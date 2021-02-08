Foreign man and Thai woman injured in motorcycle accident | The Thaiger

A foreign man and a Thai woman were severely injured in a motorcycle accident after their Suzuki Hayabusa 1340cc collided with a songthaew in Samut Prakan, just southeast of Bangkok.

36 year old Kanokphan and 44 year old Nicholas were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Nicholas was treated at the scene for injuries to his head, knee and shoulder before being sent to a local hospital.

The motorcyclist was travelling toward Bang Na from shopping centre Imperial World. The songthaew driver claims the motorcyclist was going around 100 kilometres per hour and hit his vehicle as he was turning on Sukhumvit 78 Soi in Samrong. A win driver who witnessed the accident told reporters that the motorcycle was in the left lane and the songthaew had made a turn into a soi from the middle lane. Police are reviewing surveillance camera footage in the area.

SOURCE: Thai Visa

