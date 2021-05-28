Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UK health officials detect new Covid-19 variant first found in Thailand
A new Covid-19 variant which reportedly originated from Thailand has been detected in the UK. The Public Health England is now investigating the new mutated strain C.63.3.
Reports say the new variant was first detected in Thailand. The patients had originally travelled from Europe. No other details have been reported about the patients in Thailand, but given their international travel history, the virus may have been detected in the mandatory quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from overseas.
In the UK, 109 cases of what the media calls the new “Thai strain” has been detected by the Public Health England. Health officials in the UK did not report on where exactly the mutated variant was found. Officials say there’s no evidence at the moment that proves the strain is more severe than other strains, or resistant to vaccines.
SOURCE: Sun UK
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Princess steps in to approve alternative vaccine imports
Princess Chulabhorn, sister to His Majesty, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has signed a decree to allow the Chulabhorn Royal Academy, which she sponsors, to import Covid-19 vaccines. It’s understood that the institution will import another Chinese vaccine, Sinopharm, which the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve in the coming week.
The surprise development has been confirmed in the Royal Gazette and comes as the government struggles to get on top of its own vaccine procurement plans. In recent weeks, those plans have been dogged by a series of mixed messages, the scrapping of the vaccine registration platform, flip-flopping over foreigners being included or not, and confusion over whether or not supplies of Thailand’s “primary vaccine” – AstraZeneca – would be delivered on time. Public anger is growing, with most pointing the finger at PM Prayut Chan-o-cha for the failings.
Nithi Mahanonda from Chulabhorn Royal Academy has confirmed on the institution’s Facebook page that it will import “alternative vaccines”. The academy says the doses will supplement the government’s supply until an adequate number of doses is available for the country, adding that it will comply with all government import and registration regulations.
“The Royal Academy will procure ‘alternative vaccines’ until vaccines that are produced in the country reach a capacity that can sufficiently protect against outbreaks.”
The term “alternative vaccines” refers to any vaccines not being used as part of the government’s own rollout. Currently, the government is using Sinovac and AstraZeneca, with plans to import doses of the Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Russian Sputnik V vaccines. Meanwhile private hospitals have confirmed their plans to import 10 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, which recipients will have to pay for.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says he knew nothing about the plan and only became aware of it when the order was published in the Royal Gazette.
“I just saw the announcement last night. But if it is a benefit to the country, we are ready.”
Up until now, the PM and his administration have always insisted that only the government can import vaccines. The national vaccine rollout is expected to kick off on June 7, although confusion remains about whether locally-manufactured AstraZeneca doses will be ready.
Meanwhile, it is not yet known how many vaccine doses the Chulabhorn Royal Academy plans to import, when they will arrive, and whether or not they will be free. The institution plans to hold a press conference later today.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket Gov issues English letter urging Covid-19 compliance
This afternoon Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew issued a direct letter, apparently aimed at foreigners. The letter urged that everyone comply with the island’s Covid-19 restrictions to try to eliminate the virus. The letter is a formal request marked urgent, written in English implying that it is directed at foreigners, issued by the Directing Division of the Phuket Governor’s office at Phuket Provincial Hall.
The letter was first obtained by The Phuket News, which noted as of publication, the letter had not been published yet by PR Phuket, the official Public Relations Department, nor the Official Covid-19 Information Centre Phuket, the channel Phuket’s Ministry of Interior usually disseminates information. Governor Narong heads the Ministry of the Interior.
The letter directly addresses the General and Honorary Consuls in Phuket, pleading with them to work with their citizens to stop gatherings and follow Covid-19 restrictions. It also reminds violators that violators face fines and jail time, but stops short of the threat of deportation for foreigners that was brought up in the April 27 meeting on the issue that is referenced in the letter.
The letter is published in its entirety, with original grammatic errors:
|
Subject: Requesting for cooperation to prevent spreading of COVID-19 disease
Reference to the meeting between the Governor of Phuket and General Consuls and Honorary Consuls in Phuket dated on April 27, 2021 at Phuket Provincial Hall. Phuket province has received the reports that many foreigners who recently live in Phuket infected by the COVID-19 disease. This situation is considered a serious case which leads to sorrowfulness of the province.
Many cases of COVID-19 infections have derived from any party organizing, thus, Phuket province seeks cooperation from General Consuls and Honorary consuls in Phuket to monitor and inform or advice your own citizens avoiding to gather in large group to hold or involve in any types of parties which violate the Order of Phuket Province. Any persons who violate or fail to comply with Phuket regulations will be fined or receive a jail sentence, or both.
I hope that COVID-19 will be halted if our cooperation grows together. For more details, please feel free to contact my officials at the provincial phone number.
Sincerely Yours,
Narong Woonciew
The Governor of Phuket Province
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Melbourne, Australia on week-long Covid-19 lockdown
Melbourne, Australia’s second largest city, has just gone into a sudden 7-day Covid-19 lockdown, after a recent outbreak. The city of 5 million people has new stay at home orders today for the next week, going into effect at midnight tonight and lasts until June 3. The lockdown will not just affect the city of Melbourne but the entire Victoria state.
During the lockdown, people are instructed to stay at home except for essential work, healthcare, getting food and necessary supplies, and getting Covid-19 vaccines.
The lockdown comes on the heels of a new Coronavirus cluster that has grown to 26 people over the week, with 12 new cases diagnosed yesterday. The new infections were found in several nightclubs, 2 Aussie football matches, and a medieval battle reenactment, and now 150 locations are suspected of being possible Covid-19 exposure sites after thorough contact tracing. The tracing identified over 10,000 people who may have come in contact with an infected person or with a person in proximity to an infected person.
Melbourne had recently reimposed Covid-19 restrictions for residents like mandatory masks in restaurants, hotels and indoor businesses, and limits on the size of gatherings allowed. The lockdown has been put in effect after evidence that the new cases are of a highly infectious strain moving much faster than previous outbreaks in Australia.
This new outbreak was traced to a local man returning from overseas, who tested negative after quarantine in South Australia, but then tested positive 6 days later. The Covid-19 infection appears to be the Indian variant, known for its rapid spread.
Australia has been fast to contain outbreaks with lockdowns but has been criticised for its slow vaccine rollout, with just 3.7 million jabs given so far in a country with 25 million inhabitants. Homes for the elderly where hundreds died in outbreaks last year still have not been vaccinated. Government opposition is calling for a complete overhaul of the mass vaccination systems.
While Victoria is the second smallest state by area, it is the most densely populated region of Australia, with 6.6 million residents now in lockdown, the majority of which live in the greater Melbourne area. It is second in population only to New South Wales, home to the most populous city in Australia, Sydney. With that many people, it is home to 90% of Australia’s total Covid-19 deaths.
Victoria hadn’t seen new Covid-19 infections for 3 months previous to this new outbreak that led to the lockdown. Australia had done relatively well during the pandemic due to strong lockdowns, strict Covid-19 safety regulations, and active contact tracing.
SOURCE: Reuters and Bangkok Post
