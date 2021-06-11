CCSA says tighter scrutiny needed for construction workers leaving sites

The CCSA says a triad of forces (soldiers, police, thessakij inspectors) will work in tandem to make sure construction workers don’t leave their sites.

Gen Natthapon Nakpanich says the combined joint forces will keep an eye on construction sites and dormitories to ensure the workers and dwellers adhere to public health orders.

Nattapon adds that the increased scrutiny comes after officials realised workers were moving amidst the camps and spreading the virus. The triad’s hope is to curb the jump of infections in Bangkok.

He went on to say that workers’ movements need to be more stringently regulated. Thus, the need for security personnel.

However, some firms are confused about the necessity of maintaining that their workers stay in one location as construction workers tend to be mobile, going from site to site as jobs become available.

Nattapon says the CCSA does not plan to suspend construction, citing the financial consequences of such a move.

Officials say the latest Covid outbreak at a construction site resulted in 33 infections. The site was then closed for 2 weeks and put in a “bubble and seal area” where people were forbidden from entering or leaving sans permission. The workers were given food and water.

2 weeks ago, 515 people tested positive for Covid-19 at a construction site in Nonthaburi.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

