Chon Buri sees decline in daily Covid-19 infections at 91 today

Chonburi province, which features Pattaya, is seeing a decline in the amount of daily Covid-19 infections today, at 91 reported today. Yesterday, the number of infections reported in the province was 153. The total amount of infections in the province since the third wave began in early April, sits at 2,855, with 1,611 still in medical care. There have been 7 recorded deaths since the beginning of April. 1,237 people in total have now been released from medical care, with over 100 people being released yesterday alone.

The new cases by district are as follows: Mueang Chonburi – 25 Si Racha – 16 Banglamung (including Pattaya) – 18 Phanat Nikhom – 2 Sattahip – 2 Ban Bueng – 1 Pan Thong – 4 Koh Jan – 6 Nong Yai – 2 5 patients from other provinces transferred to Chonburi for medical care

The details on today’s cases are:

Moved to Chonburi from Bangkok – 1 case

A private party in the province – 4 cases

A risky occupation, meeting 2 people. The exact occupation was not named

3 people who went to funerals with prior confirmed patients

A family of 5

2 people from local workplaces and prior confirmed patients

People who travelled from other provinces:

Bangkok – 7 cases

Rayong Province – 2 people

Prachinburi – 1 person

Under investigation- 34 cases

Also under investigation – 30 cases

In the last day, a total of 242 close contacts were tested through contact tracing, and 1231 people were tested by proactive testing. Another 715 people were tested from Royal mobile testing vans. All are waiting for the test results.

Chonburi officials are asking people to continue to stay home, socially distance, and follow other Covid-19 related measures to control the situation. Chonburi officially became deep red according to a government zoning programme based on Covid-19 cases, which brings additional restrictions for at least 2 weeks, such as the closure of dine-in at restaurants.

Chonburi Public Health officials say a sharp increase of cases being traced from family members and home gatherings are being found, warning residents that the majority of cases are now from homes and not businesses. They say that the vast majority of cases are asymptomatic and many people did not know they were infected.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

