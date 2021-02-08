CCSA Update: 186 new Covid-19 cases | The Thaiger

186 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing, a major drop in daily infections in recent weeks. Thailand now has 6,068 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic, Thailand has reported 23,557 Covid-19 infections and 79 coronavirus-related deaths.

Most of the new cases were detected in Samut Sakhon, the epicentre in Thailand’s new wave of infections. Aggressive case finding was rolled out in recent weeks to contain the virus, leading to more cases detected, many being asymptomatic. Active case finding is now being reduced, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA’s daily report in English.

“We are reducing the intensity, the frequency of active case finding… The active case finding will continue in Samut Sakhon as well as 6 districts in Bangkok”

141 infections were transmitted at high risk areas including 132 in Samut Sakhon, 4 in Pathum Thani and 3 in Bangkok. 35 cases were detected through active case finding, including 31 cases in Samut Sakhon and 4 in Samut Songkhram. 10 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from overseas.

The CCSA reported 490 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday and 237 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

SOURCES: CCSA |Nation Thailand

