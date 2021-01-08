Man arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death at Pattaya Beach | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death at Pattaya Beach
A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death on Pattaya Beach. More than a dozen people at the beach yesterday morning saw a man stab a woman multiple times with a pocket knife, according to Pattaya City Police.
Witnesses told police the man and woman had a verbal argument before the altercation became physical. The witnesses gave conflicting reports about who attacked first, but they say the man stabbed the woman’s neck and back before fleeing the scene.
Police say the woman, 31 year old Buathong Pinaphang, had stab wounds and cuts on her neck and back. Officers say they found a pink box cutter knife nearby that they suspect Buathong used either attack the man or defend herself.
Officers say they found 44 year old Sanga Butngam walking down Pattaya Second Road with a knife in his hand and arrested him on murder charges. Police say Sanga had minor injuries believed to have been caused by the altercation with Buathong.
Sanga allegedly told police that Buathong stabbed him first before he stabbed her. Police are still investigating and will review nearby surveillance camera footage.
Police add that Sanga was released from prison last month after serving time for drug charges and say he has a history of criminal offenses.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Crime
Men arrested for dumping dead body on the side of a Bangkok road
Bangkok police arrested 2 men who allegedly dumped a dead man’s body on the side of the road in the Nong Khaem district. The suspects allegedly told police that they had invited 33 year old Chalit Nensap to a party, but he then overdosed on methamphetamine and died.
To avoid potential drug charges from police, the men decided to get rid of the body, they allegedly told police. They wrapped Chalit’s body in blankets and dumped it on the side of Mahacharoen Road.
The body was found yesterday morning and was identified as Chalit Nensap, who worked as an insurance agent. Police tracked down and arrested 43 year old Rungroj and 48 year old Satapapong at their home near Bangkok’s Taweewattana Canal.
The men are facing charges of concealing a corpse which carries a penalty of 1 year in prison and an up to 2,000 baht fine.
SOURCE:The Nation
Bangkok
Deputy PM Prawit backtracks after denying existence of Bangkok gambling dens
Whoops. Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon says his recent claim that there are no illegal gambling dens in Bangkok was all a misunderstanding. The nation’s favourite watch collector and Minister of Misunderstanding was forced to backtrack after the public scoffed and mocked his claims.
“I didn’t mean that gambling dens do not exist. We all know that there are gambling dens, but it is the duty of police to eradicate these illicit activities.”
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered an investigation into illegal gambling dens after a number of cases of Covid-19 were linked to such venues. 1 man, thought to have contracted the virus at a gambling establishment in the eastern province of Rayong, has died. The provincial police chief has since been transferred, as have 6 Bangkok police officers, following a raid on a gambling den in the capital.
Yesterday, Bangkok police carried out a significant number of arrests related to similar venues. Deputy Bangkok police chief Piya Tawichai says 94 people were arrested at a location in the Chaeng Watthana area, while another man, named as Amnuay Kiatdonmuang, was taken into custody in Don Muang and charged with organising gambling activities and employing illegal migrant workers.
In the first group of arrests, 13 people charged with being gambling hosts have been given 7 month prison sentences and fines of 15,000 baht, while 81 people were sentenced to 15 days’ imprisonment and also fined 15,000 baht. Meanwhile, Amnuay has been charged with organising gambling and hiring illegal migrant workers. Police are now trying to determine if he has been in contact with a group of 18 migrants, in which 7 have tested positive for Covid-19.
Police have also raided a gambling den in the Pinklao area after 2 employees tested positive for the virus while visiting Kanchanaburi, in western Thailand. Both have confessed to working at the illegal establishment.
Meanwhile, Bangkok’s deputy police chief, Piya, says officers have been busy raiding illegal gambling dens and arresting people for several months, but would not be drawn on how many venues are believed to still be operational in the capital.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to form committee to investigate illegal gambling
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the Thai government to form an investigation committee to crackdown on illegal gambling in response to the outbreak at a Rayong gambling venue. The spike in cases linked to illegal activity has caused problems for health officials who have been trying to track down elusive gamblers to contain the spread of the virus.
The prime minister says the investigation committee will consist of officials from Thailand’s Security Department, Department of Special Investigation, the Anti-Money Laundering Office and Narcotics Control Board.
“We can’t deny that most people are still joining gambling, which is illegal in Thailand. This is a matter of the officers who have to cooperate and solve this problem. Wherever is the source of infectious disease, they must be eliminated as quickly as possible.”
The national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk also recently ordered a crackdown on illegal gambling joints in response to the recent outbreak at the Rayong gambling den.
After officers from Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau raided a Bangkok gambling den, a Bangkok police chief and 5 senior officers were transferred for alleged negligence of duty. The Metropolitan Police Bureau will investigate to determine whether the officers had any involvement in the illegal gambling operation.
Chon Buri and Rayong police chiefs were also both transferred after reports of Covid-19 cases linked to gambling dens in the provinces.
Under the newly-ordered government investigation, Prayut says they will track down “influential figures” who might be involved in the illegal activities.
“We insist that we will use legal measures to arrest those who are involved and destroy all gambling dens found.”
SOURCE: Pattaya News
