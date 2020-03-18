Thailand to import antiviral drugs from China | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Thailand to import antiviral drugs from China
Thailand’s gaffe-prone Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced today his ministry has negotiated a deal with China to supply antiviral drugs to Thailand. 120,000 tablets of Favipiravir , an antiviral drug, will be imported to battle the Covid-19 coronavirus. Anutin says the ministry negotiated the deal, under which drugs and medical supplies will be made for, and sold to, Thailand, with the Chinese embassy in Bangkok. The Chinese government approved the deal and is in the process of confirming the arrangements, according to Anutin.
“For peace of mind, we need 50,000 tablets of Favipiravir. There are already 80,000 tablets in stock, but we’re going to buy another 120,000 to hold in reserve. If we can get 200,000 tablets, that would be enough for all the virus patients in Thailand. “
Coverall suits, known as personal protective equipment (PPE) and facemasks, especially high grade N95 masks , for use by medical personnel are also part of the deal. These will be sent to the government’s pharmaceutical organisations for distribution. The Department of Medical Science at the Ministry of Public Health, meanwhile, will inspect protective medical clothing manufactured in Thailand, ensuring it matches the standards of Thailand’s certified PPE and, if it doesn’t, improving the quality.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Thai-Malaysia border sealed
The Thai-language daily Khao Sod reported today the Royal Thai Army has ordered a shutdown of 13 temporary Thai-Malay border checkpoints to prevent the spread of the Covid 19 coronavirus .
The order took effect from 5am today.
The measure was taken after the Malaysian government closed the nation’s borders from today (March 18) to March 31, to contain the virus. Only Malaysian citizens can enter, and no foreigners may enter or leave the nation during the period.
SOURCE: Thai Residents | Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
40 labs certified for coronavirus testing announced
40 laboratories were named today by the Department of Medical Science of Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health as cerified to conduct testing for the Covid-19 coronavirus
15 of the labs are run by the department itself, including one under Thailand’s National Institute of Health. The rest are part of its network of affiliated institutions. The other 25 are:
• Faculty of Medicine, Siriraj Hospital
• Faculty of Medicine, Ramathibodi Hospital
• Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University
• Faculty of Medicine, Prince of Songkhla University
• Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Thammasat University
• Faculty of Tropical Medicine, Mahidol University
• Rajavithi Hospital
• Bumrungrad Hospital
• Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital
• Srinagarind Hospital, Khon Kaen University
• Lampang Hospital
• Sawanpracharak Hospital
• Nakhon Pathom Hospital
• Chiang Rai Hospital
• Surin Hospital
• Nakorn Ping Hospital, Chiang Mai
• Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute
• Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Thailand
Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences, US
• Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention
• The Office of Disease Prevention and Control 4, Saraburi
• Sokol Malaria Research Institute
• Bio Molecular Laboratories, Thailand
• Professional Laboratory Management Corp
• Ramkhamhaeng Medical Technology Clinic
The ministry made no mention of the price of testing.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Pattaya beach clean up
Today was another of Pattaya’s “Big Cleaning Days” but considerably more serious than the usual beach cleanups.
As soon as it was reported that a 67 year old Belgian tourist has been confirmed as infected with the Covid-19 coronavirus , a major scrub was undertaken in the areas he’d visited. The man arrived in Thailand on March 3, had drinks in Pattaya, spent the night in a hotel, and went to stay at his wife’s house in Phetchabun province, north of Bangkok. He became ill on March 10 and went to a private hospital, where the Covid-19 diagnosis was later made.
Pattaya’s Public Health and environment officials immediately began sanitising a beer bar on Soi Pattaya 8 where the man drank, his hotel, Walking Street, the port and a market. Special attention was paid to ATMs, shop door handles and other surfaces that are frequently touched. People with whom he may have been in close contact were notified and asked to remain at home for 14 days of quarantine while being monitored.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Phuket calls for immediate government help over coronavirus impact
Coronavirus UPDATE: Spark in cases in Italy and South Korea, Air Asia cancels flights
Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China
The Coronavirus effect – Phuket and hotel report
Cambodia’s carelessness over coronavirus could bring disaster
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
Cambodia burns, Bangkok chokes, schools closed
Chiang Mai has the world’s worst air quality for second straight day
Chiang Mai blanketed in smoke as fires burn around the province
Thai-Malaysia border sealed
Thailand to import antiviral drugs from China
40 labs certified for coronavirus testing announced
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, March 18
Pattaya beach clean up
Thai airways cancels 32 flights to 12 countries
Laos closes checkpoint at Thai border
Heat, showers predicted for the North, clouds in the South
Thailand confirms 35 new coronavirus cases, total surpasses 200
UPDATE: Thailand closes schools, entertainment venues, Phuket shuts entertainment venues
Narathiwat/Malaysia border checkpoints closed March 18-31
Summer storm batters Prachin Buri
Airlines offered drop in landing fees and fuel excise at Thai airports
Police seize drug lord’s assets valued at 130 million baht
Vendors flock back to Phuket’s Surin beach
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
Trending
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Be informed, be aware. Prevention and precautions in a Covid-19 world.
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Pattaya venues “willing to close” if ordered
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Thailand now lists UK, USA as “high risk” countries
- Business3 days ago
Stormy skies for Boeing as Coronavirus compounds dire situation
- Coronavirus3 days ago
83 students returning from Italy quarantined
- Bangkok2 days ago
“Where is everyone?” – Suvarnabhumi airport deserted on Saturday night
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Huge jump as Thailand confirms 32 new coronavirus cases
- Coronavirus4 days ago
US and China compete to control the narrative on the origins of Covid-19