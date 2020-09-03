Another school closed after Covid-19 scare | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Another school closed after Covid-19 scare
Another school near the Burmese border, along western Thailand provinces, temporarily closed down after students came in close contact with those who crossed the border and reported a “fever,” although no traces of the coronavirus have been detected or confirmed at this stage.
The Ban Kui School in Kanchanaburi closed after some of their students came in contact with people who crossed the Thai-Myanmar border. The province’s governor Jirakiat Phumsawat arranged for the school to be deep cleaned to prevent the possible spread of the virus. The governor says closing the school for a few days to clean it was a precautionary measure.
While the virus hasn’t been detected, the neighbouring country’s climbing number of cases poses a concern. While official borders are closed, some people live near natural crossings, like jungles and rivers, and can easily go from Thailand to Myanmar. Myanmar had a spike in coronavirus cases, but most cases are along the country’s western coast, not near the Thailand border.
The governor says 3 so-called border residents, including a 1 year old child, had a fever and recently visited Myanmar. They tested negative for the coronavirus and the governor assures the public not to be overly concerned.
“The authorities had taken 3 cases of who reportedly had a fever, including a 20 year old male, 17 year old male, and a 1 year old child, to the state quarantine and to conduct a Covid-19 examination. They were border residents who had been in neighboring areas of Myanmar for more than 2 weeks and had not traveled to any place that was near the risk of infection.”
2 Prachuap Khiri Khan schools also temporarily closed after some of the school’s Burmese students and their parents crossed the border and 2 of the students reported a high fever.
Most of the cases in the recent spike in Myanmar involve the Rhakine state, on the other side of Myanmar from the Thai border. There has also been a high proportion of cases in the largest city, Yangon. But since the recent Myanmar outbreak, Thai authorities have ordered border officers to tighten patrols along the leaky borders as well as the official trade checkpoints.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Central Thailand
Man’s body found at Chon Buri beach, police suspect drowning
A 25 year old man was found dead at Na Jomtien beach in Chon Buri yesterday. Police say they believe the man drowned while diving for shells. Police identified the Thai man as Chaiwat Poeprasert. His mother told police her son went out to sea on his boat to look for shells. She noticed Chaiwat had been gone for a while and saw his fiber boat floating in the water. A fisherman helped by pulling the boat back to shore. Chaiwat’s body was found with the boat’s rope tied around his hand. Police say they believe Chaiwat drowned while searching […]
Crime
Man allegedly shoots and kills mother by accident
A man has allegedly shot and killed his mother in a tragic accident while having an argument with his wife yesterday. 31 year old Apichat Viriyatham allegedly got out his handgun intending to threaten his wife, but shot his mother by mistake, police say. Police in the Chachoengsao province, just east of Bangkok, received a call about a domestic dispute. 60 year old Samlee Buakam, the shooter’s mum, was dead when they arrived. Police say she was found on the floor with a bullet wound to her shoulder. Apichat says he was having an argument with his wife when he […]
Crime
Man steals 10,000 baht from Chon Buri hospital donation boxes
A 37 year old man was arrested for allegedly stealing donations from 2 hospitals in Chon Buri. Police say Arnon Kruanamkam took off with 10,000 baht in stolen donations. Arnon allegedly took money from the donation boxes in Bang Bueng Hospital and Panat Nikhom Hospital. Surveillance camera footage shows Arnon taking the money, police say. They arrested him in Rayong. He’s facing charges of theft. Police say Arnon admitted to stealing the money and said he needed the money to pay off gambling debts. When interviewed by Pattaya News, Arnon said he was sorry and apologized to the hospitals and […]
Phuket beach to ban pet dogs, but strays are okay
Mandatory Covid insurance of up to 3 million baht for foreign visitors to Thailand
Odd number wins the Thai lotto
Former Italian leader Berlusconi tests positive for Covid-19
Chiang Mai official accuses YouTuber and ‘life coach’ of fraudulent fundraising
Another school closed after Covid-19 scare
Burmese man seriously injured after violent attack in Pattaya
Thai Airways announces extra repatriation flights for European and Asian cities
Songkhla pageant ends in shambles, contestant accuses judges of fixing scores
Government approves new stimulus measures for labour market, tourism
Thailand’s Health Minister optimistic about admitting business travellers
PM’s daughters sue 100 people for defamation
Royal Thai Police to take legal action against 21 officers in “Boss” case
Foreigners arrested over eco-vandalism off Koh Phangan
Australia falls into a recession, global economies at a loss
Thailand’s property market and Covid-19
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
Thai Airways launching direct flights to Phuket for “Safe & Sealed” campaign
UPDATE: Pushback from local associations over the Thai government’s “Phuket Model”
There is no date for the reopening of general tourism in Thailand, except Phuket
Plan on the table to allow Europe’s ‘snowbirds’ into Thailand for up to 9 months
CCSA considers another 2 groups of foreigners for return to Thailand
90 day Thai Immigration reporting deadline passes
When will the world open up again for travel?
Bank of Thailand issues stark warning over ongoing ban on foreign tourists
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
Thailand planning land and rail passageway, bypassing congested Strait of Malacca
Northern Thailand pigs on lockdown after virus outbreak
Worries remain over government’s “Phuket Model”
Wow! TAT says they’ll give expats 500 baht to boost tourism
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s property market and Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
UPDATE: Pushback from local associations over the Thai government’s “Phuket Model”
- Expats3 days ago
90 day Thai Immigration reporting deadline passes
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
When will the world open up again for travel?
- Economy2 days ago
Bank of Thailand issues stark warning over ongoing ban on foreign tourists
- Bangkok2 days ago
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
- ASEAN2 days ago
Thailand planning land and rail passageway, bypassing congested Strait of Malacca