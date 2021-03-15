CCSA Update: New Covid-19 death, rise of cases in Bangkok | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: New Covid-19 death, rise of cases in Bangkok
78 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 684 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 27,005 coronavirus infections and 87 deaths.
An 88 year old Thai man died after testing positive for Covid-19. The man had pre-existing medical conditions including a brain tumor as well as high blood pressure and high cholesterol.
There’s been a new cluster of infections in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district. Health officials are asking those who visited any of the 6 listed markets between February 20 and March 13 to fill out a Covid-19 risk assessment form. (Click HERE for the form.)
- Sirisetthanot Market
- Bang Khae Shopping Centre Market
- Kitti Market
- Phasom Market
- New Bang Khae Market
- Wonder Market
Health officials have been rolling out mass testing in the district. Over the past week, more than 4,000 people
“Hopefully it will not become a widespread cluster. Authorities are working hard to contain this outbreak in that area.”
The first person in the district who tested positive is a 21 year old vendor at Wonder Market. That person also ran an illegal money lending scheme where he was meeting with people to exchange money and often went to other markets to do business.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to be injected with AstraZeneca vaccine tomorrow
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is set to be injected with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine tomorrow. He initially planned to get the vaccine last Friday, but suddenly cancelled due to worries that the vaccine could be linked to an increased risk of blood clots.
The press is barred from attending the formal vaccination event at the Government House, but the process and injection will be live streamed on Facebook.
Thailand’s top virologist, Yong Poovorawan, will be administering the prime minister’s jab. Yong also injected Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul with the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine last month, kicking off Thailand’s Covid-19 immunisation campaign.
Last Friday, Prayut not only postponed his AstraZeneca vaccination, but the country’s rollout of the vaccine was put on pause after some European countries suspended the use of the vaccine due to a possible increased risk of blood clots. There have only been a few cases of “thromboemoblic events” out of the millions in Europe who got the AstraZeneca jab.
Both the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organisation have stated that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe. Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration daily briefing, spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun also said the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe.
“The vaccination programme in Thailand should continue as planned as there is no known correlation between the blood clots and the said vaccines.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS
UPDATE: Health Minister says AstraZeneca jabs will start next week after slight delay
Covid-19 immunisations using the AstraZeneca vaccine will start next week, Thailand’s public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul wrote on a Facebook post with a photo of him holding a box of vials containing the vaccine. The update, without any explanation, comes just 3 days after PM Prayut Chan-o-cha cancelled his plans to get jabbed with the vaccine and the Thai government decided to delay the rollout of the vaccine due to concerns over a possible link to blood clots.
During this afternoon’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration daily briefing, spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun said the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and Thailand will move forward with its Covid-19 immunisation plan.
“The vaccination programme in Thailand should continue as planned as there is no known correlation between the blood clots and the said vaccines.”
A number of European countries suspended their vaccination programmes with the AstraZeneca vaccine due to some people developed blood clots after receiving the jab.
But the number of cases is small and an investigation into the reports is a “precautionary measure,” according to the European Medicines Agency. They say there have been 30 cases of “thromboembolic events” reported among the 5 million people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe.
A World Health Organisation spokesperson has also declared that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe.
Along with announcing that the AstraZeneca vaccinations will start next week, Anutin wrote that 800,000 more doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine will arrive on March 20. Altogether, Thailand ordered 2 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine.
Thailand in negotiations to purchase another 5 million doses of Chinese vaccine
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says Thailand is in talks about purchasing an additional 5 million doses of China’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine. The announcement comes as the government postpones administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clotting concerns. However, without further explanation, Anutin also states on his Facebook page that inoculation using the AstraZeneca jab will begin next week.
According to a Nation Thailand report, the Health Minister referred to the purchase of additional Sinovac doses while on a visit to a proactive testing campaign at Wang Thong village, in Bangkok’s Nong Khaem district. It’s understood some residents had visited Bang Khae Market, home to a new cluster of infections in the capital. Anutin was accompanied by Opas Karnawinpong from the Department of Disease Control, with both officials attempting to allay fears over another wave of the virus. Anutin says ongoing tracing and proactive screening will ensure anyone found to be infected with Covid-19 is isolated for treatment.
Meanwhile, a further 800,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine are expected to arrive on March 20. However, Anutin says the AstraZeneca vaccine remains the primary jab for mass inoculation set to begin in May. In the interim, he says people should continue to observe safety and hygiene measures. The World Health Organisation has insisted the vaccine is safe, pointing out that there is no confirmed causal link between the vaccine and some reports of blood clots.
So far, 4,046 people at various markets in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district have been tested for Covid-19, with 96 found to be infected and the remainder waiting on results.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Glenn
Monday, March 15, 2021 at 4:31 pm
“An 88 year old Thai man died after testing positive for Covid-19. The man had pre-existing medical conditions including a brain tumor as well as high blood pressure and high cholesterol.”
Again, dying WITH CV flu versus dying OF CV flu are hugely different.
And being 88 is well past the average life expectancy, likely on numerous meds after a brain tumor, HBP, and high cholesterol. This was a person on the edge and the clock never runs backward, sorry.
To call this a Covid death is absolutely false, misleading, and a lie.
And the rest of the article about cases, and more ‘cases’. Again, NEVER have the criteria of case been defined by the CCSA. When they call this person’s death a ‘covid death’ it absolutely raises the question of “are they lying about cases?”
Jason
Monday, March 15, 2021 at 5:35 pm
This will be a continuing trend of discovery through testing, isolation, contact tracing, further testing and isolation of those infected until such time as substantial numbers are vaccinated. Thailand is only experiencing, what my country and so many others are experiencing. And the techniques adopted in my country and many others who have kept the infections in control are well documented. So testing, isolation until results are known, contact tracing will be the norm. I hope for the day when none of this will be necessary.