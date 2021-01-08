CCSA Update: 205 new Covid-19 cases | The Thaiger

205 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 4,519 active cases with a total of 9,841 infections and 67 deaths since the start of the outbreak last year. In the new wave of infections, the coronavirus has spread to 57 of Thailand’s 77 provinces.

New local cases include:

Samut Sakhon: 58 cases

Bangkok: 29 cases

Samut Prakan: 22 cases

Chon Buri: 25 cases

Chanathaburi: 9 cases

Nakhon Pathom: 4 cases

Rayong: 7 cases

Loei: 4 cases

Ang Thong: 4 cases

Lop Buri: 1 case

Buriram: 1 case

Pathom Thani: 1 case

Lamphun: 1 case

Suphan Buri: 1 case

Surat Thani: 1 case

Chiang Mai: 4 cases

Krabi: 1 case

Samut Songkhram: 1 case

16 of the new cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving in Thailand from overseas.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post| Nation Thailand

