CCSA Update: 89 new Covid-19 cases | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 89 new Covid-19 cases
89 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 1,060 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 25,504 coronavirus infections and 83 deaths.
The mass testing campaign, primarily in the epicentre of infections Samut Sakhon and recently in Pathum Thani after an outbreak, has been reduced, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Natapanu Nopakun, who reports the CCSA daily update in English.
“The active case finding has been scaled down. Nevertheless, we have been able to seek out most of the active cases in the target provinces already.”
Out of the 89 new cases, 59 were exposed to the virus at areas considered a “high risk” for infection, including 31 in Samut Sakhon, 11 in Tak, 9 in Pathum Thani, 6 in Nakhon Pathom. 1 in Ayutthaya and 1 in Ang Thong.
Proactive testing detected 14 of the new cases, including 9 in Pathum Thani, 2 in Samut Sakhon, 2 in Tak and 1 in Nonthaburi.
The other 10 cases were detected in quarantine for those entering Thailand from overseas.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Poll respondents say politicians should be last on the list for Covid-19 vaccine
A survey carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration shows that most people believe politicians should be at the back of the queue for the Covid-19 vaccine. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed Thailand will receive its first vaccine delivery next week, with the arrival of China’s Sinovac jab on Wednesday.
Respondents to the NIDA poll said medical workers should be first in line to be vaccinated and politicians should get to the back of the queue. The poll surveyed 1,318 people between February 15 – 17, asking the question, “Who should be the first to be vaccinated against Covid-19?” Nation Thailand reports that those surveyed were over the age of 15 and included people from a mix of regions, education levels, and occupations.
The government has stated that healthcare workers in both the private and public sector will be prioritised in the national vaccine rollout. Various occupation groups are listed below in the order they should be prioritsed for vaccination, based on the findings of the NIDA poll.
Healthcare workers: 40.48%
General contractors/labourers: 14.41%
Tourism workers: 8.87%
All professional groups at the same time: 7.59%
Travel and transportation workers: 5.29%
Students: 4.93%
Business owners/self-employed: 4.85%
Civil servants/employees/state enterprise employees: 4.38%
Private company employees: 3.82%
Butler/maid/retirees/unemployed: 3.49%
Fisheries/farmers: 1.4%
Politicians: 0.48%
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
China’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine is on its way to Thailand
The first 200,000 doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine is set to arrive at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on Wednesday. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is expected to formally accept the delivery at Thai Airways warehouse. Thai officials have made an event out of the first vaccine delivery, calling it “Covid vaccines, restoring the Thai Smile.”
The Chinese-made vaccine has yet to be approved by the Thai Food and Drug Administration. In earlier reports, Prayut said that the vaccines will undergo a 3-day inspection before the country’s immunisation campaign begins.
The vaccine manufacturer sent photos the shipment to the Thai government. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul posted a photo of the boxes stacked and packaged tightly, ready to be flown to Thailand. He says the rest of the 2 million doses the Thai government ordered from Sinovac will arrive by April.
The Thai Airways cargo aircraft is capable of storing goods at temperatures from 20 degrees Celsius below zero to 20 degrees Celsius. Chairperson of the airline’s board of directors Chaiyapruk Didyasarin says the vaccines will be stored at the correct temperature throughout the flight. He adds that a Thai Airways has also specially prepared a large air conditioned cargo areas to store the vaccines upon arrival.
SOURCES: Global Times| Thai PBS
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Border officials on alert for Burmese coup protesters fleeing military crackdown
Border police have increased patrols in the northern province of Chiang Rai amid concerns that Burmese protesters may try to cross into the Mae Sai district. This follows a military crackdown in the Burmese border town of Tachilek as the army tries to quell anti-coup rallies.
According to a Bangkok Post report, Sompong Chingduang from Thailand’s Immigration Bureau says the authorities in Mae Sai continue to monitor the situation in Tachilek. On Saturday, 2 protesters were killed in the Burmese city of Mandalay after officials opened fire on demonstrators protesting the February 1 coup.
The following day, thousands rallied in the town of Myawaddy, on the border of the Mae Sot district in the Thai province of Tak, while another protest was held in Tachilek. The Tachilek protest led to the border between Thailand and Myanmar being shut for 2 hours. It’s understood the largest rallies yet are being planned for today.
Meanwhile, Sompong has issued a warning that nobody fleeing the military crackdown in Myanmar will be granted entry to Thailand but will instead be turned away from the border. He says to do otherwise would pose too much of a health risk for Thailand, given the Covid-19 situation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
