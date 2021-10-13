Connect with us

Thailand

Remembrances of King Rama IX held at Siriraj Hospital, Rajabopit Temple

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Ceremonies marked the fifth anniversary of the death of King Rama IX. (via Wikimedia)

Today marks the fifth anniversary of the death of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej (also known as King Rama IX), Thailand’s leader and the second-longest ruler of any country of all time. Across the nation, people are paying their respects to the much-loved previous King and commemorating the anniversary of his death.

The dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Mahidol University held a ceremony in front of Siriraj Hospital, where King Rama IX received much of his medical treatment in the time leading up to his death. The courtyard was adorned with two large portraits of the late King where the dean led a group of executives, doctors, nurses, and members of the public in a religious ceremony at 6:30 am.

The dean oversaw a presentation of alms and other necessities receive by 10 monks who then guided prayer chanting in tribute to the beloved King. After, many of the executives read statements of praise in order to pay respect in front of a portrait of King Rama IX. Hundreds of spectators gathered to observe the ceremony, dressed in white or yellow in honour of the King.

Rajabopit Temple also held a significant ceremony with Minister of Interior Anupong Paochinda hosting a wreath-laying ceremony. The Supreme Patriarch held a saffron robe offering ceremony as a fundraiser for scholarships for Thai monks started by King Rama IX.

Provincial offices across Thailand I’ve also been holding commemoration ceremonies in honour of the adored Thai King. Many provinces hostel garland-laying events and observed 89 seconds of silence in honour of the 89 years the King lived before his death 5 years ago. Face masks and social distancing for Covid-19 safety were observed at all official events.

King Bhumibol Adulyadej ascended to the throne in 1946 and after the death of Emperor Hirohito of Japan in 1989, he was the longest-serving current monarch until his death in 2016, holding power for 70 years and 126 days. He was 88 years old at the time of his death. The United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth took the throne in 1952, 6 years after the Thai king, and has now reigned for 69 years, making her now the oldest living and longest-serving current monarch in the world, 4th of all time after Louis XIV, King Rama IX, and Johann II of Liechtenstein.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World and National News Bureau of Thailand

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism4 hours ago

Minister of Tourism is sure tourists will flood Thailand November 1
Thailand News Today5 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Tropical storm update, Thanathorn faces judgment | October 13
Thailand5 hours ago

Remembrances of King Rama IX held at Siriraj Hospital, Rajabopit Temple

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Kanchanaburi6 hours ago

2 Thai women arrested transporting 7 Burmese migrants
Thailand7 hours ago

Samut Prakan prison teams up with industrial sector for work release programme
Pattaya7 hours ago

Pattaya police respond to call reporting a “ghost”
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand8 hours ago

Pirate in Thailand, Traveling, TAT fee, Thai Coffee | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 37
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Korea to donate 470,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to Thailand
Thailand8 hours ago

Remembering Thailand’s beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej
Thailand9 hours ago

Thai government to review law after World Anti-Doping Agency non-compliance ruling
Thailand9 hours ago

Criteria for blood donation won’t relax to allow LGBTQ donations
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Ministry defends Pfizer vaccines against radiation accusations
Thailand10 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | Thai PM vows to reopen the country to fully vaccinated tourists from November 1 | October 13
Crime11 hours ago

Man blames 50 million baht of withdrawals on adopted daughter
Thailand11 hours ago

TAT plans big new year celebrations, Crackdown on street Racing | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.108
Thailand4 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending