image
image
image
image
Connect with us

South

Thousands of people evacuated due to flood in deep south Thailand

Avatar

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Thousands of people evacuated due to flood in deep south Thailand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath
    • follow us in feedly

Thousands of residents in Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat, in lower south of Thailand, evacuated their homes due to flash flooding from nearly a week of continuous heavy rain. Local authorities say a total of 18,024 households across 19 districts in the 3 provinces were affected.

In Yala, the continuous heavy rain throughout the week caused the Sai Buri River to burst its banks, flooding homes and farmland. The director of Yala’s Irrigation Project Office, Chusak Sutthi, says he’s worried about the low-lying areas, adding that the total amount of rainfall to date has broken the record set 10 years ago.

Yala governor, meanwhile, declared the 8 flood-hit districts the disaster zones. Landslides were also reported with no report of fatality or injuries.

In Songkhla, 2 districts were flooded by rainwater coming down from the mountain, while some residences and farmlands on riverbank areas of Narathiwat were flooded. Local government agencies said food and other aid were already sent to the affected areas.

Heavy downpours in the lower South were the result of a strong northeastern monsoon, which is covering the mainland and the Gulf of Thailand, as well as a low pressure system above Malaysia, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. The department also said that they are working with all parties concerned to urgently deliver aid to the affected residents.

SOURCE: Phuket News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

South

Muslim couples in Yala who show affection could be arrested and forced to marry

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 days ago

on

Tuesday, January 5, 2021

By

Muslim couples in Yala who show affection could be arrested and forced to marry | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

Muslim unmarried couples in the southern Thai province of Yala could be arrested, and even forced to wed immediately by Islamic authorities, if they are seen being ‘affectionate’ in public. The new rule was set by the Yaha Central Mosque last month, according to Khaosod English.

It’s unclear what types of public displays of affection are considered inappropriate, but apparently even talking together can get a Muslim man and woman arrested. The imam of the Yaha Central Mosque told Khaosod English reporters that if a muslim man and woman are talking, then a third person should be present. Holding hands, kissing or hugging are strictly forbidden.

Under the new rule, unmarried Muslims are prohibited from displaying “actions of a couple” or “adulterous acts.” Those who break the rules can potentially be ordered to get married at the local mosque after a meeting with the parents and local Imam. Violators can also be arrested by police and charged for sexual obscenity which carries a maximum penalty of 5 to 20 years.

So far, no one has been arrested or forced to marry under the draconian local codes. A couple was seen whispering to each other in public, but the Imam says they were berated at the mosque and told “not to do it again”.

The restrictions were intended to keep teenagers out of trouble, a mosque committee member told Khaosod. Apparently, many teenagers in the area have been doing illicit drugs and drinking kratom. The committee member says some of their gatherings have even become violent and there was a shooting at a local gas station.

SOURCE: Khaosod English

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Crime

Hat Yai nightclub raided, owner arrested

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 week ago

on

Tuesday, December 29, 2020

By

Hat Yai nightclub raided, owner arrested | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

A nightclub in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district was raided at 2am this morning after police were tipped off about the venue staying open beyond the authorised hours.

Nation Thailand says people at the nightclub were “partying without protection” and not abiding by coronavirus prevention measures. Nearby residents also say they were disturbed by the noise during the early hours.

The nightclub owner, 29 year old Anthika Dokho, was arrested on charges of selling alcohol after midnight, violating disease control measures and for violating the Emergency Decree.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Thailand

Murder-suicide at Songkhla Zoo linked to missing rare animal investigation

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Monday, December 28, 2020

By

Murder-suicide at Songkhla Zoo linked to missing rare animal investigation | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Isran News

Investigators say the apparent murder-suicide at the Songkhla Zoo is related to the case of the missing rare deer and claims of illegal wildlife trade.

Back in October, the zoo’s senior veterinarian shot and killed a top official from the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand before killing himself at his living quarters at the Southern Thailand zoo. The organisation’s director-general, Suriya Saengpong, had travelled down to Songkhla from Bangkok to investigate the zoo after 2 rare albino barking deer went missing.

The Songkhla Zoo filed a report with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment claiming that a deer had been eaten by a python. In previous reports, the Songkhla Zoo director Charlermwut Kasetsomboon said he had photographic evidence and had it confirmed by a vet.

But some have been concerned that the zoo director’s claims could be a coverup and that the deer may have been stolen and sold in the illegal wildlife trade. After the shooting, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to investigate the case and “leave no stone unturned.”

The Songkhla Zoo has been investigated before for illegal wildlife trade. According to the Bangkok Post, a staff member was sentenced to jail for being involved in smuggling rare birds from the zoo.

The Zoological Park Organisation, which oversees a number of zoos across Thailand, is now updating its database of wildlife animal populations at the public zoos.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7 | The Thaiger
Thailand21 hours ago

Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7

Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 days ago

Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6

Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 days ago

Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5

Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals &#8216;on hold&#8217; | Jan 4 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 days ago

Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4

Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021&#8217;s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29

Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24

Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23

Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22 | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22

Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21

Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18

Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17

Thailand News Today | &#8216;Digital Nomad&#8217; visa, &#8216;Property&#8217; visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16

Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15

Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending