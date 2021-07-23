Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Bang Sue vaccination centre open for expats 60+, under must wait

image

Published

 on 

Photo via Facebook/กรุงเทพมหานคร โดยสำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์

Bangkok’s Central Vaccination Centre at Bang Sue Grand Station is open to expats 60 years old and up for their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, a spokesperson for the CCSA reiterated today, adding that some younger foreigners had been showing up to the centre seeking a Covid-19 vaccine. Photos of the vaccination centre show the area packed with people in long queues.

Walk-in registration and same-day vaccination are open to expats ages 75 and up from 9am to 4pm while those 60 and older must register online and schedule an appointment. Only those who live in Bangkok or the surrounding provinces Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, and Samut Sakhon are eligible to register for a vaccine appointment at Bang Sue Station. To register for a vaccine at the Bang Sue station, click HERE.

Only those 60 years and older, and those with underlying health conditions, are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine during this phase of the Thai government’s immunisation campaign. The underlying health conditions include severe chronic respiratory diseases, coronary artery disease, chronic kidney disease, cerebrovascular disease, cancer patients receiving chemotherapy, diabetes, and obesity.

The online platform for expat vaccinations, ThailandIntervac, has more information with links to hospitals open for registration. The site, run by the Department of Disease Control, is continuously updated. Hospitals offering vaccinations to expats in Chon Buri and Khon Kaen will be open for pre-registration soon as well as other hospitals in Bangkok and Phuket, according to the site.

 

image

Recent comments:
image
DiJoDavO
2021-07-23 19:27
The site, run by the Department of Disease Control, is continuously updated. Here, I changed it for you🙂 The site, run by the Department of Disease Control, is 'continuously' updated.
image

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

