Samut Sakhon governor recovering from Covid-19, to be taken off ventilator | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon governor recovering from Covid-19, to be taken off ventilator
The Samut Sakhon governor is recovering from Covid-19 and is expected to be taken off a ventilator today. 58 year old Verasak Vichitsangsri was in “severe condition” after contracting the virus on December 27, according to the Bangkok Post. His infection was reported just a week after the outbreak at a major seafood market in the province where hundreds of migrant workers tested positive for Covid-19.
The governor is nearly fully recovered and his overall condition has improved by 90%, according to the dean of Siriraj Hospital Faculty of Medicine, Prasit Watanapa. Once Verasak is discharged, doctors say the governor should rest for at least 14 days to give time for his lungs to recover. If he wants to work, doctors say he should work from home.
After testing positive for Covid-19 on December 27, the governor was admitted to Samut Sakhon Hospital with symptoms of a sore throat and cough. He was then transferred to Siriraj Hospital after being diagnosed with lung inflammation. On December 31, the spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced the governor was on a ventilator, but was otherwise in good condition and under good care of doctors. The governor was treated with the antiviral drug Favipiravir.
Over the weekend, x-rays showed the condition of the governor’s that the lungs had improved and his blood-oxygen levels were rising. Doctors then decreased the use of a ventilator for the governor and lowered his doses of muscle relaxants and sleeping pills.
Prasit says the governor has responded well to treatment. Verasak’s recent blood tests show a normal reading with kidneys and digestive systems working fine, according to Prasit. The governor is expected to be taken off the ventilator today.
Verasak’s wife, who also tested positive for Covid-19, has recovered and been discharged from the hospital.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily "Thailand News Today" here on The Thaiger.
CCSA Update: 271 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths
271 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing, raising Thailand’s total number of infections to 11,262 and total coronavirus-related deaths to 69. There are now 3,533 active cases in Thailand.
A 72 year old British man died after contracting Covid-19, according to the CCSA. The man had pre-existing health conditions including lung cancer, diabetes and hypothyroidism. He arrived in Thailand on December 7 and started experiencing Covid-19 symptoms 4 days later. He died yesterday.
The other virus-related fatality is a 53 year old Thai man from Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok. The man also had diabetes. During the New Year holiday, he travelled to Chanthaburi, Phetchaburi and Nonthaburi. He started experiencing Covid-19 symptoms sometime after the holiday. On January 5, he was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia. He died on January 10.
Out of the 271 new Covid-19 cases, 78 are local transmissions, 181 cases were detected in proactive testing campaigns, 11 cases detected in quarantine facilities and the last case was a woman who was tested positive after allegedly crossing at the Thai-Malaysia border illegally.
The 78 local cases were from those who were exposed to the virus while visiting high risk locations including 14 people in Bangkok and 36 people in Samut Sakhon.
Out of the 181 cases detected in proactive testing, 172 cases were found in Samut Sakhon, 1 in Chachoengsao, 5 in Chon Buri and 3 in Rayong. The vast majority of those cases are migrants.
SOURCES: CCSA | Nation Thailand
Economy
Thailand’s rich not eligible for 3,500 baht government handout
Thailand’s Finance Ministry has confirmed that wealthy citizens are not eligible for the government’s monthly cash handout of 3,500 baht. The Rao Chana (“We Win”) scheme consists of 2 monthly payments of 3,500 baht for those struggling with the financial fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic. Those with savings above a certain, unspecified threshold, will not qualify.
The ministry has not specified what this figure might be, in a bid to stop people transferring funds out of their accounts in order to fall below the required threshold. The Rao Chana scheme is aimed at farmers and the self-employed and is similar to the previous Rao Mai Thing Kan (“We Won’t Leave Anyone Behind”) scheme. That scheme consisted of 3 monthly payments of 5,000 baht and also excluded those with savings above a certain amount.
“The government spent 390 billion baht (on Rao Mai Thing Kan), but people still protested in front of the ministry after their applications to receive 5,000 baht remedial payments were rejected. A government official found that 1 protester had more than 10 million baht in his account, which is why he was not eligible.”
Kulaya Tantitemit from the Fiscal Policy Office, says screening under the new scheme will also reject government officials, employees in state enterprises, and people already in the social security net. The eligibility criteria are expected to be submitted for Cabinet approval soon, with registration for the scheme opening at the end of January and first payments made in early February.
“We want to help low-income people affected by Covid-19, so those outside the social security system such as freelancers or farmers will be eligible. But anyone with a high income will be disqualified.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Department of Land Transport eases rules for licence renewal to mitigate virus risk
The Department of Land Transport has suspended the need for written or practical tests for anyone renewing their driving licence between now and March 31. The department posted the decision on its Facebook page, saying tests are being cancelled in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
According to a Nation Thailand report, the suspension applies to the following categories:
- Drivers whose licence expired over a year ago, but not more than 3 years ago, who are renewing between the dates of January 4 and March 31, 2021. These drivers will not need to sit a written test but will need to pass a physical check-up and classroom training.
- Drivers whose licence expired over 3 years ago, who are renewing between the dates of January 4 and March 31, 2021, will not be required to take a driving test. However, they will need to pass a physical check-up, a written test, and classroom training.
The department adds that until March 31, it will accept recently expired doctor’s certificates and classroom training certificates when renewing licences. It says it has informed the Royal Thai Police that expired licences are valid for identification purposes until March 31.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Paulnou
Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 1:14 pm
good news, showing that we can mostly survive from that strong flu, but we should mourn the tourism the millions of jobs with relevant pains, jobs lost for long time, and its trillion income to support a good part of the Thai economy.