Thailand

OIC gives give New Year’s gift: 100,000 baht insurance for 10 baht

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The government offers an accident insurance gift for 10 baht. (via Summerlin)

Usually, it’s a disappointment to get a holiday gift that you never intend to use, but the government is offering a special gift you’ll hope to never have to use: insurance. The special one-month policy is being offered by the government as a New Year’s gift for an extremely discounted special price of 10 baht.

The gift policy is being offered to the public by the Office of the Insurance Commission and offers a substantial accident insurance coverage of up to 100,000 baht for just one coin. The offer is valid for policies purchased between now and February 25.

The 10 baht gift is part of a programme that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has been encouraging, asking state-run agencies to give back to the people of Thailand by offering some sort of gift to the public as the year draws to a close. A deputy spokesperson for the government said yesterday that the programme was a chance for the government to boost morale by offering a gift after a very challenging year dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 10-baht gift coverage can be purchased at insurance sales channels or at any Government Savings Bank branch or 7-Eleven counter service location. The OIC reminds that they also provide free motorbike road accident policies until February 28 for 10,000 people who have the green books for their motorbikes, which interested people can apply for at www.พรบรุกทั่วไทย.com or by calling 1186.

The coverage provided by the 10 baht insurance gift is as follows:

COVERAGE AMOUNT
Losses of life, hands, feet, vision or total and permanent disability because of an accident. Excludes accidents or harm while driving or riding on a motorcycle, and murder. 100,000 baht
Same losses as above, but for any incident that involves driving or riding on a motorbike. 50,000 baht
Same losses as above, but due to any public accident 100,000 baht
Income compensation while being admitted at hospitals, limited to a maximum of 30 days 200 baht per day

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Personal Accident Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

