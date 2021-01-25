CCSA Update: 187 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths | The Thaiger

187 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. There are currently 2,950 active cases in Thailand. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 13,687 Covid-19 cases and 75 coronavirus-related deaths.

A 61 year old British man died after testing positive for Covid-19. The man recently travelled to Thailand from abroad. While in an alternative state quarantine hotel, he reported coronavirus-like symptoms. He tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to a hospital in Bangkok. Health officials say he had shortness of breath and died yesterday. It’s unclear if the man had any pre-existing conditions.

A 56 year old Thai woman died after testing positive for Covid-19. Health officials say the woman’s family members had come in close contact with someone infected with Covid-19. The woman had pre-existing conditions of epilepsy and stroke.

Out of the 187 new Covid-19 cases, 116 were detected through a proactive testing campaign primarily in Samut Sakhon, 61 cases are local transmissions and 10 cases involve those who recently entered Thailand.

Bangkok, Chon Buri and Samut Sakhon have the highest number of Covid-19 patients.

SOURCES: CCSA | Bangkok Post

