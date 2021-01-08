Thousands of people evacuated due to flood in deep south Thailand | The Thaiger

Thousands of residents in Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat, in lower south of Thailand, evacuated their homes due to flash flooding from nearly a week of continuous heavy rain. Local authorities say a total of 18,024 households across 19 districts in the 3 provinces were affected.

In Yala, the continuous heavy rain throughout the week caused the Sai Buri River to burst its banks, flooding homes and farmland. The director of Yala’s Irrigation Project Office, Chusak Sutthi, says he’s worried about the low-lying areas, adding that the total amount of rainfall to date has broken the record set 10 years ago.

Yala governor, meanwhile, declared the 8 flood-hit districts the disaster zones. Landslides were also reported with no report of fatality or injuries.

In Songkhla, 2 districts were flooded by rainwater coming down from the mountain, while some residences and farmlands on riverbank areas of Narathiwat were flooded. Local government agencies said food and other aid were already sent to the affected areas.

Heavy downpours in the lower South were the result of a strong northeastern monsoon, which is covering the mainland and the Gulf of Thailand, as well as a low pressure system above Malaysia, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. The department also said that they are working with all parties concerned to urgently deliver aid to the affected residents.

SOURCE: Phuket News

