Arriving in Chiang Mai? Prepare to be checked. | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Arriving in Chiang Mai? Prepare to be checked.
Anyone who has recently visited the new Covid-19 epicentre of Samut Sakhon and who arrives in Chiang Mai should prepare to be checked, according to health authorities.
The efforts are underway to stop the virus from spreading and anyone who is suspected of being infected with Covid-19 or who has visited the central shrimp market in Samut Sakhon, must use the CM-Chana tracing application to check in upon arriving.
Dr. Kittipan Chalom, the Chiang Mai public health office chief’s assistant also adds that arrivals need to report to public health officers, undergo the RT-PCR covid test and enter a designated 14 day quarantine facility.
Kittipan says, however, it’s not just those who visited the shrimp market, as those arriving from other parts of Samut Sakhon also must check in on the CM-Chana app, but are not yet being required to submit to Covid testing.
For those arriving to Chiang Mai from other provinces, they must still check in on the app and monitor their health.
Despite the new precautions that were recently announced, Kittipan says visitors are still welcome for the New Year holiday and argues that Chiang Mai is free from Covid. But that hasn’t stopped people from rearranging or cancelling their travel plans as tourism businesses in Petchabun and Nakhon Ratchasima are experiencing a downturn after the virus scare.
Meanwhile, tourism businesses have taken a battering from the virus scare in Phetchabun and Nakhon Ratchasima.
Such popular resorts as the Phu Thap Boek, amongst others, are seeing cancellations after a woman tested positive for the virus after spending time at one of the resorts in the mountain-top area, which has drawn criticism by local communities.
Nakhon Ratchasima is seeing a 50% drop in resort and hotel bookings as well, with unfortunately no end in sight. Pongthep Malachasing, the president of the Wang Nam Khieo Tourism Promotion Association, a district in the province, says he feels sorry for such resort owners and estimates such cancellations being worth at least 200 million baht.
“Just when they thought they could shore up some of the lost revenue during the high tourism season, they found themselves encountering an unexpected crisis.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Thailand non-profit offers Zoom calls with Santa and his elephant friends
Santa Claus isn’t at the North Pole this year. He’s in Northern Thailand. And he’s not with elves. He’s mixing in with some of Thailand’s beloved elephants. Don’t believe it? Give him a Zoom call.
Zoom calls on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with “Santa & his Elves” are offered by the Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort and the Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation.
Zoom calls with Santa and his elephant friends are limited, and pricey! The effort is intended to raise money for the program which ethically cares for elephants that were formerly in the entertainment business. The reservation for a 20 minute call requires a $2,500 USD donation.
Those interested in supporting the elephant program can make a donation. “Elephant trunk calls” are also available during the coming year, but Santa won’t be around after Christmas.
The resort’s director of sustainability and conservation, John Roberts, says it costs $18,000 USD a year to feed just 1 elephant. A $20 donation feeds an elephant for one day.
“Since the start of the national lockdown in Thailand in March, we have taken in three elephants and their mahouts. The COVID-19 elephant refugees, whose camps were unable to care for them and would ultimately have left them unfriended and unfed, are now matched with friendship groups and, of course, have their own diet plan.”
To make a donation to the Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation, click HERE.
SOURCE: Travel and LeisureKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Events
Chiang Mai New Year countdown events still on
New Year countdown events in Chiang Mai are still on, despite Thailand’s record spike in Covid-19 cases. Cancelling the celebrations would hurt the already battered economy and local officials decided not to ban the events due to the economic impact, according to director of the Public Health Promotion Division Chiang Mai municipality, Danai Sarapruek.
Danai says measures are in place to control the spread of the coronavirus, but he did not give many details about those measures. Organisers must also inform the provincial administration about plans for the New Year events.
People arriving in Chiang Mai who recently visited Samut Sakhon, a Covid-19 hotspot just southwest of Bangkok, are required to quarantine for 14 days. Travellers entering the province from other areas are not required to quarantine.
Just 3 tambons in Chiang Mai’s Mae Ai district were put on a lockdown after a Covid-19 patient in Ayutthaya reported that they recently worked as a beautician in the Mae Ai district. The woman did not travel to Samut Sakhon and health officials do not know the source of the infection.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Chiang Mai man arrested for allegedly stealing women’s underwear
A 25 year old man in Chiang Mai was arrested for allegedly stealing women’s underwear. Apparently, the man, identified as Fang, has been stealing the women’s bras and panties for the past 2 years, police say.
Police opened an investigation after a 29 year old woman staying at a Chiang Mai hotel reported that her suitcase was stolen. Officers reviewed surveillance camera footage and tracked down Fang. Police searched Fang’s apartment and say they found the missing suitcase along with a “pile of hundreds” of women’s underwear.
Fang allegedly confessed to stealing the bras and panties. Fang allegedly told police that he had been stealing for 2 years, usually taking the undergarments from self-service laundromats. Fang apparently just liked to admire the women’s underwear, police say.
There have been a few “knicker-napper” cases this year. In a case in April, also in Chiang Mai, a food delivery driver was arrested for allegedly stealing bras and panties while out on deliveries, snatching the clothes off the drying racks. In surveillance camera footage, a man in a delivery uniform is seen taking women’s garments from a drying rack, sniffing them and putting them under his jacket before taking off.
Back in January, police arrested a man for stealing 1,400 pieces of women’s underwear in Bangkok’s Don Muang district. He allegedly told police “The smell of women’s underwear makes me happy.”
In October, police found 70 pairs of knickers along with methamphetamine pills at a man’s house in Ratchaburi, a province west of Bangkok bordering Myanmar. Police arrested the man for theft and drug possession. By the amount of underwear found at the home, police suspect the man made about 20 robberies.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Covid-19 cases in Thailand on Sunday, December 27
Arriving in Chiang Mai? Prepare to be checked.
12 months ago a number of “mysterious” respiratory cases came to the notice of a Chinese doctor
More pandemics to come if we don’t prepare for the future – WHO Chief
Thailand remembers the 16th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
Booze ban in Thailand? Not for now.
TAT launch new Alternative State Quarantine “one stop shop” in Thailand
Covid-19 cluster confirmed following Koh Lanta “big bike” event
Thai government plans to amend business, immigration rules, for foreign investors
Minister’s insistence Thailand’s moon mission will go ahead sparks social media debate
South Korea confirms Covid-19 outbreak in 32 Thai workers, 28 others awaiting results
Thai government promises more long weekends in 2021, travel bubbles after April
CCSA threatens lockdowns by March “if situation spirals out of control”
The etiquette of gift-giving in Thailand
Total of 81 new Thai Covid infections in past 24 hours, including from Samut Sakhon
UPDATE: Thai PM says lockdown could become unavoidable
Lockdown could be final straw for tourism in Thailand
UPDATE: Latest news from the Samut Sakhon Covid-19 outbreak
Samut Sakhon outbreak reaches 689 cases, spreads to Bangkok and Samut Prakan
Samut Sakhon update: PM urges calm, BMA issues restrictions for Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
New Covid-19 cases in 17 provinces, CCSA spokesperson says to view migrants as “family”
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Patient allegedly shoots and kills doctor in Phetchaburi for overcharging
Something fishy about the Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak – who’s responsible?
Thailand remembers the 16th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
5 people in Bangkok among 427 new Covid-19 cases
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration cancels NY countdown events, asks workers to work from home
Phuket panics after fake Covid news posted on social media
Health officials confirm Phuket’s first case of local transmission in months
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14
The smog returns to Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11
Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10
Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9
Kiss the high season goodbye – Thailand’s long wait continues
Thailand News Today | Cannabis tourism, Covid in Chiang Rai, PM visits south | Dec 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
New Covid-19 cases in 17 provinces, CCSA spokesperson says to view migrants as “family”
- Events3 hours ago
Thailand remembers the 16th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phuket’s Covid High Season Crisis | VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
7 month old baby in Suphan Buri tests positive for Covid-19, health officials mull lockdown
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
No national lockdown, more than 25 provinces “at risk” of Covid-19
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok schools, nurseries, close for 12 days in bid to curtail Covid spread
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok cosmetic surgeon sentenced to prison for patient’s death
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Officials on the hunt for corrupt border guards blamed for Covid spread
Maag
Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 12:23 pm
Should close Thailand….we dont want to die from a farang virus !