from active case finding
  4. 31 in the process of investigation

196 close contacts were tested over the past day through contact tracing, and 1,557 people were tested through proactive testing by medical staff going out into the community. 1,146 other people were tested from mobile testing vans. People are still awaiting results.

  • Events or gatherings of more than 20 people are prohibited
  • Dine-in services at restaurants and cafes are prohibited, but takeaway services until 9pm are allowed
  • Stadiums, gyms, fitness centres are closed except for sports facilities that are in open areas. Those facilities must close by 9pm
  • Shopping centres can stay open until 9pm. Arcades and entertainment activities must close until the Covid-19 situation improves

So far, Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan have been upgraded to dark red zones.

Today, Thailand reports 2,014 new cases reported by the Thai health ministry. 31 people have died from Covid-related illness as well, a new high. Yesterday the death toll for a single day was 21.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Chon Buri

Chon Buri foundation rehabilitating Thailand's disabled dogs

Maya Taylor

Published

5 days ago

on

Thursday, April 29, 2021

By

PHOTO: Facebook/The Man That Rescues Dogs

A dog charity in the eastern province of Chon Buri is giving disabled stray dogs a second chance at life. Michael J. Baines, a Swedish national, set up The Man That Rescues Dogs in 2011 after seeing numerous sick and injured stray dogs in the streets. Originally, Michael would take the animals to a local veterinary clinic for treatment, while feeding other street dogs that had nobody caring for them. However, he soon realised he would need to set up his own foundation to care for the animals. The foundation’s mission is to create a better relationship between people and dogs in Thailand, while rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming dogs, in order to give them a second chance at life.

The foundation opened a clinic of its own in 2019 and now has 2 veterinarians caring for dogs that live at the sanctuary, as well as providing free treatment to local pets. Michael’s mission has the support of the local government, in particular the mayor of Saensuk municipality.

Baines was recently interviewed by the website, Bored Panda, and spoke of the satisfaction of being able to give disabled dogs a new lease of life.

“Without a doubt, it’s giving the sick, neglected, abused street dogs of Thailand the second chance that they deserve. When you see a paralysed dog in their wheelchair for the first time, running free and smiling, that’s right up there as one of the best parts of the process.”

There are currently around 600 dogs being cared for at the sanctuary, while Michael also feeds and carries out regular health checks on another 350 dogs in the Bangsaen and Sriracha areas. In addition to the veterinary clinic on-site, the shelter also has a specialist care centre for disabled dogs, a dedicated area to quarantine new arrivals who may be carrying infectious diseases, and hydrotherapy pools to rehabilitate injured animals. The Man That Rescues Dogs is run on donations, with daily operating costs at the shelter being over 40,000 baht. Donations can be made through the foundation’s website.

SOURCE: The Bark

 

