CCSA meets today to consider further easing of Covid entry restrictions

The government’s Covid-19 task force meets today to consider the further easing of Thailand’s entry restrictions. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will also discuss the possible re-opening of all land border checkpoints, as well as reviewing the colour-coding of provinces based on their infection rates.

Nation Thailand reports that Supoj Malaniyom from the CCSA says officials will consider a proposal from PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to make it easier for overseas arrivals to enter Thailand. It’s possible the expensive PCR test on arrival could be replaced with cheaper antigen testing – or even better.

“The CCSA may even stop testing vaccinated people, but this will be considered on Friday.”

Supoj adds that the mandatory quarantine period for unvaccinated international arrivals could also be reduced.

“For example, if they can prove they have quarantined themselves before departure, the number of quarantine days upon arrival will be reduced.”

If the new measures are approved, they will come into effect from May 1 and will apply to arrivals by both land and air.

“For land travel, we’ll try to open all border checkpoints around the country and the Interior Ministry will handle this. This plan will also be considered on Friday and all agencies concerned will discuss measures for the re-opening. The measures will be similar to the air travel rules but there will be fewer of them.”

However, it looks like the Thailand Pass is going nowhere for now – although it may be tweaked. What they might be has yet to be confirmed.

“The Thailand Pass registration may be adjusted based on the safety condition to the level that we can accept while making it the most convenient for tourists.”

Also going nowhere are face masks. Supoj says the CCSA believes they are still an effective means of curbing the spread of the virus and people will still be required to wear them in all public spaces. This despite the promises of some candidates running for Bangkok governor, who had said they’d push for Bangkok to be allowed to operate a pilot whereby residents could ditch masks and return to normality.

