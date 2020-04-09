Thai banks cut lending rates to ease Covid-19 fallout | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai banks cut lending rates to ease Covid-19 fallout
Today the Bank of Thailand, in a joint effort with the Financial Institutions Development Fund, eased debt repayment requirements, in bid to help people affected by the Covid-19 virus who are unable to pay monthly minimums.
Kasikornbank (KBank) and Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) are also planning to reduce their prime lending rates by 40 basis points. The KBank co-president Predee Daochai says that the KBanks’ new prime lending rates which take effect tomorrow consisting of:
- The minimum lending rate (MLR) will be reduced to 5.60% from 6%
- The minimum overdraft rate (MOR) to 6.22% from 6.62%
- The minimum retail rate (MRR) to 6.10% from 6.50%
“The bank’s deposits rates will remain unchanged and the rate cuts are part of KBank’s debt relief measures for customers during the Covid-19 pandemic.”
The head of SCB Bank Arthid Nanthawitthaya announced new leading rates…
- MLR will be reduced to 5.375% from 5.775%,
- MOR to 6.095% from 6.495%
- MRR to 6.345% from 6.745%,
The latest rate reduction aims to lighten the financial burden of the bank’s retail and corporate customers amid the economic downturn stemming from the coronavirus crisis.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Move over WHO and CDC, Marvel and DC have joined the fight in Thailand
While it may seem that a plague swept across our world with a snap of the fingers as if Thanos and the infinity gauntlet indeed managed to set asunder half the worlds population, not though a dematerialised cloud of ash (sorry for the spoilers…but come one it’s been two years now) but rather a global pandemic that has shut down travel and forced millions into self isolation, fear not faithful citizans a new hope is on the horizon.
Hope has been a challenge these days as many of us, now 30 days and counting into isolation and social distancing, are looking more and like that down and out Thor in Endgame (oops…yeah it’s a real let down ladies) while we “Netflix and Quarantine.”
Yet, with all the challenges we face, some heroes have decided to defy all known, and unknown, laws of the universe and parallel universe alike to join in the fight against Covid-19.
Provinces all over Thailand are deep cleaning to stem the spread of the SARS-Covid II virus and reduce the rate of Covid-19 infection and that caught the attention of the Marvel as well as DC universe. Apparently Gotham got wind of the bat situation over in Wuhan and it seems Batman decided to self isolate here in our dimension. I’m guessing Superman assisted in his flight arrangements seeing how difficult it is to fly these days.
In a bid to cheer up the people, officers throughout Thailand have been suiting up in Superhero regalia and cleaning the streets of the crime that is Covid-19.
Thor, Ironman, Super Man, and Batman clean the mean streets of CovidCity in Samut Sakhon
PHOTO: สำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดสมุทรสาคร
Superman and Batman show the Marvel boys how cleaning up the streets is done in the DC Universe
PHOTO: สำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดสมุทรสาคร
The official facebook page of the PR Department of Samut Sakhon in Central Thailand suggested that we could be superheroes too. Submit your best photo to The Thaiger and you could be featured as well.
SOURCE: The Smart Local
More time with your kids:) Government Schools to reopen July 1
Remember that New Year’s resolution you made to spend more quality time with your kids? Well, the government heard your prayers and raised you another month and a half of close and personal self quarantine time by postponing the return of the school semester to July 1.
A recent notification from the Ministry of Education stated:
“All public and private educational institutions, both formal and informal education, affiliated with and under the supervision of the Ministry of Education shall be reopened on July 1 B.E. 2563 (2020).”
International schools will announce their own re-opening dates at a later stage.
Just think about all the quality time you’ll get to have with your kids as they subject your pets to the latest Youtube challenge of stacking rolls of preciously hoarded toilet paper to see how high a wall the household cat can leap before your poor companimal cries out “Mr Charmin, tear down this wall!”
One and a half more months of trying to understand the game Arena of Valor: RoV that you now realise your kids are obsessed with and why their phones are the scourge of the classroom and so frequently confiscated by their teachers.
Or the mess, I mean ornately displaced Vanguard cards that typically clog narrow school hallways, now known as your living room.
Oh, the joys of self-quarantine in a cramped home with the fam. All together for another few months. Yay!
So if “all work and no play” are making you and your kids bond like never before, just let the next month and a half be all the more reason to be overjoyed.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
80 Thai health workers confirmed with Covid-19 virus
A spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin reported that the coronavirus crisis has taken a grave toll on the country’s medical staff, with 80 infected so far by the virus since January.
Coronavirus among medical staff has now accounted for 3.4 % of the total 2,258 confirmed cases in Thailand. Of the 80 confirmed cases, 50 were infected while working in hospitals (in emergency rooms, dental clinics, and surgical operating theatres), 18 in local communities, and the source of the remaining 12 infections is still under investigation. The heavy toll on our health workers is…
- Nurses, (36)
- Doctors, (16)
- Pharmacists (2)
- Dentists (2)
- Operating theatre staff (1)
- Others medical personal (10)
- Staff working in the health field (13).
With the virus showing no signs of coming to a halt, we can only hope no more medical professions will be effected leaving us understaffed and unprepared to combat the deadly virus.
SOURCE: The Nation
