As Covid-19 spreads, more hotels in Phuket close | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
As Covid-19 spreads, more hotels in Phuket close
Phuket tourism and hospitality business are hit again by the current Covid-19 outbreak with more hotels closing down. Many hotels are starting to close again due to a significant number of bookings cancellations. Most of them can’t handle the costs to stay open and some are expected to permanently shut down.
Bill Barnett from c9Hotelworks.com says that the latest outbreak is hitting the island’s struggling hotel industry particularly hard.
“Phuket’s hotel industry is now being hit by a second wave that in many ways is more damaging than the past 6 months. With cash flow muted, and the flow of travellers from Bangkok now slowed to a trickle, our hardest yards out ahead in Q1 2020. While the vaccine will trigger green shoots in the industry, the task as hand is now to survive the next 2 months.”
Kongsak Khoopongsakorn, President of the Thailand Hotels Association Southern chapter, also said the situation for hotel operators in Phuket is bad.
“From questioning about 10 hotel operators, three of them have confirmed that they are closing again because they cannot handle the cost and loss. This year, some hotel operators may announce to sell their hotels at prices that are 50-60% less than the value of the hotel.”
Although hotel operators saw a hope to keep their businesses alive with the government’s domestic tourism boosting campaign, “We Travel Together”, the number of tourists coming to Phuket are lower than expected. According to the AoT Phuket, the number of domestic passengers passing through Phuket airport this year was down 69.37% compared to last year.
SOURCE:Phuket News
Schools and lottery market in Loei close after family tests positive for Covid-19
Schools and a lottery market in the Northeastern province Loei were ordered to close after a family tested positive for Covid-19. The province is marked as a “yellow zone” under high surveillance with a total of 6 reported Covid-19 infections.
Schools will be temporarily closed from today until 24 January, while the lottery market will be closed from today onwards.
The family who tested positive are a 78 year old woman, a 13 year old 7th grad student, and a 6 year old kindergarten student. The provincial authority says the family all went to a school and the market lottery, resulting in the closure of schools and a lottery market today.
The cases were detected in a proactive testing campaign which tested more than 1,200 people. There are 35 people at “high risk” waiting for test results.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World | CCSA
Thailand
BTS Skytrain headquarters employee tests positive for Covid-19
A BTS Skytrain staff member tested positive for Covid-19, the Bangkok mass transit company announced on their Facebook page. The employee worked at the BTS head office in the Chatuchak district and didn’t work at the BTS stations. Staff that came in close contact with the infected employee will undergo a Covid-19 swab test and are told to self-quarantine for 14 days.
“The staffer works on the 2nd floor of the headquarters and was not directly involved with train services. After he tested positive on Thursday, the company immediately shut down the floor and nearby common areas to carry out cleaning and disinfection, following the measures laid out by the Public Health Ministry.”
The BTS staff member tested positive for Covid-19 after visiting a restaurant where the owner also later tested positive.
Here’s the timeline and travel information…
- December 29: He and his friends ate at Tam Nua restaurant.
- December 30: He drove to work in his personal car and wore a face mask while working.
- December 31-January 3: He stopped working during the New Year holidays. Nation Thailand did not report his whereabouts during the holiday.
- January 4-5: He drove to work. He learned that the Tam Nua restaurant owner tested positive for Covid-19. The owner also runs Memory Pub Sukhumvit 105. The BTS employee drove to a doctor who told him he could have sinusitis, but said he needed to be tested.
- January 6: He took a Covid-19 test at Sikarin Hospital.
- January 7: The test came back positive at 3pm. The company immediately shut down and cleaned its headquarters.
SOURCE: The Nation
CCSA Update: 205 new Covid-19 cases
205 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 4,519 active cases with a total of 9,841 infections and 67 deaths since the start of the outbreak last year. In the new wave of infections, the coronavirus has spread to 57 of Thailand’s 77 provinces.
New local cases include:
- Samut Sakhon: 58 cases
- Bangkok: 29 cases
- Samut Prakan: 22 cases
- Chon Buri: 25 cases
- Chanathaburi: 9 cases
- Nakhon Pathom: 4 cases
- Rayong: 7 cases
- Loei: 4 cases
- Ang Thong: 4 cases
- Lop Buri: 1 case
- Buriram: 1 case
- Pathom Thani: 1 case
- Lamphun: 1 case
- Suphan Buri: 1 case
- Surat Thani: 1 case
- Chiang Mai: 4 cases
- Krabi: 1 case
- Samut Songkhram: 1 case
16 of the new cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving in Thailand from overseas.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post| Nation Thailand
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
