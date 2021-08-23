Age of latest Covid-19 fatalities ranges from 7 months to 101 years old

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has reported a wide age range in the latest Covid-related fatalities, with the youngest being a 7 month old baby. Among the 233 deaths reported yesterday, there were also 2 pregnant women, an 88 year old doctor, and a patient who was 101 years old. According to a Bangkok Post report, 155 deaths were in people over the age of 60, while 43 deaths were in people with health problems. The remainder had no known underlying health conditions.

Of the deaths reported yesterday, the 2 pregnant women and 88 year old doctor were in Bangkok, while the 7 month old infant was in the western province of Prachuap Khiri Khan. Of 19,014 new infections reported yesterday, Bangkok again saw the vast majority, with 4,399, while neighbouring Samut Sakhon followed with 1,499.

The Bangkok Post reports that the Rural Doctors Society claims the number of infections being reported by the CCSA is not accurate. According to the society, the daily infection rate is based on PCR tests and doesn’t include patients who’ve tested positive through antigen test kits but have not yet had the result confirmed by a PCR test.

However, the RDS says it’s impossible to guess what the discrepancy in numbers might be, once again calling into question the reliability of the ATKs being used. According to the society, its teams yesterday recorded an average of 20,000 new infections, higher than the CCSA’s 19,014. It adds that the number of PCR tests being carried out is significantly lower than the capacity, at 52,845 a day, compared to a capacity of 100,000.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

