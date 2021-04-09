Around 7,000 people in Bangkok have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 | Thaiger

Only 7,121 residents in Bangkok have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 since the Thai government rolled out its immunisation campaign in late-February, according to a report from Nation Thailand. Bangkok has more than 10 million residents. To reach herd immunity against Covid-19, 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated.

More than 100,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered, but most people have only been injected with the first dose of either the Sinovac or AstraZeneca jab. Both require 2 doses to be effective.

AstraZeneca is said to have a 4 to up to 12 week interval between jabs while the second dose of Sinovac is taken 2 to 4 weeks after the first shot.

In Bangkok, those included in the first phase of inoculations are residents who are at high risk of infection, are over 60 years old or work in the healthcare field. In Phuket and Koh Samui, vaccines are being distributed to the general population in an effort to reach herd immunity by July and reopen the islands to foreign tourists.

Here’s who got the jabbed in Bangkok, according to Nation Thailand:

55,126 doses went to public health staff and volunteers

18,722 doses went to residents living in high risk areas

11,616 doses went to residents over 60 years old

10,194 doses went to workers who are in close contact with Covid-19 patients

7,625 doses went to those with chronic diseases

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

