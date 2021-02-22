Bangkok restaurants to be allowed to serve alcohol until 11pm | The Thaiger

Bangkok’s nightlife is coming back to life… slowly, very slowly. Restrictions are easing and restaurants in the city will soon be allowed to serve alcohol, but just until 11pm.

At a Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, the administration decided to ease restrictions. A formal announcement will be made tomorrow. Bangkok, as well as other neighbouring provinces, are set to be reclassified from “red” to “orange” zones, allowing restrictions to ease.

The CCSA also decided to extend the Emergency Decree for another month. The decree, now set to end on March 31, was put in place last year to combat the spread of the coronavirus. It has been extended numerous times.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

