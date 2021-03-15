CCSA Update: New Covid-19 death, rise of cases in Bangkok | The Thaiger

78 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 684 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 27,005 coronavirus infections and 87 deaths.

An 88 year old Thai man died after testing positive for Covid-19. The man had pre-existing medical conditions including a brain tumor as well as high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

There’s been a new cluster of infections in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district. Health officials are asking those who visited any of the 6 listed markets between February 20 and March 13 to fill out a Covid-19 risk assessment form. (Click HERE for the form.)

Sirisetthanot Market Bang Khae Shopping Centre Market Kitti Market Phasom Market New Bang Khae Market Wonder Market

Health officials have been rolling out mass testing in the district. Over the past week, more than 4,000 people

“Hopefully it will not become a widespread cluster. Authorities are working hard to contain this outbreak in that area.”

The first person in the district who tested positive is a 21 year old vendor at Wonder Market. That person also ran an illegal money lending scheme where he was meeting with people to exchange money and often went to other markets to do business.

