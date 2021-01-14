CCSA Update: 271 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths | The Thaiger

271 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing, raising Thailand’s total number of infections to 11,262 and total coronavirus-related deaths to 69. There are now 3,533 active cases in Thailand.

A 72 year old British man died after contracting Covid-19, according to the CCSA. The man had pre-existing health conditions including lung cancer, diabetes and hypothyroidism. He arrived in Thailand on December 7 and started experiencing Covid-19 symptoms 4 days later. He died yesterday.

The other virus-related fatality is a 53 year old Thai man from Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok. The man also had diabetes. During the New Year holiday, he travelled to Chanthaburi, Phetchaburi and Nonthaburi. He started experiencing Covid-19 symptoms sometime after the holiday. On January 5, he was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia. He died on January 10.

Out of the 271 new Covid-19 cases, 78 are local transmissions, 181 cases were detected in proactive testing campaigns, 11 cases detected in quarantine facilities and the last case was a woman who was tested positive after allegedly crossing at the Thai-Malaysia border illegally.

The 78 local cases were from those who were exposed to the virus while visiting high risk locations including 14 people in Bangkok and 36 people in Samut Sakhon.

Out of the 181 cases detected in proactive testing, 172 cases were found in Samut Sakhon, 1 in Chachoengsao, 5 in Chon Buri and 3 in Rayong. The vast majority of those cases are migrants.

SOURCES: CCSA | Nation Thailand

