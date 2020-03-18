Thailand to import antiviral drugs from China | The Thaiger

Thailand’s gaffe-prone Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced today his ministry has negotiated a deal with China to supply antiviral drugs to Thailand. 120,000 tablets of Favipiravir , an antiviral drug, will be imported to battle the Covid-19 coronavirus. Anutin says the ministry negotiated the deal, under which drugs and medical supplies will be made for, and sold to, Thailand, with the Chinese embassy in Bangkok. The Chinese government approved the deal and is in the process of confirming the arrangements, according to Anutin.

“For peace of mind, we need 50,000 tablets of Favipiravir. There are already 80,000 tablets in stock, but we’re going to buy another 120,000 to hold in reserve. If we can get 200,000 tablets, that would be enough for all the virus patients in Thailand. “

Coverall suits, known as personal protective equipment (PPE) and facemasks, especially high grade N95 masks , for use by medical personnel are also part of the deal. These will be sent to the government’s pharmaceutical organisations for distribution. The Department of Medical Science at the Ministry of Public Health, meanwhile, will inspect protective medical clothing manufactured in Thailand, ensuring it matches the standards of Thailand’s certified PPE and, if it doesn’t, improving the quality.

SOURCE: The Nation