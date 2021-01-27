Covid-19 death toll exceeds 100,000 in the UK, government mulls quarantine for travellers | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 death toll exceeds 100,000 in the UK, government mulls quarantine for travellers
With the Covid-19 death toll exceeding 100,000 in the United Kingdom, the British government is considering a mandatory hotel quarantine for visitors entering the country. A quarantine system is considered to be an effective way to limit virus transmission and stop new coronavirus variants from spreading into the country.
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with senior officials in a meeting yesterday, saying that the government will consider tighter border measures. UK citizens and residents arriving from most of southern Africa and South America, as well as Portugal, will have to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days at their own expense.
Currently, people arriving in the UK from abroad must show the Covid-19 test results, while direct flights from South Africa, Brazil, and Portugal are banned to prevent the spreading of new variants in the Kingdom.
Hotel quarantine measures have been used in Australia, New Zealand, China, India, and Singapore, but the disease control practice has not been widely used in Europe.
In Thailand, those who enter the country from abroad must quarantine for 14 days at either a state quarantine facility or at an alternative quarantine hotel. Travellers must also be tested for Covid-19 before their flight to Thailand and tested at least another 2 times before they are released from quarantine.
SOURCE: Associated Press
Thailand
Phuket eases restrictions, bars back to late-night hours
Things are getting back to normal in Phuket. The provincial government eased disease control restrictions, allowing restaurants, bars and entertainment venues to go back to their normal operating hours – no more midnight closure order – and lifting the late-night alcohol ban.
While bars can now stay open late and serve alcohol after midnight, dancing is prohibited and venues cannot serve alcohol in containers that will be shared among groups of people.
The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee agreed to ease the restrictions yesterday and an order allowing late-night hours and alcohol sales was posted today by the Phuket’s Public Relations Department.
“As the Covid-19 situation in Phuket has improved that there are no more Covid-19 infections found, the committee agreed to cancel the late-night alcohol ban in order to revive the economy of Phuket.”
All businesses related to gathering activities are warned to follow the Covid-19 preventive measures.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 819 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death
819 new Covid-19 cases and 1 new death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand has reported a total of 15,465 cases and 76 deaths since the start of the pandemic last year.
There are now 4,335 active Covid-19 cases and many patients are asymptomatic, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who also represents the CCSA.
More than 700 of the new 819 cases were detected in active case finding in Samut Sakhon, a Covid-19 hotspot, according to Natapanu. Most of the cases involve migrants, many who work in factories.
“The high numbers are from active case finding, so please don’t be alarmed by the high numbers that we had for yesterday and today.”
Thailand went from less than 200 daily new cases to over 900 new cases, but Natapanu says this is an “expected scenario” due to the accelerated case finding campaign over the next 3 weeks in Samut Sakhon to “break the chain of transmission as soon as possible.”
“Most of these confirmed cases are asymptomatic… Patients do not require the same treatment as those who are symptomatic.”
Those who test positive and are asymptomatic are taken to a state quarantine facility. Natapanu says this keeps the hospitals from becoming overcrowded.
Thailand reported 1 new coronavirus-related death today. A 56 year old Thai man in Samut Sakhon died after testing positive for Covid-19. The man also suffered from an ischemic stroke.
SOURCE: CCSA
World
Mass Covid-19 immunisation in poor countries could take until 2024
While developed countries, like those in the European Union, are likely to vaccinate most of the population within the next year, most poor countries won’t be able to reach mass Covid-19 immunisation until 2024, according to an analysis from the Economist Intelligence Unit.
84 of the world’s poorest countries will not receive enough vaccinations to reach herd immunity within the next year, according to the unit’s global forecasting director and author of the report, Agathe Demarais.
Agathe told the Guardian that disparity in vaccinations between the rich and poor countries will “define the global economy, the global political landscape, travel, pretty much everything.”
Poor countries may have poor medical infrastructure and few health workers that are trained to administer vaccines. Some countries may also have issues securing vaccine ingredients as well as production constraints and delays in delivery.
Countries with many people living in rural areas, like India and China, may also have problems reaching people in remote areas, according to Agathe.
SOURCE: Guardian
Issan John
Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 3:37 pm
It’s a national disgrace, as is a PM who has refused to acknowledge that he could have done things any differently.
“Experts reacted with dismay and sorrow. “This time last year, it would be almost impossible to believe that a wealthy island nation with a universal healthcare system would go on to have one of the highest death tolls from the emerging coronavirus pandemic,” said Richard Murray, chief executive of the King’s Fund.
“Yet the UK has now passed the grim milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths, with many more likely to follow.””
That’s more than twice as many as died in the Blitz during WW2, and more than died in the Great Plague of 1665-66, the Aids epidemic, and every terror attack and war that the UK has been involved in for the last 75 years, since WW2, combined.
Great Britain is an island, FFS, with some of the best doctors and scientists in the world, but it prioritised off licences as an essential service during lockdown but not dentists, and the PM defended “the ancient, inalienable right of free-born people of the United Kingdom to go to the pub” and to celebrate Christmas while over 100,000 people died, so far, instead.
Inexcusable and unforgivable.