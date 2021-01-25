CCSA Update: 187 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 187 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths
187 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. There are currently 2,950 active cases in Thailand. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 13,687 Covid-19 cases and 75 coronavirus-related deaths.
A 61 year old British man died after testing positive for Covid-19. The man recently travelled to Thailand from abroad. While in an alternative state quarantine hotel, he reported coronavirus-like symptoms. He tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to a hospital in Bangkok. Health officials say he had shortness of breath and died yesterday. It’s unclear if the man had any pre-existing conditions.
A 56 year old Thai woman died after testing positive for Covid-19. Health officials say the woman’s family members had come in close contact with someone infected with Covid-19. The woman had pre-existing conditions of epilepsy and stroke.
Out of the 187 new Covid-19 cases, 116 were detected through a proactive testing campaign primarily in Samut Sakhon, 61 cases are local transmissions and 10 cases involve those who recently entered Thailand.
Bangkok, Chon Buri and Samut Sakhon have the highest number of Covid-19 patients.
SOURCES: CCSA | Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai people hope Covid-19 vaccine will help end pandemic – survey
A Bangkok University poll indicates that around half of the Thai population are holding out hope that the Covid-19 vaccine will help end the pandemic. But the same respondents fear the vaccines’ side effects.
The poll was conducted on January 18-20 on 1,186 people nationwide, aged 18 and over. A bare majority, 50.1% say their jobs and incomes would be affected if the pandemic continues without the masses being inoculated. About 27% said the most worrisome effect of the continued pandemic would be getting infected by the virus. 15% said they would be most worried about travelling. The rest of respondents said the availability of necessities and food, expenses for protective gear, children’s education topped their lists of worries.
Asked if vaccines would help curb or end the pandemic in the country, 51.3% said they are moderately hopeful, with a smaller percentage, 32.8%, very hopeful, and almost 16% had little or no hope. When asked about their concerns surrounding vaccines, almost 40% chose side effects.
Almost 13% said they were concerned about new vaccines being needed to fight new Covid-19 variants, with the same amount worried they wouldn’t receive free vaccines. About 8% worried about receiving smuggled vaccines without the Food and Drugs Administration’s approval.
The biggest lessons Thais say they learned from the Covid-19 outbreak during the past year focused on the illegal entry of migrants – 40.2%. About 20% say they learned that hiding information could put other people at risk, while about 18% said recklessness on the part of some people could put the majority at risk.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
State Railway of Thailand furloughs 57 locals trains from Tuesday
Thailand State Railway governor says that cancellations will affect 13 local services on the northern line, 18 on the northeastern routes, 12 in the southern region and 14 eastern trains.
“Most of the cancelled trains will start at Hua Lamphong station, including trains that are popular with tourists, including services to Kanchanaburi and Hua Hin.”
Niruj Maneepun says the move is to support the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s effort to curb the virus’ spread by maintaining travel restrictions.
“Already all sightseeing and most long-haul trains have been temporarily cancelled due to Covid-19.”
Thailand has logged 13,500 confirmed infections and 73 deaths since the start of the pandemic in January 2020. The current outbreak that began on December 20, with the epicentre centred around seafood markets in coastal Samut Sakhon, has spread to 63 Thai provinces.
Recently, Bangkok has allowed the reopening of 13 types of businesses as long as they follow strict guidelines surrounding safety measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Businesses allowed to reopen under these measures…
- Banquet venues, which will need authorisation from BMA for events with over 300 participants
- Beauty salons, tattoo and piercing shops
- Fitness centers, but personal trainers and communal steam rooms are not allowed
- Game Arcades; but all points of contact must be regularly disinfected and facemasks worn at all times.
- Internet cafés
- Senior nursing homes, but with limited activities
- Sports venues, except for boxing rings and race tracks, but no audiences allowed
- Spas, Thai massage shops, excluding massage parlours
- Gymnasia and boxing venues for training only
- Bowling alleys and ice skating rinks, but no competitions or audiences allowed
- Dancing academies
- Martial art schools, but no tournaments or audiences allowed
- Amulet shops and markets
Other provinces in Thailand, such as Chonburi, are waiting for the green light to reopen businesses and travel. Chonburi has reported 0 cases of Covid for 3 days in a row, prompting locals to become frustrated with the strict measures that won’t ease up until at least the end of the month.
SOURCE:Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai researcher details her Covid-19 vaccination experience
“General post-vaccination symptoms include a mild fever, headache, muscle pain and shivering.”
A Thai post-doctorate researcher at the University of Chicago is detailing her Covid-19 vaccination experience and offering insight into its effects. Siriruk Changrob has received 2 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine but says just the vaccine won’t immunise people from getting Covid.
Siriruk says a person who is inoculated with the vaccine can still become infected and should continue to practice social distancing and wearing a mask until a herd immunity is developed by 60% of the population, or the virus dissipates. She says she received the first vaccine about 20 days ago and upon arriving for the 2nd dose, a nurse asked her about any side effects and whether she had tested positive for the virus in the past 90 days.
She says she didn’t feel anything until about 8 hours after the 2nd injection, when she started to feel feverish and some pain at the injection site. She noted that all her colleagues warned her that the 2nd injection would give her more painful symptoms.
The Pfizer vaccine requires 2 doses that must be administered at least 21 days apart. But Sriiruk warns that if you can’t get the 2nd injection within the recommended time frame, to hold off from the injection until the time frame can be followed. She also said that anyone who requires daily medication to treat other ailments should consult their doctor before being vaccinated, to ensure that the efficacy of the vaccine will not be affected by that medication.
She says the general post-vaccination symptoms include a “mild fever, headache, muscle pain and shivering”, positive signs that the body is developing an immunity. She warns that taking medication to prevent such symptoms as a fever, is not recommended as the vaccine only protects a person from developing symptoms, rather from being infected by the virus.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
