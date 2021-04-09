Around 7,000 people in Bangkok have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Around 7,000 people in Bangkok have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19
Only 7,121 residents in Bangkok have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 since the Thai government rolled out its immunisation campaign in late-February, according to a report from Nation Thailand. Bangkok has more than 10 million residents. To reach herd immunity against Covid-19, 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated.
More than 100,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered, but most people have only been injected with the first dose of either the Sinovac or AstraZeneca jab. Both require 2 doses to be effective.
AstraZeneca is said to have a 4 to up to 12 week interval between jabs while the second dose of Sinovac is taken 2 to 4 weeks after the first shot.
In Bangkok, those included in the first phase of inoculations are residents who are at high risk of infection, are over 60 years old or work in the healthcare field. In Phuket and Koh Samui, vaccines are being distributed to the general population in an effort to reach herd immunity by July and reopen the islands to foreign tourists.
Here’s who got the jabbed in Bangkok, according to Nation Thailand:
- 55,126 doses went to public health staff and volunteers
- 18,722 doses went to residents living in high risk areas
- 11,616 doses went to residents over 60 years old
- 10,194 doses went to workers who are in close contact with Covid-19 patients
- 7,625 doses went to those with chronic diseases
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
12 hospitals in Bangkok stop Covid-19 testing due to limited beds for infected patients
So far, around 12 hospitals in Bangkok have stopped Covid-19 testing, due to either a shortage of supplies or not enough beds to admit patients if they test positive for the virus.
While media reports say the hospitals have stopped testing due to a lack of supplies, a spokesperson for the CCSA the reason many private hospitals in Thailand are refusing to test people for Covid is because there are limited beds available for the Covid-positive patients.
“The main issue actually is that when a hospital finds a particular individual to be positive for Covid, it is understood that they must be admitting that particular patient.”
Spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha had a meeting this morning with representatives from the Private Hospital Association as well as other organisations to discuss the situation. Natapanu says the government is working on increasing the number of available beds by opening care facilities at hotels as well as setting up field hospitals. The Thai military is setting up 10 field hospitals in Bangkok, which is expected to provide another 3,000 beds.
Some hospitals made posts on social media saying they were suspending Covid-19 testing. Some say for a few days while others did not give a timeframe.
Bangkok is the epicentre in the new wave of infections, most clusters are in the Thong Lor nightlife district. The Thai government has deployed mobile testing units to areas were clusters of infections have been reported.
กองทัพ เตรียม รพ.สนาม กว่า 3,000 เตียง รับสถานการณ์โควิด
ตามข้อสั่งการของนายกรัฐมนตรี เพื่อรองรับสถานการณ์โควิด-19…
Posted by กวาง ไตรศุลี ไตรสรณกุล on Thursday, April 8, 2021
SOURCES: CCSA | Reuters
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 559 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death
559 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Many cases are related to bar hopping and partying and the outbreak, concentrated in Bangkok’s Thong Lor nightlife district, has spread to many provinces. There are now 2,645 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand.
There are several clusters of infections throughout Thailand, mostly involving a young adult population who frequent bars and nightclubs, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English.
“Most cases are the younger generation and many cases were found in entertainment venues where people gather in closed and crowded areas without wearing masks. And some of them might have been using the same drinking glass as well.”
Out of the 559 new Covid-19 cases, 268 were detected in Bangkok, 46 in Samut Prakan, 46 in Chon Buri, 30 in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 16 in Sa Kaew, 12 in Pathum Thani and 10 in Nonthaburi.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 30,869 Covid-19 infections and 96 deaths. The recent death was a 60 year old Thai man in the southern province Narathiwat who also had tuberculosis.
SOURCE: CCSA
Thailand
UPDATE: Thai PM orders closure of bars and clubs in 41 provinces
UPDATE: The order to close bars and nightlife venues in 41 provinces will go into effect at midnight, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced this afternoon. Under emergency measures, the local governments in the other 36 provinces have the power to set restrictions and close venues if needed to control the Covid-19 situation.
Original story…
The order to close nightlife venues across Thailand is on the table and ready for PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to sign. The order requires bars in 41 of Thailand’s 77 provinces to close for at least 2 weeks (list below).
The new order doesn’t cover traditional Thai massage spas.
Numerous clusters of Covid-19 infections have been reported at entertainment venues, primarily in Bangkok’s trendy Thong Lor area. Health officials suspect the outbreak is the faster-spreading UK variant (B117) of the virus. To combat the spread of the more contagious strain of the virus, health officials are implementing what they call “target therapy,” according to the spokesperson for the CCSA Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin.
When asked if the proposals to reopen Phuket to foreign tourists without quarantine in July will be affected by the new cluster, the CCSA spokesperson said only that the “issue may be discussed again by the CCSA and the cabinet”.
The Thai PM had already ordered the closure of specific entertainment venues and restaurants where Covid-19 infections were reported.
“The measure has been effective since April 5 in a bid to prevent Covid-19 from spreading further after a new outbreak linked to entertainment venues such as pubs, bars and karaoke parlours… If an infection is found at any of these businesses, it will be shut down for at least 2 weeks. In case infections are found across many businesses in the same area, they will all be shut for at least 14 days.”
Phuket authorities already ordered all nightlife venues on the island to close for the next 10 days, a move sure to hit businesses hard as bar and club owners expected an influx of customers next week for Songkran.Tje latest order, to close for 14 days. will likely supercede the earlier announcement.
The 41 provinces facing the closure on nightlife venues include:
Bangkok, Ayutthaya, Buri Ram, Chachoengsao, Chaiyaphum, Chanthaburi, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Chon Buri (including Pattaya), Chumphon, Kanchanaburi, Khon Kaen, Lampang, Loei, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Phetchabun, Phetchaburi, Phuket, Prachin Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan (including Hua Hin), Ratchaburi, Ranong, Rayong, Sa Kaeo, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkram, Saraburi, Songkhla Suphan Buri, Surat Thani (including Samui and Pha Ngan), Tak, Udon Thani, Yala
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand
