CCSA Update: 756 new Covid-19 cases | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA Update: 756 new Covid-19 cases

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

16 seconds ago

 on 

CCSA Update: 756 new Covid-19 cases
PHOTO: Post Today
756 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 4,858 active cases. The CCSA has reported a total of 16,221 cases and 76 deaths since the start of the pandemic last year.

The spike in cases over the past few days is due to a mass testing campaign in Samut Sakhon, according to spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who also represents the CCSA.

“Don’t be alarmed by the high number of confirmed cases for today… most of it is from active case finding.”

Out of the 756 new cases, 724 were detected in active case finding. The majority of active Covid-19 cases in Thailand are asymptomatic. In many cases, people came in contact with the virus at social gatherings or workplaces like factories, according to Natapanu.

No new cases have been reported in 61 provinces in the past week. Those provinces are now considered so-called “safer zones.”

Samut Sakhon remains the only high risk area. In Bangkok, the Covid-19 situation is under control, but needs to be monitored, Natapanu says. Those who are sick with pneumonia or a respiratory infection will now be tested for Covid-19 as a precaution.

CCSA Update: 756 new Covid-19 cases | News by The Thaiger

Active Covid-19 cases in Thailand as of January 27, according to Worldometers.

CCSA Update: 756 new Covid-19 cases | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: CCSA

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Caitlin Ashworth

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

China starts using anal swab tests to detect Covid-19 infections

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

51 mins ago

on

Thursday, January 28, 2021

By

China starts using anal swab tests to detect Covid-19 infections | The Thaiger

A Covid-19 nasal swab test isn’t pleasant. Many will say the long stick inserted deep inside the nasal cavity feels like it’s hitting their brain. A method arguably much more discomforting is now being used in some cities in China… an anal swab test. And, they say, it’s more effective at detecting a coronavirus infection.

After a Covid-19 infection was detected at primary school in Beijing, more than 1,000 teachers, staff members and students were tested using the anal swab method as well as the usual nose and throat swab tests. For the anal test, a cotton swab is inserted around 3 to 5 centimetres into the anus and then gently rotated around.

Beijing officials say anal swab samples were also taken from people living in neighbourhoods with Covid-19 cases as well as those in quarantine facilities.

Since the virus is detectable on faecal samples for a longer time than the respiratory tract, the anal tests can “increase the detection rate,” according to respiratory and infectious disease doctor Li Tongzeng.

An official in the Weinan, a city in the northern Shaanxi province, says a 52 year old man whose symptoms of cough and appetite loss tested negative for Covid-19 in a throat test. He then tested positive using nose and anal swab tests, according to the city official.

SOURCES: Reuters | AFP

Thailand

111 people arrested at Koh Pha Ngan party for allegedly violating Covid-19 restrictions

Avatar

Published

18 hours ago

on

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

By

111 people arrested at Koh Pha Ngan party for allegedly violating Covid-19 restrictions | The Thaiger
PHOTO: PR Surat

Police raided a party in Koh Pha Ngan and arrested 111 on charges of violating Covid-19 disease control measures under the Emergency Decree. Immigration police and tourist police raided the event at Three Sixty Bar, a venue on a hilltop near Mae Haad Beach on the island known for its 360 degree view.

Out of the 111 people arrested, 89 are foreigners and 20 are Thais. Police say 2 other people admitted to organising the party and were charged with colluding in operating an entertainment venue without permission. All 111 people were taken to the police station for legal action.

According to chief of Surat Thani immigration, police heard about party tickets being sold online. The bar wasn’t exactly discrete about hosting an event. Various posts were made on Facebook advertising the “360 Blast & Addict Party” with DJs on 2 dance floors, a music line up until 2am and a “Crazy Market” with clothes, jewelry and food.

Surat Thani Governor also says strict legal action will be taken against the partygoers and breaches of Covid-19 restrictions will not be tolerated.

111 people arrested at Koh Pha Ngan party for allegedly violating Covid-19 restrictions | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | PR Surat

Thailand

Phuket eases restrictions, bars back to late-night hours

Avatar

Published

22 hours ago

on

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

By

Phuket eases restrictions, bars back to late-night hours | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Culture Trip

Things are getting back to normal in Phuket. The provincial government eased disease control restrictions, allowing restaurants, bars and entertainment venues to go back to their normal operating hours – no more midnight closure order – and lifting the late-night alcohol ban.

While bars can now stay open late and serve alcohol after midnight, dancing is prohibited and venues cannot serve alcohol in containers that will be shared among groups of people.

The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee agreed to ease the restrictions yesterday and an order allowing late-night hours and alcohol sales was posted today by the Phuket’s Public Relations Department.

“As the Covid-19 situation in Phuket has improved that there are no more Covid-19 infections found, the committee agreed to cancel the late-night alcohol ban in order to revive the economy of Phuket.”

All businesses related to gathering activities are warned to follow the Covid-19 preventive measures.

SOURCE: Phuket News

Trending