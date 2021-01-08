CCSA Update: 205 new Covid-19 cases | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 205 new Covid-19 cases
205 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 4,519 active cases with a total of 9,841 infections and 67 deaths since the start of the outbreak last year. In the new wave of infections, the coronavirus has spread to 57 of Thailand’s 77 provinces.
New local cases include:
- Samut Sakhon: 58 cases
- Bangkok: 29 cases
- Samut Prakan: 22 cases
- Chon Buri: 25 cases
- Chanathaburi: 9 cases
- Nakhon Pathom: 4 cases
- Rayong: 7 cases
- Loei: 4 cases
- Ang Thong: 4 cases
- Lop Buri: 1 case
- Buriram: 1 case
- Pathom Thani: 1 case
- Lamphun: 1 case
- Suphan Buri: 1 case
- Surat Thani: 1 case
- Chiang Mai: 4 cases
- Krabi: 1 case
- Samut Songkhram: 1 case
16 of the new cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving in Thailand from overseas.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post| Nation Thailand
Royal Thai Army’s Children’s Day activities go online due to Covid-19
Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the armed forces is suspending the upcoming national Children’s Day events to be held at Royal Thai Army units across the country tomorrow and will go online instead. All regular activities will broadcast on social media and online platforms including Facebook Live and YouTube, while additional interactive quizzes and prizes for children are adding colours to the virtual events.
Every year, children will enjoy tanks, planes, exhibitions, and other performances from the army forces site across the country. These activities will still be the same but they will be available on screen. A range of online activities for Children’s Day will go live on…
- YouTube’s “We are 5.0” channel
- Thai Army Facebook
Children can register to join the online events and win the prizes at https://childrensday2021.rtarf.mi.th.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
7-Eleven stores investigated over allegations of face mask price hikes
Thailand’s Internal Trade department has investigated the 7-Eleven chain of convenience stores over allegations that face masks are being sold at inflated prices. However, the department says the masks in question do not fall under the 2.50 baht cap imposed by the government. Wattanasak Sur-iam, director-general of the department, says the face masks in question are ordinary masks, not the surgical masks which would fall under the price control measure.
According to a Nation Thailand report, the department has pointed out however, that imported ordinary masks cannot be marked up by more than 60%. Wattanasak has asked stores to provide the original import price in order to check this against what the masks are being sold for. Business owners in violation of this law could face up to 7 years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 140,000 baht.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
CCSA spokesman apologises for jail threat over non-use of Mor Chana app
Yet another misunderstanding… The spokesman for the government’s Covid-19 task force has apologised for threatening those who don’t install the Mor Chana app with jail time. Taweesin Visanuyothin, from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has clarified on his personal Facebook page that the risk of imprisonment only applies to those in the 28 provinces currently colour-coded red for “high risk”. His apology comes after social media users went up in arms over the threat, pointing out that many Thais do not have smartphones or devices capable of installing apps.
In his subsequent apology and clarification, Taweesin says that the penalty only applies to people in the 28 high-risk provinces who test positive for Covid-19 and do not have the Mor Chana app installed. Those individuals could face up to 2 years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 40,000 baht. He says this will be strictly applied to the provinces of Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Chon Buri, Trat, and Chanthaburi. These 5 provinces currently face strict restrictions on movement due to their Covid-19 situation.
The Mor Chana contact-tracing app colour-codes users based on their level of risk, which is determined from the data they provide. It also tracks their location. Nation Thailand reports that prominent medic Parkpoom Dejhutsadin says officials want to encourage use of the app as it is a powerful contact-tracing tool. However, he adds that the CCSA spokesman has assured him that people who test positive and don’t own smartphones will not be prosecuted, provided they cooperate with officials.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
