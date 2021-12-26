Coronavirus (Covid-19)
64 Omicron infections in Kalasin yesterday, rapid spread predicted
A doctor at Siriraj Hospital believes half of all new Covid-19 infections in January could be the Omicron variant. In Kalasin province, 64 new Omicron infections were found on Christmas Day as a pub and restaurant has seen the rapid spread of the new strain of the virus. A married couple visited on December 12, unaware that they had the Omicron variant, after which health officials have traced the spread to customers and staff of the restaurant.
The couple had been in Belgium and returned back on December 10, when their arrival RT-PCR test returned negative results. They tested positive at a later date and were admitted to a Khon Kaen private hospital on December 18. They’ve been in an isolated ward under strict observation since then.
But Omicron is far more transmissible than previous Covid-19 variants, and soon at least 19 customers, staff, and musicians from the house band have tested positive with infections of the new strain. 45 more customers are still waiting for test results, while the restaurant and pub are closed indefinitely. Authorities are considering closing other venues if the outbreak worsens.
Kalasin had weathered Covid-19 reasonably well, ranked 50th out of 77 provinces for total infections, just over 10,000 infections total this year which is over 10 times less than Chon Buri for example. But the cluster of Omicron infections discovered there could change the Northeastern province’s fate.
The chief of Siriraj Hospital’s Division of Respiratory Disease and Tuberculosis Department said that Thailand should be prepared for daily infection numbers to surge again, perhaps as high as 20,000 as soon as February. He predicts 50% of those infections will be the Omicron variant. Though it would be responsible for driving up the infection rate, the silver lining is that the new variant appears to infect only 2% of people severely, as opposed to previous variants that led to 5% severe infections.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
OIC gives give New Year’s gift: 100,000 baht insurance for 10 baht
64 Omicron infections in Kalasin yesterday, rapid spread predicted
Thailand – the 17th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
POLL: No good leader for PM, most support no political party
COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 22 deaths, 2,532 infections
Risk of Covid-19 infection on flights increased due to Omicron
Thailand celebrates its 100 millionth vaccine, focuses on boosters
Burmese military reportedly killed and burned at least 30 refugees
BTS Covid scare – RM, Jin and Suga test positive
Thailand records December rush of tourists, but Omicron clouds brewing
Credit card payment coming next year for Bangkok transport
Form must be completed before exiting plane in Phuket now
New Year’s events are not banned, Phetchabun to host 2
Top 7 Christmas trees to check out in Bangkok
NCDC recommends Pfizer for kids 5-11, 4th vaccine for some
Will there ever be another Concorde?
UPDATE: Registration closes for Test & Go and Sandbox, except Phuket
Thai government to consider cancelling Test & Go entry scheme – Health Minister
Thailand expected to review list of countries eligible for “Test & Go” scheme
First local Omicron case, officials consider cancelling quarantine exemption Test & Go
OPINION: Test and Go, up and gone, where to from here Thailand?
Test & Go registration suspended – Here’s what we know about entry to Thailand
UPDATE: Tourist who left quarantine, tested positive for Covid-19, turns himself in
Is Thailand going back into quarantine? | GMT
Hallelujah, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli confirmed to perform at Phuket Countdown party
Thai officials to review list of low risk countries, possibly ban travellers from high risk
Tourism operators express frustration over rumours Test & Go may be dropped
3 passengers test positive for Omicron when they arrive on Koh Samui
Thailand News Update | Test & Go latest & Omicron on Samui and Phuket
Thailand News Update | Latest Omicron cases & situation in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Test & Go registration suspended – Here’s what we know about entry to Thailand
- 360 Reviews4 days ago
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
- Phuket4 days ago
Tourism officials say Test & Go suspension could have knock-on affect for Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Escaped Israeli officially cleared of Covid-19, now faces prosecution
- Thailand4 days ago
Civil Aviation Authority notifies airlines of new regulations for entering Thailand
- Environment2 days ago
With tourism suffering, sea turtles are thriving in peace in Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Immune to penalty, police raid Sky Mountain restaurant a 6th time
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
EU now accepts Thailand Covid-19 vaccination certificates
Recent comments: