Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA says tighter scrutiny needed for construction workers leaving sites

Jack Arthur

Published 

11 seconds ago

 on 

Flickr/ILO Asia-Pacific

The CCSA says a triad of forces (soldiers, police, thessakij inspectors) will work in tandem to make sure construction workers don’t leave their sites.

Gen Natthapon Nakpanich says the combined joint forces will keep an eye on construction sites and dormitories to ensure the workers and dwellers adhere to public health orders.

Nattapon adds that the increased scrutiny comes after officials realised workers were moving amidst the camps and spreading the virus. The triad’s hope is to curb the jump of infections in Bangkok.

He went on to say that workers’ movements need to be more stringently regulated. Thus, the need for security personnel.

However, some firms are confused about the necessity of maintaining that their workers stay in one location as construction workers tend to be mobile, going from site to site as jobs become available.

Nattapon says the CCSA does not plan to suspend construction, citing the financial consequences of such a move.

Officials say the latest Covid outbreak at a construction site resulted in 33 infections. The site was then closed for 2 weeks and put in a “bubble and seal area” where people were forbidden from entering or leaving sans permission. The workers were given food and water.

2 weeks ago, 515 people tested positive for Covid-19 at a construction site in Nonthaburi.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 seconds ago

CCSA says tighter scrutiny needed for construction workers leaving sites
Coronavirus (Covid-19)47 mins ago

AstraZeneca working with Southeast Asia countries after delays from Thai plant
Phuket53 mins ago

Former prosecutors face corruption charges in Phuket land encroachment case

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Bangkok1 hour ago

Police quell gun dealing network in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Online learning only for schools in Bangkok and other dark red provinces
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 2,290 cases and 27 deaths
Singapore2 hours ago

Singapore restrictions to be eased in stages as Covid-19 infections drop
Economy3 hours ago

Property market in tourism areas relying on vaccines for recovery
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thai government signs contract for 20 million Pfizer doses
Education14 hours ago

CCSA announces schools can reopen June 14 in most of Thailand
Myanmar15 hours ago

UN report: Myanmar could face mass starvation and death
Thailand16 hours ago

Bangkok man arrested for allegedly selling sex toys
Tourism16 hours ago

14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
Thailand17 hours ago

Phuket bars to stay closed for July 1 sandbox
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

TAT officially announces vaccine website for foreigners
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending