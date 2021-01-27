CCSA Update: 819 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death | The Thaiger

819 new Covid-19 cases and 1 new death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand has reported a total of 15,465 cases and 76 deaths since the start of the pandemic last year.

There are now 4,335 active Covid-19 cases and many patients are asymptomatic, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who also represents the CCSA.

More than 700 of the new 819 cases were detected in active case finding in Samut Sakhon, a Covid-19 hotspot, according to Natapanu. Most of the cases involve migrants, many who work in factories.

“The high numbers are from active case finding, so please don’t be alarmed by the high numbers that we had for yesterday and today.”

Thailand went from less than 200 daily new cases to over 900 new cases, but Natapanu says this is an “expected scenario” due to the accelerated case finding campaign over the next 3 weeks in Samut Sakhon to “break the chain of transmission as soon as possible.”

“Most of these confirmed cases are asymptomatic… Patients do not require the same treatment as those who are symptomatic.”

Those who test positive and are asymptomatic are taken to a state quarantine facility. Natapanu says this keeps the hospitals from becoming overcrowded.

Thailand reported 1 new coronavirus-related death today. A 56 year old Thai man in Samut Sakhon died after testing positive for Covid-19. The man also suffered from an ischemic stroke.

SOURCE: CCSA

