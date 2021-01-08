CCSA Update: 205 new Covid-19 cases | The Thaiger

image
image
image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA Update: 205 new Covid-19 cases

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

CCSA Update: 205 new Covid-19 cases
FILE PHOTO: Al-Jazeera
205 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 4,519 active cases with a total of 9,841 infections and 67 deaths since the start of the outbreak last year. In the new wave of infections, the coronavirus has spread to 57 of Thailand’s 77 provinces.

New local cases include:

  • Samut Sakhon: 58 cases
  • Bangkok: 29 cases
  • Samut Prakan: 22 cases
  • Chon Buri: 25 cases
  • Chanathaburi: 9 cases
  • Nakhon Pathom: 4 cases
  • Rayong: 7 cases
  • Loei: 4 cases
  • Ang Thong: 4 cases
  • Lop Buri: 1 case
  • Buriram: 1 case
  • Pathom Thani: 1 case
  • Lamphun: 1 case
  • Suphan Buri: 1 case
  • Surat Thani: 1 case
  • Chiang Mai: 4 cases
  • Krabi: 1 case
  • Samut Songkhram: 1 case

16 of the new cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving in Thailand from overseas.

Active Covid-19 cases in Thailand as of January 7, according to Worldometers.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post| Nation Thailand

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Trending