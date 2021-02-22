CCSA Update: 89 new Covid-19 cases | The Thaiger

89 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 1,060 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 25,504 coronavirus infections and 83 deaths.

The mass testing campaign, primarily in the epicentre of infections Samut Sakhon and recently in Pathum Thani after an outbreak, has been reduced, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Natapanu Nopakun, who reports the CCSA daily update in English.

“The active case finding has been scaled down. Nevertheless, we have been able to seek out most of the active cases in the target provinces already.”

Out of the 89 new cases, 59 were exposed to the virus at areas considered a “high risk” for infection, including 31 in Samut Sakhon, 11 in Tak, 9 in Pathum Thani, 6 in Nakhon Pathom. 1 in Ayutthaya and 1 in Ang Thong.

Proactive testing detected 14 of the new cases, including 9 in Pathum Thani, 2 in Samut Sakhon, 2 in Tak and 1 in Nonthaburi.

The other 10 cases were detected in quarantine for those entering Thailand from overseas.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

