BOT responds to temporary breakdowns for online payments | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
BOT responds to temporary breakdowns for online payments
The new online payment systems, put in place to provide payments related to government stimulus packages, have suffered from temporary breakdowns in the past few days. Today users also reported problems with the Bangkok Bank’s online payment system and ATMs machines going offline.
More users are also reporting problems with the governments’ website providing financial support for informal workers during the outbreak.
Siritida Panomwon na Ayudhya, the Bank of Thailand assistant governor of payment systems policy and financial technology says the BoT is closely monitoring the situation in order to solve any problems as soon as possible.
“The server has been crashing and temporary break downs of the website (www.เราไม่ทิ้งกัน.com) in the past few days.”
“The BoT has asked banks and other financial institutions to monitor any glitches on their online transaction systems and solve them quickly. The institutions have been urged to ensure that the problems are solved within 24 hours.”
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
30,000 Thai hotels to lose all revenue during April
According to the Thai Hotels Association, out of the 32,564 hotels registered in Thailand, 95% will lose all revenue during April as the temporary lockdown escalates around the country. Adviser to the THA, Surapong Techaruvichit says that the number of hotel closures is growing every day as more provinces have imposed stricter lockdown policies.
“Phuket is the latest major tourism destination prohibiting people from free travel in and out of the area. Most hotels in provincial areas prefer a clear order from the authorities to close all hotels for the sake of employees, making them eligible for benefits from the Social Security Fund.”
“THA is asking members to look after the welfare of workers, such as offering hotel rooms and meals for those who can’t afford to pay rent and food, but it is hard for business operators to keep supporting employees as nobody knows how long the Covid-19 pandemic will last.”
“We strictly follow the rules by contributing 10% of salary to this fund, in which both employers and workers pay 5% equally, for example, a hotel with 550 staff will have to contribute at least 700,000 baht every month to pay for the Social Security Fund. But during this tough time when business operators have no income, and cannot continue to pay the levy to employees who are in need of it the most.”
The president of THA’s southern chapter, Kongsak Khoopongsakorn says that 87% of hotels in Phuket intend to temporarily close during April to comply with the one-month lockdown.
“There are no tourists in the province at this point and it is possible that the closure could extend beyond April if the outbreak still remains uncontrollable.”
Most of the 3,000 foreign visitors in Phuket are expected to leave before the airport is closed on April 10.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai restaurants and food chains switching to home deliveries
A difficult time for restaurants as the government rolls out lockdowns across the country. So many of the restaurants and food chains are changing from sit in facilities to home delivery. They’re saying that they need to switch their financial strategy to stay afloat as the spread of Covid-19 becomes more serious in Thailand. So they’re becoming ‘virtual’ restaurants providing the same food but as a home delivery instead.
Smaller restaurants will have the option of either providing their own deliveries and reaching out to their customer base on social media, or registering with some of the App-based service providers like Grab Food and Food Panda. But these services take a whopping commission to be listed.
Otherwise their only other option is to close for now until the current situation passes. (Mr. Google is going to be your best help to find local deliveries at this time)
Nadim Xavier Salhani, CEO of Mudman, the operator of Dunkin Donuts, Au Bon Pain, Baskin-Robbins and Greyhound Cafes, says the company’s sales have already dropped 30%.
“The delivery business has not increased as expected because consumers’ behaviour has changed with the outbreak. Many are opting to cook their own food, while delivery competition is fierce. We are still paying our employees, but may have to make cuts in April. Everyone has to accept the pay cut because it is better than a layoff.”
“I want government announcements to be clear. So far the decisions are very grey and confusing. Communication is very weak. The policy has to be clear.”
Boonyong Tansakul, chief executive of Zen Corporation, the operator of food brands such as Zen, AKA, Tummour, Din’s and Khiang, says…
“The company willtoday start to provide delivery service for Khiang around the clock until April 12. The company will assign some staff to recruit new customers in residential areas such as Sukhumvit, Silom, Sathon, Thong Lor and On Nut, offering customers the option to buy three meals on a daily, weekly or monthly basis to increase sales opportunities.”
For the consumer there is plenty of selection and new protocols for delivery which will guarantee the safety of the delivery service as well as customers.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Opportunities for 2020 export growth in Thailand
Despite the whirlwind of shutdowns, lockdowns and craziness descending on Thailand at the moment, the departments are still churning out numbers and trying to forecast the way ahead.
They say that, due to the Thai baht weakening and massive government interventions around the world for both monetary and fiscal policies, there is still a chance that Thailand could reduce the economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak with a resurge in exports.
However, despite exports declining in February the Commerce Ministry still sees room for Thai export growth later this year.
Director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office Pimchanok Vonkorpon, says that Thailand is competent in the food and agricultural industries as well as essential goods, while electronic shipments can recover, which account for 14% of total exports.
“The Commerce Ministry has adjusted its trade promotion strategy for the coronavirus pandemic by organising an online exhibition and online business matching, running from May-August 2020.”
Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanavisit also repeats the importance of fruit exports in the ASEAN market, Thailand will continue to facilitate and enhance shipments to those countries.
Yesterday the ministry reported Thailand’s customs-cleared exports fell by 4.47% in February
The contraction was attributed to lower oil prices and a high base from weapons exports last February, Excluding gold, oil and weaponry, Thai exports in February 2020 expanded 1.51% year-on-year reported Pimchanok.
Exports of agricultural and agro-industrial products decreased by 3% to $3.07 billion in February this is led by, rice (-26.6%), fresh, frozen, and processed fruit (-16.2%), cassava products (-11.1%), and sugar (-3.8%).
The Trade Policy and Strategy office forecasts exports will grow 0-2% this year if shipments average $20-21 billion a month.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
Tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
Pattaya City officials confirm rumours of Covid-19 in Soi 6 bar staff were fake news
Hundreds of Thais stranded in New Zealand, denied boarding without documentation
Thai Health Minister laughs at media when asked about his ‘travel restrictions’ document
The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok
Thailand cancels visas-on-arrival and some visa exemptions for 21 countries
Thai health minister has a slash at ‘dirty farang’
Tourism Authority of Thailand clarifies “self quarantine” situation
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously – symptoms and prevention
UPDATE: 11 new Covid-19 cases announced for Thailand – total now 70 people
March 2020, the Thai month of cancellations
Thailand’s Koh Phangan full moon party cancelled
UPDATE: SCB becomes third bank to stop exchanging foreign cash
Stranded migrant workers can stay and work in Thailand, for now
6 Covid-19 recovered patients head home to their families
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Paramotor crash in Chonburi kills British man
Dead train passenger in Prachuap Khiri Khan had coronavirus
BOT responds to temporary breakdowns for online payments
Phuket’s Patong all but shut down
Thai Immigration proposes extending tourist visas until June 30
PM may suspend public transport over virus fears
Thai PM says tourists will get automatic visa extensions
15 minute coronavirus tests now on trial in Thailand – VIDEO
First Covid-19 death in Pattani, southern Thailand
Thailand coronavirus cases rise to 1771, two more deaths
Bangkok Airways cancels all domestic flights from April 7
6 new coronavirus cases in Phuket (Wednesday)
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Chiang Rai3 days ago
Drug party raided in Chiang Rai for defying public gathering ban
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Beaches in Phuket closed until further notice
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket airport to ban flights April 10-30 over virus fears
- Bangkok4 days ago
With coronavirus cases rising, a Bangkok hospital puts out the call for more masks
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand’s Covid-19 snippets (Sunday)
- Bangkok2 days ago
Red hazardous waste bins spring up in Bangkok for used masks, tissue
- Air Pollution4 days ago
Northern Thailand’s air pollution reaches hazardous levels
- China4 days ago
Things to know about the Covid-19 Coronavirus