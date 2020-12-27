image
image
image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Arriving in Chiang Mai? Prepare to be checked.

The Thaiger

Published 

28 mins ago

 on 

Arriving in Chiang Mai? Prepare to be checked. | The Thaiger
Anyone who has recently visited the new Covid-19 epicentre of Samut Sakhon and who arrives in Chiang Mai should prepare to be checked, according to health authorities.

The efforts are underway to stop the virus from spreading and anyone who is suspected of being infected with Covid-19 or who has visited the central shrimp market in Samut Sakhon, must use the CM-Chana tracing application to check in upon arriving.

Dr. Kittipan Chalom, the Chiang Mai public health office chief’s assistant also adds that arrivals need to report to public health officers, undergo the RT-PCR covid test and enter a designated 14 day quarantine facility.

Kittipan says, however, it’s not just those who visited the shrimp market, as those arriving from other parts of Samut Sakhon also must check in on the CM-Chana app, but are not yet being required to submit to Covid testing.

For those arriving to Chiang Mai from other provinces, they must still check in on the app and monitor their health.

Despite the new precautions that were recently announced, Kittipan says visitors are still welcome for the New Year holiday and argues that Chiang Mai is free from Covid. But that hasn’t stopped people from rearranging or cancelling their travel plans as tourism businesses in Petchabun and Nakhon Ratchasima are experiencing a downturn after the virus scare.

Meanwhile, tourism businesses have taken a battering from the virus scare in Phetchabun and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Such popular resorts as the Phu Thap Boek, amongst others, are seeing cancellations after a woman tested positive for the virus after spending time at one of the resorts in the mountain-top area, which has drawn criticism by local communities.

Nakhon Ratchasima is seeing a 50% drop in resort and hotel bookings as well, with unfortunately no end in sight. Pongthep Malachasing, the president of the Wang Nam Khieo Tourism Promotion Association, a district in the province, says he feels sorry for such resort owners and estimates such cancellations being worth at least 200 million baht.

“Just when they thought they could shore up some of the lost revenue during the high tourism season, they found themselves encountering an unexpected crisis.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Thailand

Thailand non-profit offers Zoom calls with Santa and his elephant friends

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 days ago

on

Friday, December 25, 2020

By

Thailand non-profit offers Zoom calls with Santa and his elephant friends | The Thaiger

Santa Claus isn’t at the North Pole this year. He’s in Northern Thailand. And he’s not with elves. He’s mixing in with some of Thailand’s beloved elephants. Don’t believe it? Give him a Zoom call.

Zoom calls on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with “Santa & his Elves” are offered by the Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort and the Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation.

Zoom calls with Santa and his elephant friends are limited, and pricey! The effort is intended to raise money for the program which ethically cares for elephants that were formerly in the entertainment business. The reservation for a 20 minute call requires a $2,500 USD donation.

Those interested in supporting the elephant program can make a donation. “Elephant trunk calls” are also available during the coming year, but Santa won’t be around after Christmas.

The resort’s director of sustainability and conservation, John Roberts, says it costs $18,000 USD a year to feed just 1 elephant. A $20 donation feeds an elephant for one day.

“Since the start of the national lockdown in Thailand in March, we have taken in three elephants and their mahouts. The COVID-19 elephant refugees, whose camps were unable to care for them and would ultimately have left them unfriended and unfed, are now matched with friendship groups and, of course, have their own diet plan.”

To make a donation to the Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation, click HERE.

SOURCE: Travel and Leisure

Events

Chiang Mai New Year countdown events still on

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 days ago

on

Thursday, December 24, 2020

By

Chiang Mai New Year countdown events still on | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Traveling Lifestyle

New Year countdown events in Chiang Mai are still on, despite Thailand’s record spike in Covid-19 cases. Cancelling the celebrations would hurt the already battered economy and local officials decided not to ban the events due to the economic impact, according to director of the Public Health Promotion Division Chiang Mai municipality, Danai Sarapruek.

Danai says measures are in place to control the spread of the coronavirus, but he did not give many details about those measures. Organisers must also inform the provincial administration about plans for the New Year events.

People arriving in Chiang Mai who recently visited Samut Sakhon, a Covid-19 hotspot just southwest of Bangkok, are required to quarantine for 14 days. Travellers entering the province from other areas are not required to quarantine.

Just 3 tambons in Chiang Mai’s Mae Ai district were put on a lockdown after a Covid-19 patient in Ayutthaya reported that they recently worked as a beautician in the Mae Ai district. The woman did not travel to Samut Sakhon and health officials do not know the source of the infection.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Crime

Chiang Mai man arrested for allegedly stealing women’s underwear

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

By

Chiang Mai man arrested for allegedly stealing women&#8217;s underwear | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Facebook: @changphuakpolice

A 25 year old man in Chiang Mai was arrested for allegedly stealing women’s underwear. Apparently, the man, identified as Fang, has been stealing the women’s bras and panties for the past 2 years, police say.

Police opened an investigation after a 29 year old woman staying at a Chiang Mai hotel reported that her suitcase was stolen. Officers reviewed surveillance camera footage and tracked down Fang. Police searched Fang’s apartment and say they found the missing suitcase along with a “pile of hundreds” of women’s underwear.

Fang allegedly confessed to stealing the bras and panties. Fang allegedly told police that he had been stealing for 2 years, usually taking the undergarments from self-service laundromats. Fang apparently just liked to admire the women’s underwear, police say.

There have been a few “knicker-napper” cases this year. In a case in April, also in Chiang Mai, a food delivery driver was arrested for allegedly stealing bras and panties while out on deliveries, snatching the clothes off the drying racks. In surveillance camera footage, a man in a delivery uniform is seen taking women’s garments from a drying rack, sniffing them and putting them under his jacket before taking off.

Back in January, police arrested a man for stealing 1,400 pieces of women’s underwear in Bangkok’s Don Muang district. He allegedly told police “The smell of women’s underwear makes me happy.”

In October, police found 70 pairs of knickers along with methamphetamine pills at a man’s house in Ratchaburi, a province west of Bangkok bordering Myanmar. Police arrested the man for theft and drug possession. By the amount of underwear found at the home, police suspect the man made about 20 robberies.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

