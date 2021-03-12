American has false negative Covid-19 test result in Thailand, positive result after returning to the US | The Thaiger

An American, who recently travelled to Phuket and Bangkok, tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to the United States. The man was tested prior to leaving Thailand and Thai health officials now say that result was a false negative. Thailand’s Department of Medical Sciences reviewed the man’s Covid-19 test that was taken right before leaving Thailand and now say the result is positive for the coronavirus.

A timeline of the man’s travel history was posted on the Bangkok Public Relations Department’s Facebook page. The man travelled through Thailand throughout February. He was released from the mandatory 14-day quarantine on January 26 and had tested negative for Covid-19 prior to being released. He left Thailand on March 4 and tested positive for Covid-19 on March 11 in the United States.

Here’s his travel timeline:

January 26 to February 16: He stayed in Bangkok’s Silom area.

February 17: He flew to Phuket on an AirAsia flight and checked in to Sri Panwa resort on Cape Panwa.

February 19: He returned to Bangkok on an AirAsia flight.

February 20 to 28: He stayed in Bangkok’s Silom. Reports say he didn’t go out much, mainly just to shop at a nearby convenience store.

March 1: He went to the hospital for a Covid-19 test, a requirement before travelling back to the United States.

March 2: The test result was inconclusive. He was tested a second time and the results came back negative for the coronavirus.

March 3: He boarded a flight back to the United States.

March 4: The Department of Medical Sciences reviewed the man’s second test results and found the man actually tested positive for Covid-19.

SOURCE: Phuket News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.