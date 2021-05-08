image
Can foreigners get vaccines in Thailand? | VIDEO

Tim Newton

Published 

26 seconds ago

 on 

There is a lot of confusion about the vaccination of foreigners in Thailand. Tim Newton tries to paint the current picture for you. Thailand reaching a 70% level of vaccination, I think is more wishful thinking than anything else. Even in the US it appears very unlikely they will be able to reach the 70% immunisation level. In some states they’re now offering free beers and other inducements to get people to come in for a free vaccine.

In Thailand you can add additional layer of superstitions, religious convictions, local conspiracy theories and just general distrust of the government to the hard rump of anti-vaxxers. Poll after poll shows that there is a chunk of Thais that just won’t get vaccinated… for whatever reason. There is obviously a lot of confusion surrounding foreigners trying to get some clarity about when they can expect to be vaccinated.

There also appears to be a small exodus of foreigners who are just fed up with the vaccination vassilation in Thailand and are heading back to their home countries to source a free vaccine.

 

Tim Newton

Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2012. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for nearly 40 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program, presented 3,900 radio news bulletins in Thailand alone, hosted 450 daily TV news programs, produced 1,800 videos, TV commercials and documentaries and is now the General Manager and writer for The Thaiger. He's reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue.

Thailand

Saturday Covid UPDATE: 2,419 new infections and 19 deaths, provincial totals

Tanutam Thawan

Published

51 mins ago

on

Saturday, May 8, 2021

By

Stock photo by Mufid Majnun for Unsplash

The tally for Covid-related infections and deaths reported over the past 24 hours reports 19 new deaths and 2,419 cases. There have been 52,411 confirmed Covid-19 infections in the recent outbreak with more than 16,000 cases in Bangkok, the epicentre of infections. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has reported a total of 81,274 Covid-19 infections and 382 coronavirus-related deaths.

Thailand now has 29,473 active Covid-19 cases. Most patients with Covid-19 are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. More than 1,000 Covid-19 patients are in critical condition including 380 people on ventilators.

Out of the 2,419 new cases, more than 1,000 cases were detected in Bangkok. Most cases were local transmissions or detected through active case finding.

Of the 19 new coronavirus-related deaths, most were in Bangkok and surrounding provinces. The majority of deaths were the elderly and many of them contracted the virus from infected family members or friends.

Over the past week, new clusters of Covid-19 infections have been detected in crowded Bangkok neighbourhoods, including the Khlong Toey slum. Poor communities in Bangkok have been seen as vulnerable to coronavirus outbreaks as people live in close proximity to each other and many cannot afford to stop working to abide by stay-at-home orders. CCSA spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun says active case finding in Bangkok clusters have been “beefed up.”

With cases in Bangkok still on the rise, the current disease control measures imposed in the capital will be extended until May 17. Schools and entertainment venues must remain closed.

Provinces with the highest number of new confirmed cases…

Province New Cases Total since April 1
Bangkok 1,112 18,029
Nonthaburi 217 3,249
Samut Prakan 114 3,016
Prachuap Kiri Khan 100 1,267
Pathum Thani 93 1,192
Samut Sakhon 77 1,376
Chon Buri 72 3,200
Prachin Buri 63 284
Ranong 50 379
Surat Thani 35 1,070

Districts in Bangkok with the highest number of confirmed cases…

District New cases
Khlong Toey 37
Ratchathewi 26
Pathumwan 24
Bang Kapi 13
Chatuchak 11
Don Mueang 9
Lat Phrao 9
Dusit 8
Yan Nawa 7
Wang Thonglang 7

Active Covid-19 cases in Thailand as of 7 May 2021, according to Worldometers.

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

WHO gives emergency authorisation to China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine

Avatar

Published

2 hours ago

on

Saturday, May 8, 2021

By

Stock photo via Flickr

China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine has been given the green light by The World Health Organisation for emergency use. The director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, made the announcement yesterday in Geneva. The Chinese vaccine joins Pfizer/BioNTech, Astrazeneca-SK Bio, Janssen, Moderna, and Serum Institute of India in being authorised by the WHO for emergency use.

“This afternoon, WHO gave emergency use listing to Sinopharm Beijing’s Covid-19 vaccine, making it the sixth vaccine to receive WHO validation for safety, efficacy and quality.”

Tedros says the Sinopharm vaccine is eligible to be purchased by COVAX, the initiative to provide equitable global access to Covid-19 vaccines. COVAX also gives countries confidence to expedite their own regulatory approvals and imports. The WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation reviewed the data and is recommending the vacccine for use in adults aged 18 or older, with a 2 dose schedule.

Meanwhile, the other Chinese-made Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine is now approved in Thailand for adults over 60 years old. Doctors had initially advised that the vaccine to only be for adults 18 to 60 due to limited research on the elderly. The recommendation from doctors led Thailand’s 67 year old prime minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, to wait and take the AstraZeneca vaccine.

After Prayut backed out of plans to be the first to be injected with the Sinovac vaccine, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is 55 years old, stepped up to be the first in Thailand to be vaccinated against Covid-19. The Sinovac vaccine has not been used on those over 60 years old since Thailand launched its Covid-19 immunisation campaign in late February.

Thailand is also set to receive 10 to 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The minister posted an announcement on his Facebook page along with a photo after a meeting with Pfizer representatives. Anutin says the Thai Food and Drug Administration will facilitate the registration process as soon as possible. The Pfizer vaccine is expected to arrive in Thailand in the third or fourth quarter of the year.

SOURCE: CNN

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Chon Buri sees slight drop in new, daily infections today- Saturday, 72

Avatar

Published

3 hours ago

on

Saturday, May 8, 2021

By

Stock photo via Wikimedia Commons

Chon Buri province, which features Pattaya, is reporting 72 new, daily infections of Covid-19 this morning and 1 new death, a slight drop from yesterday’s 89 infections. Today’s reported number of infections is the lowest since April 9. This makes a total of 3,202 cases and 8 deaths in the current wave of infections that begin in early April. 1,520 are still listed as in medical care. 1,674 have been released from medical care and have made a full recovery. 125 were released yesterday alone.

The new infections are broken down by district as follows:

Mueang Chonburi-14

Si Racha- 9

Banglamung (including Pattaya)- 37

Sattahip- 4

Ban Bueng-4

Bor Thong-1

Ko Chan- 1

2 patients transferred to Chon Buri for medical care from other provinces

The new infections’ details are below:

-Returning from Nakhon Pathom province, 1 case
-Contact from previous confirmed cases from Chanthaburi province, 1 case
-Close contact from previous confirmed case
-In work places, 4 cases
-In families, 8 cases
-Funeral cluster, 1 case
-Work in places with many people, 4 cases
-Close contact from previous confirmed cases under investigation, 24 cases
-Currently under investigation, 29 cases

In the past 24 hours, 192 close contacts were tested through contact-tracing, 877 people were tested proactively, and 817 were tested through Royal mobile van testing. All are waiting for results. Authorities have not released any details on the new fatality reported today.

The tally for Covid-related infections and deaths reported over the past 24 hours reports 19 new deaths and 2,419 cases. There have been 52,411 confirmed Covid-19 infections in the recent outbreak with more than 16,000 cases in Bangkok, the epicentre of infections.

Over the past week, new clusters of Covid-19 infections have been detected in crowded Bangkok neighbourhoods, including the Khlong Toey slum. Poor communities in Bangkok have been seen as vulnerable to coronavirus outbreaks as people live in close proximity to each other and many cannot afford to stop working to abide by stay-at-home orders.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

