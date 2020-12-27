Coronavirus (Covid-19)
12 months ago a number of “mysterious” respiratory cases came to the notice of a Chinese doctor
A year ago nothing much was known about the coronavirus that has now decimated the world’s economy and killed 1,764,697 people (as of Saturday morning, December 27, 2020 Thai Time). Exactly 12 months later there are now 80,720,204 positive infections registered around the world. On December 27, 2019, there was little known about the mysterious new coronavirus. How infectious was it? What was the incubation period? What was its fatality rate? Was it a strain of the flu or another coronavirus?
Zhang Jixian, the Director of the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care at the Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine in Wuhan, had been working as medical expert during the SARS outbreak in 2003, and was aware of the possible signs of a suspected outbreak of an infectious disease in the Chinese province. A number of cases came to her notice on December 27, 2019. She recalled how the novel coronavirus, an alien pathogen, emerged from a seemingly ordinary case of an elderly couple in late December.
The couple, with fever and coughs, sought treatment at the hospital. Zhang Jixian examined the older couple and made the preliminary diagnosis saying it “looked like flu or common pneumonia”.
After having observed the elderly couple’s CT scans were abnormal, Zhang Jixian also asked the couple’s son to undergo a scan. He found the same issues were apparent.
Another patient, a merchant from the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, arrived at the hospital with fever and cough on the same day. Again, his CT scan showed the same characteristics. Multiple blood tests from the 4 patients indicated viral infection. More influenza-related tests all came back negative.
Zhang Jixian filed a report to the executives of the hospital and also took the precaution of making a provisional quarantine area.
On the same day the Wuhan Central Hospital heard from Vision Medicals that the BAL (Bronchoalveolar Lavage) sample taken on 24 December from an unresolved clinical case which sparked off the first scientific involvement. The tests confirmed that the sample contained a new kind of coronavirus. The patient was then quarantined.
Also at Wuhan Central Hospital, yet another unresolved case caused a BAL sample to be taken, this time sent off to CapitalBio Medlab of Beijing. 3 similar cases would arrive at the Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine on this day, all associated with the seafood market.
Dr. Zhang Jixian’s discovery was later widely praised in China and by world epidemiologists for her insight into the possibility of a new viral strain. Hubei Province’s government honoured her as well as Zhang Dingyu, the president of Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital, for their contribution to help control the viral outbreak. She is acknowledged as a pivotal expert in the very early days of Covid-19.
Meanwhile, respiratory samples from a man hospitalised in Paris, France were also retrospectively diagnosed as having the new coronavirus present. He had presented with advanced symptoms (chest CT of ground glass opacities) and his child had previously presented with influenza-like illness.
Although his last travel outside of France had been to Algeria in August 2019, the man had not traveled recently. But his wife worked near an airport. The full epidemiological circumstances remain uninvestigated and theFrench cases can’t be fully verified.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 cases in Thailand on Sunday, December 27
A total of 6,141 people have now been infected in Thailand during the past 24 hours. Today (Sunday, December 27) the CCSA has announced there was 121 new cases of Covid-19, (+9 imported cases & +112 local cases). 18 of the new local cases are migrant workers.
4,161 people have now been discharged from hospital, 9 in the past 24 hours. 1,902 people remain in hospital under observation or undergoing specific Covid treatment. 60 people have died. 1 of the imported cases wasn’t in quarantine when testing positive and was sent back to Myanmar.
Yesterday, 110 cases were announced, including 94 domestic cases and 16 in state quarantine.
Meanwhile district officials in the Phimai district of Nakhon Ratchasima, in Thailand's north east, have ordered quarantine on anyone arriving from Samut Sakhon province and have also closed a large school in the District due to "an abundance of caution". The provincial disease control response follows a declaration by the Thai government of Samut Sakhon as a "maximum disease control zone". Covid-19 cases in Nakhon Ratchasima, linked to the Samut Sakhon cluster, have risen to 6.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Arriving in Chiang Mai? Prepare to be checked.
Anyone who has recently visited the new Covid-19 epicentre of Samut Sakhon and who arrives in Chiang Mai should prepare to be checked, according to health authorities.
The efforts are underway to stop the virus from spreading and anyone who is suspected of being infected with Covid-19 or who has visited the central shrimp market in Samut Sakhon, must use the CM-Chana tracing application to check in upon arriving.
Dr. Kittipan Chalom, the Chiang Mai public health office chief’s assistant also adds that arrivals need to report to public health officers, undergo the RT-PCR covid test and enter a designated 14 day quarantine facility.
Kittipan says, however, it’s not just those who visited the shrimp market, as those arriving from other parts of Samut Sakhon also must check in on the CM-Chana app, but are not yet being required to submit to Covid testing.
For those arriving to Chiang Mai from other provinces, they must still check in on the app and monitor their health.
Despite the new precautions that were recently announced, Kittipan says visitors are still welcome for the New Year holiday and argues that Chiang Mai is free from Covid. But that hasn’t stopped people from rearranging or cancelling their travel plans as tourism businesses in Petchabun and Nakhon Ratchasima are experiencing a downturn after the virus scare.
Meanwhile, tourism businesses have taken a battering from the virus scare in Phetchabun and Nakhon Ratchasima.
Such popular resorts as the Phu Thap Boek, amongst others, are seeing cancellations after a woman tested positive for the virus after spending time at one of the resorts in the mountain-top area, which has drawn criticism by local communities.
Nakhon Ratchasima is seeing a 50% drop in resort and hotel bookings as well, with unfortunately no end in sight. Pongthep Malachasing, the president of the Wang Nam Khieo Tourism Promotion Association, a district in the province, says he feels sorry for such resort owners and estimates such cancellations being worth at least 200 million baht.
“Just when they thought they could shore up some of the lost revenue during the high tourism season, they found themselves encountering an unexpected crisis.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
More pandemics to come if we don’t prepare for the future – WHO Chief
Today marks the first International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, and to some, such a day recognising the importance of thinking ahead, is long overdue. The WHO chief is warning that if preparations aren’t made for the future, more pandemics that rival Covid-19will follow.
Exactly 12 months today a number of mysterious respiratory cases presented at a hospital in Wuhan. Read more HERE.
The WHO’s Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says any attempts to improve human health are “doomed” without tackling climate change and animal welfare. He also condemned the “dangerously short-sighted” cycle of throwing cash at outbreaks but doing nothing to prepare for the next one.
“For too long, the world has operated on a cycle of panic and neglect”.
“We throw money at an outbreak, and when it’s over, we forget about it and do nothing to prevent the next one. This is dangerously short-sighted, and frankly difficult to understand.”
Tedros’ thoughts on the matter are only supported with data that was published before Covid-19 hit. The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board’s September 2019 first annual report on world readiness for health emergencies revealed that the planet was dangerously unprepared for potentially devastating pandemics.
“History tells us that this will not be the last pandemic, and epidemics are a fact of life.”
And, with Covid-19 serving as the predecessor for any other pandemics on a global scale, he says it has highlighted the intimate links between the health of humans, animals, and the planet. A link that has undoubtedly been overlooked for too long.
“Any efforts to improve human health are doomed unless they address the critical interface between humans and animals, and the existential threat of climate change that’s making our earth less habitable.”
Covid-19 has taken the lives of more than 1.75 million people with nearly 80 million cases on record since the outbreak first emerged in China 1 year ago.
Thailand saw the first cases of the novel coronavirus outside of China, and has largely kept the virus at bay ever since. However, in a turn of events just in time for the new year, the virus officially returned to the kingdom, sparking a second wave of infections that have dashed hopes of recovering the economy through tourism initiatives.
More than 1,200 mostly Burmese migrant workers have now been infected, centred around the Samut Sakhon seafood markets. The latest cluster has now spread to 31 other Thai provinces. 1,443 people have now tested positive for Covid-19 infection since the latest outbreak was detected 8 days ago.
Meanwhile, Tedros confirms that such a pandemic is more far-reaching than anyone could have guessed. From societal and economic consequences to issues becoming spotlighted that were not taken seriously before. As Thailand’s second wave has honed in on the illegal border crossings of migrant workers, it has also highlighted those in authoritative positions that are allowing such behaviours to continue.
But Thailand isn’t unique in its issues being thrust into the spotlight, as other nations are dealing with the same effects of the pandemic. Tedros, however, makes it clear that all countries should invest in “preparedness capacities” to prevent and detect such emergencies, while supporting “stronger primary health care provisions.”
The International Day of Epidemic Preparedness was set by the UN General Assembly to promote the importance of nations working together to tackle epidemics.
