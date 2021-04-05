Some Bangkok international schools close following rise of Covid-19 cases in the area | Thaiger

Some international schools in Bangkok are temporarily closing down due to the rise of Covid-19 cases in the area with 71 cases linked to bars and entertainment venues in the city. Regent’s International School Bangkok sent out a letter to parents on Saturday saying a student’s parent had tested positive for Covid-19 and the entire campus would be closed for 3 days to be deep cleaned and disinfected.

The principal of the school wrote that they expect to open the campus on Tuesday, but will continue to maintain “high standards of Covid-19 protection measures” including wearing face masks, routinely using hand sanitiser, practicing social distancing and limiting gatherings. The campus will remain closed to visitors, even parents.

The head of NIST International School also sent out a letter to parents and students saying the school would be closed Monday and Tuesday. While no cases have been reported at the school, the rise in coronavirus cases in the area prompted the school to transition to online learning for a few days just to be on the safe side.

Many of you will be aware that there has been a significant increase in suspected and actual Covid-19 cases in and around the NIST campus neighbourhood over the past 48 hours. While we continue to follow government guidelines and have been in constant contact with our government liaison contracts, we are also very aware that our community is concerned about transmission and safety.

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.