6,500 curfew violators face judgement | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
6,500 curfew violators face judgement
Although more than 6,500 curfew breakers have been arrested over the period of the 10pm-4am curfew, the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says he won’t extend the current curfew hours or add any new measures that restrict people’s rights, saying that public cooperation has seen rates of infection decrease.
The PM spoke to the country on TV last night.
“Since January 4, we have been fighting together against Covid-19 for almost 100 days with countless hours of preparation, strict monitoring, a strong public health system and cooperation from all sides.”
“We now have the number of infected patients at a controllable level, and a low death rate compared to other leading countries, this is proof that the country’s operations have been effective and several countries have held Thailand up as a successful example of dealing with Covid-19 crisis.”
However, the PM said he was was not happy with the large number of people who have defied the curfew restrictions that started on April 3 and has led to many Thais filing complaints about people “who are lacking social conscience”.
“People who lack conscience and responsibility will make life miserable for those who are struggling to earn their living. I want to warn them to correct themselves, though the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration still has no plan to extend the current curfew hours.”
The PM says that he had signed an order to allow some people in groups or sectors to work during the curfew hours, the order includes…
- Authorities and their assistants
- Civil servants, on duty under the order of state agencies
- Patients in need of medical attention
- Transportation of medical supplies, consumer products, newspapers and goods for import and export.
- Those who need to be quarantined
- Staff at petrol stations and public utilities
- Food delivery as well as people who need to work at night such as…
- Security guards
- Fishermen
- Garbage man
- Rubber tappers
- Nightshift staff
PM Prayut has also pointed out that the Songkran festival has been postponed, and the public must not return to their home provinces and take part in any kind of informal celebrations during the traditional celebratory period. He has also urged that people not to partake in the ‘the Rot Nam Dam Hua’ a water-pouring ceremony, a traditional way for younger people to show respect to elders and ask for their blessings.
This week the Health Ministry urged Thai citizens to “Save Parents” in a campaign asking Thais to hold off visiting their parents for Songkran until the Covid-19 situation had passed.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket reports 2 new Covid-19 cases (Saturday)
Continuing a hopeful downward trend, the southern province of Phuket today reported only 2 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases, down from yesterday’s 9 and Thursday’s 21. Many if not most of cases originate from the island’s Patong subdistrict, which is now has restricted access, and especially its legendary Bangla Road red light area.
The island province has taken stringent measures to battle the spread of the virus, virtually sealing itself by order of its governor and heavily limiting travel among its 17 tambons, or subdistricts.
Here are the details of today’s new cases…
Case 171: A 64 year old thai woman, a maid with no history of close contact with foreigners. Lives in Surin beach in Cherngthalay, and fell ill on April 2. 6 contacts are considered at high risk.
Case 172: A 36 year old thai woman, an Issan food vendor in Patong. She had close contact with cases 146 and 147, 3 people are at high risk.
Phuket’s airport officially closed yesterday until the end of the month and residents woke this morning to an alcohol ban.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Crackdown on mask hoarders as police seek Facebook admin for defamation – VIDEO
UPDATE: The Technology Crime Suppression Division of Thailand is working with police to search for more suspects involved in a network connected to the March 31 arrest of Phanyot Paradonraphab, chief of the little known Paradonraphab political party. Phanyot allegedly imported 513,300 masks illegally under a company he opened called Thai Health International and managed to sell more than 640,000, making a cool 14 million baht in cash. He has been released on bail as he is not considered a flight risk (seeing there are no flights at the moment).
Phanyot was linked to 2 other men who were arrested for allegedly hoarding 200 million face masks and is one of the key players in the market. Police are expanding their investigation to find other ‘accomplices’.
The first suspect, Sornsuvee “Boy” Pooraveenasawatchari, has broad political connections and is accused of promoting the products and manipulating the market. Working as an aide to deputy agriculture minister and MP Thamanat Prompao, he was also arrested for inputting false information into a computer system about face mask sales.
The second suspect, a former candidate for the Paradonraphab Party, Anonvat Vorametchayangkoon, was arrested last week in connection with the case, along with 100 boxes of face masks. Anonvat claims he bought the masks from Phanyot for resale.
Now, police are seeking the operators of a Facebook page, “Mam Pho Dam” or “Queen of Spades,” for defamation and spreading false information, after a complaint from Sornsuvee. The site admin has made a post on Thursday accusing the police of unfair treatment.
“Is this a reward for the risk I had taken? Do they really want to make me a culprit? I’m totally upset about this. Why go after me? Go after those who have cheated the country. Don’t drag me into any dirty political games.”
As of this morning the page has been shut down. An open message sent by the page’s owner to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha via Thai Rath reads…
Dear PM Prayut,
This is Mam Po Dum, do you remember me? I was the admin of a small page, a page that you once commented was a good one that helped people for a long time. But now the “Queen” is in confusion, accused that our information is fake and I must reveal my identity. Instead of going after the people involved, just check their bank accounts, you will certainly find who you are looking for: “Boy.”
He is an easy going guy and “innocent” then you allowed the authorities to attack him finding the details to find the missing face mask, all that ‘Boy’ did was post information on the page.” Please inform your subordinate that the ‘Queen’ will not go to TCSD and use your full authority to make me go die instead for the accused. I think I should receive goodwill from the government because we were pursuing where the missing masks went, but it turns out that you want to summon me instead. Is this correct PM Uncle Tu? I will just leave it like this.
Thank you,
Mam Po Dum”
Police defended their investigation, describing it as “routine.”
“The Mam Pho Dam page might think it’s doing the country a good service but if damages another party with what could be false information, police also need to investigate this.”
“We have relatively clear evidence that the page posted false information. The page reposted information from Sornsuvee, which is already known to be false. Therefore, the page is punishable under the Computer Crime Act.”
“What! If the one who tells the truth is called a culprit, then where can I find justice in this country?”
A video supplied by Mam Pho Dam to Thai media (in Thai) can be seen HERE.
Meanwhile, yesterday a team of commerce officials and police raided a mask factory in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok, following a tip that it allegedly produced, sold or purchased masks without permission.
“The factory’s executives will be charged with failing to inform the authorities about their costs and the location of their warehouses.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Khaosod English
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 robots to the rescue
Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Engineering has launched a new service robot to help first responders in the battle against Covid-19. The “Pinto” robot are being used to deliver food and medical supplies so medical staff can maintain a safe distance and minimise the risk of exposure.
Pinto Robot to assist healthcare professionals in battle against COVID-19
Robot to assist healthcare professionals in battle against COVID-19Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Engineering has launched a new service robot to help doctors and nurses who are in the front line of the battle against COVID-19. The "Pinto" robot is used to deliver food or medical supplies in order to help medical staffers to maintain a safe distance from patients under their care. Today, 20 robots are working at Chulalongkorn, Siriraj, and Vachira Phuket hospitals. By the end of April, Chulalongkorn University plans to deliver 103 robots to hospitals across the country in celebration of its 103rd anniversary this year.Source: CU-RoboCovid
Posted by PR Thai Government on Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Twenty robots were deployed yesterday at Chulalongkorn, Siriraj, and Vachira Phuket hospitals with many more on the way. Later this month 103 new robots will be delivered across the Kingdom to celebrate Chulalongkron University’s 103 years of operation.
Last month Singapore deployed similar robots to feed, clean, and even chat with patients.
For those interested in funding this project, please send a direct message to LINE: @ curobocovid or Facebook: Cu-RoboCovid .
SOURCE: Chula Chulalongkorn University
