American has false negative Covid-19 test result in Thailand, positive result after returning to the US | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
American has false negative Covid-19 test result in Thailand, positive result after returning to the US
An American, who recently travelled to Phuket and Bangkok, tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to the United States. The man was tested prior to leaving Thailand and Thai health officials now say that result was a false negative. Thailand’s Department of Medical Sciences reviewed the man’s Covid-19 test that was taken right before leaving Thailand and now say the result is positive for the coronavirus.
A timeline of the man’s travel history was posted on the Bangkok Public Relations Department’s Facebook page. The man travelled through Thailand throughout February. He was released from the mandatory 14-day quarantine on January 26 and had tested negative for Covid-19 prior to being released. He left Thailand on March 4 and tested positive for Covid-19 on March 11 in the United States.
Here’s his travel timeline:
January 26 to February 16: He stayed in Bangkok’s Silom area.
February 17: He flew to Phuket on an AirAsia flight and checked in to Sri Panwa resort on Cape Panwa.
February 19: He returned to Bangkok on an AirAsia flight.
February 20 to 28: He stayed in Bangkok’s Silom. Reports say he didn’t go out much, mainly just to shop at a nearby convenience store.
March 1: He went to the hospital for a Covid-19 test, a requirement before travelling back to the United States.
March 2: The test result was inconclusive. He was tested a second time and the results came back negative for the coronavirus.
March 3: He boarded a flight back to the United States.
March 4: The Department of Medical Sciences reviewed the man’s second test results and found the man actually tested positive for Covid-19.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Lumpini boxing stadium re-opens tomorrow for online and TV spectators only
Lumpini boxing stadium in Bangkok is set to re-open tomorrow for its first fight in 12 months, but fans will be unable to see it in person. The stadium, which is owned by the Thai Army, will broadcast the event online and to television audiences as restrictions on mass gatherings continue. Tickets will not go on sale to the public and only authorised individuals will be given access to the stadium. Matches will take place on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and can be viewed on terrestrial television or online.
The 65 year old stadium has been closed since March 2020, when it was linked to a cluster of Covid-19 cases. The infections were reported after officials went ahead with a boxing match 2 days after the government had issued strict instructions for such venues to close as Covid-19 restrictions came into force. Following the revelation, army chief Apirat Kongsompong ordered the transfer of all involved.
According to a Thai PBS World report, the stadium has undergone a major renovation while closed, including a management restructure. The board has approved the revamp to make the stadium a centre for military sports promotion.
The stadium is one of the military’s welfare projects, serving as a training ground for Thai boxing and hosting both domestic and international fights. The refurbishment now includes a boxing school, as well as a facility to train coaches and referees, who will be formally certified after passing their training programmes.
It’s understood the army has also revamped a number of other sporting facilities, including 33 golf courses, most of which are reserved for military personnel and their families. Officials are also considering turning a horse racing course in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima into a public park.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Thai government considers expanding Bangkok prisons due to many visitors supporting political prisoners
With a number of people facing charges related to their involvement in political protests, the Thai government is looking into expanding prisons to help reduce overcrowding, particularly for visits. Thailand’s justice minister Somsak Thepsuthin told reporters that Bangkok Remand Prison and Klong Prem Central Prison are becoming congested with families and other people who visit the prisons to support the political prisoners.
Since the major pro-democracy rally last July, kicking off the youth-led movement pushing for monarchy reform, at least 382 people have faced charges related to the demonstrations or political comments they made online, according to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights. Out of the hundreds facing charges, 13 are minors, the group says.
At least 60 people are facing charges under Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, the organisation says. Section 112 is the lèse majesté law. It carries a punishment of up to 15 years in prison for insulting the Thai Monarchy.
With many coming by the prisons to support the incarcerated activists, Somsak says the government is looking into making more room. He said there will not be a new prison for political prisoners and everyone will be treated equally.
“We are discussing finding a larger area that can accommodate more people for everyone’s convenience.”
SOURCES: Associated Press| Thai Lawyers for Human Rights
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Bangkok’s Wat Arun to go green as part of St Patrick’s Day celebration
A host of iconic landmarks around the world will celebrate St Patrick’s Day by going green on March 17 – and Bangkok’s Wat Arun will be among them. Thailand’s capital is participating in the “Global Greening Programme 2021” an initiative in which the spire of Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn) will be temporarily lit in green. Also turning green will be the Thailand Cultural Centre, the Conrad Hotel, the Irish Embassy on Wireless Road, and the All Seasons Place shopping mall.
The Irish Embassy in Bangkok has announced the campaign on its Facebook page, and thanked local officials and businesses for their participation.
“The Embassy of Ireland are delighted to announce that Wat Arun – Temple of Dawn – will be going green as part of this year’s Global Greening initiative. Wat Arun is one of Thailand’s most spectacular and oldest temples which is renowned for its more than 1 million colourful and glazed ceramic tiles. It is considered to be one of the most iconic, recognisable, and beautiful temples in Thailand because of its unique design and its outstanding riverside location.”
According to a Nation Thailand report, the Global Greening Programme has been running since 2010, with the Republic of Ireland inviting cities around the world to participate by turning iconic landmarks green to celebrate the country’s national holiday. Other famous landmarks and buildings joining in this year include, the Sydney Opera House in Australia, the London Eye in the UK, the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy, and Niagara Falls in the US.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Hospital allegedly offers a meager 5,000 baht to dead patient’s family after neglecting him for hours
Thailand’s private hospitals planning to profit off Covid-19 vaccine
Uh oh: Netflix may stop allowing the sharing of passwords
Koh Samui aims for quarantine-free travel starting in October
American has false negative Covid-19 test result in Thailand, positive result after returning to the US
UK now advising its citizens to leave Myanmar in wake of escalating coup violence
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says “sorry” for spraying reporters with hand sanitiser
Be a private island castaway on Koh Munnork, Thailand | VIDEO
Attorney, university professors seek bail for leaders of pro-democracy Ratsadon group
CCSA Update: 81 new Covid-19 cases
Rescue workers remove 4 metre long python from Patong resort
Aging American expat “living the dream” in Phuket on US $2,500 a month
Isaan families earn tens of thousands of baht selling dried tokay geckos
“Sandbox” tourism scheme for foreign travellers in the works for Phuket
Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine delayed in Thailand after blood clot concerns
An exotic animal café in Bangkok – Foxes, racoons, kangaroos and more! | VIDEO
UK now advising its citizens to leave Myanmar in wake of escalating coup violence
Be a private island castaway on Koh Munnork, Thailand | VIDEO
Reduced quarantine approved for some foreign arrivals
Americans tend to misuse the Buddha image, but a Florida nightclub takes it too far – OPINION
Attorney, university professors seek bail for leaders of pro-democracy Ratsadon group
CCSA Update: 81 new Covid-19 cases
Bring on the heat… here’s our list of the spiciest Thai food
This year Thailand gets 6 days to celebrate Songkran holiday
OPINION – Vaccinating against Covid-19, why wouldn’t you?
Economic think-tank says the future of tourism in Thailand hangs on vaccination
Why Thai locals make homes for the spirits
Myanmar likely committing “crimes against humanity”- UN expert
Updates on international travel to Thailand
Quarantine for vaccinated travellers to Thailand reduced to 7 days
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
An exotic animal café in Bangkok – Foxes, racoons, kangaroos and more! | VIDEO
- Politics18 hours ago
UK now advising its citizens to leave Myanmar in wake of escalating coup violence
- Eastern Thailand18 hours ago
Be a private island castaway on Koh Munnork, Thailand | VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Reduced quarantine approved for some foreign arrivals
- Protests18 hours ago
Attorney, university professors seek bail for leaders of pro-democracy Ratsadon group
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago
CCSA Update: 81 new Covid-19 cases
- Songkran2 days ago
This year Thailand gets 6 days to celebrate Songkran holiday
- Crime23 hours ago
Myanmar likely committing “crimes against humanity”- UN expert
Tim Houston
Friday, March 12, 2021 at 7:34 pm
Only one option left to be more accurate, do the anal test as they do in china. Come on get in line.
EdwardV
Friday, March 12, 2021 at 7:53 pm
So he was infected while in Thailand. Either Phuket or more likely while in Bangkok.
Michael
Friday, March 12, 2021 at 8:06 pm
Arrived from the US in Thailand January 12.
Released from quarantine January 26.
Tested false negative +/- March 4 in Thailand.
Tested positive +/- March 11 in the United States.
So he got infected in Thailand.
No way that he got infected before January 12 in the US and still tests positive on March 11. That is 2 months, it is too much.
Geoff
Friday, March 12, 2021 at 8:12 pm
I’ve said before – who can trust these tests here? Did he pay for each one? It’s not the first time this type of thing has been reported.
Pretending everything is ok, then it’s not, when another country carries out a test.
BangkokBen
Friday, March 12, 2021 at 8:25 pm
We all know that there is plenty of Covid in Thailand, it just doesn’t seem to be as dangerous to the Thais as to other groups. Might as well open the country.
Wayno
Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 12:04 am
Thais trying to claim a false negative 555. He caught it in Thailand and was then tested by a competant medic in the USA
Rick
Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 12:42 am
Just more proof that the PCR “test” is a complete joke. As if we even needed more proof.
BJoe
Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 12:55 am
COVID testing in Thailand, like most things are not very reliable. That’s the reason the “numbers” have been so low over the last year…..well, besides the fact that testing is also limited.
Issan John
Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 1:09 am
Geoff, I agree with your conclusion based on what’s reported here, but what’s reported here is NOT what’s reported in the source article (the Phuket Post).
There is NO mention in the Phuket Post that he “tested positive for Covid-19 on March 11 in the United States.”
According to the Phuket Post he had an inconclusive test on 1 March followed by a second test that was negative on 2 March; he then flew to the USA on 3 March and on 4 March the Thai Dept of Med Science reviewed the test and changed the result to positive; on 11 March the Thai Dept of Med Science posted the results on their Facebook page to try to track ‘n’ trace his contacts.
Presumably between 4 and 11 March they had to not only inform the US but also to trace his movements in Thailand, particularly detail of his last 14 days here (as “he drove by himself back to his accommodation” in Bangkok he was apparently not a tourist, but reportedly after his 14 days in quarantine all he did for a month in Silom was he “sometimes went shopping at a nearby convenience store” 😇).
He may have had a follow up test in the US once he was told his test result here had been changed from negative to positive, but there’s NO report or suggestion of that in the Phuket Post.
Ian
Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2:15 am
Yes lunatics running the asylum
David Mann
Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 4:13 am
I agree with Bangkok Ben. I think there are thousands infected with Covid in Thailand. Either the Thais are more resistant through some other pathogen exposure such as Dengue or some other aspect of their DNA. I’m sure thousands are sick and laying around in villages and then overcome what is thought to be a case of flu. How can numbers continue to be around 65,85,110,80,73 day after day. It’s the only country in the world where this is happening. It comes down to the number of tests done each day test more and you will find more. Test a shit load and you will find a shit load.
Edy F.
Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 5:37 am
This is absolutely logical, these tests are not reliable at all and, depending on how many cycles they use, you can be negative or positive.
These tests don’t detect covid, they only detect some genetic material in your body. So it’s only bullshits.
There is no covid in Thailand, only some flu.
Dreqo
Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 8:20 am
@David Mann
Then where are all the deceased people if there are thousands of infected people? Certainly they wouldn’t shut down a global economy for something innocuous.
Dreqo
Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 8:29 am
@Issan John
Last sentence of the article, “He left Thailand on March 4 and tested positive for Covid-19 on March 11 in the United States.”
Not sure what you’re in about, as usual.