Thailand
OIC gives give New Year’s gift: 100,000 baht insurance for 10 baht
Usually, it’s a disappointment to get a holiday gift that you never intend to use, but the government is offering a special gift you’ll hope to never have to use: insurance. The special one-month policy is being offered by the government as a New Year’s gift for an extremely discounted special price of 10 baht.
The gift policy is being offered to the public by the Office of the Insurance Commission and offers a substantial accident insurance coverage of up to 100,000 baht for just one coin. The offer is valid for policies purchased between now and February 25.
The 10 baht gift is part of a programme that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has been encouraging, asking state-run agencies to give back to the people of Thailand by offering some sort of gift to the public as the year draws to a close. A deputy spokesperson for the government said yesterday that the programme was a chance for the government to boost morale by offering a gift after a very challenging year dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 10-baht gift coverage can be purchased at insurance sales channels or at any Government Savings Bank branch or 7-Eleven counter service location. The OIC reminds that they also provide free motorbike road accident policies until February 28 for 10,000 people who have the green books for their motorbikes, which interested people can apply for at www.พรบรุกทั่วไทย.com or by calling 1186.
The coverage provided by the 10 baht insurance gift is as follows:
|COVERAGE
|AMOUNT
|Losses of life, hands, feet, vision or total and permanent disability because of an accident. Excludes accidents or harm while driving or riding on a motorcycle, and murder.
|100,000 baht
|Same losses as above, but for any incident that involves driving or riding on a motorbike.
|50,000 baht
|Same losses as above, but due to any public accident
|100,000 baht
|Income compensation while being admitted at hospitals, limited to a maximum of 30 days
|200 baht per day
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on Personal Accident Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
OIC gives give New Year’s gift: 100,000 baht insurance for 10 baht
64 Omicron infections in Kalasin yesterday, rapid spread predicted
Thailand – the 17th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
POLL: No good leader for PM, most support no political party
COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 22 deaths, 2,532 infections
Risk of Covid-19 infection on flights increased due to Omicron
Thailand celebrates its 100 millionth vaccine, focuses on boosters
Burmese military reportedly killed and burned at least 30 refugees
BTS Covid scare – RM, Jin and Suga test positive
Thailand records December rush of tourists, but Omicron clouds brewing
Credit card payment coming next year for Bangkok transport
Form must be completed before exiting plane in Phuket now
New Year’s events are not banned, Phetchabun to host 2
Top 7 Christmas trees to check out in Bangkok
NCDC recommends Pfizer for kids 5-11, 4th vaccine for some
Will there ever be another Concorde?
UPDATE: Registration closes for Test & Go and Sandbox, except Phuket
Thai government to consider cancelling Test & Go entry scheme – Health Minister
Thailand expected to review list of countries eligible for “Test & Go” scheme
First local Omicron case, officials consider cancelling quarantine exemption Test & Go
OPINION: Test and Go, up and gone, where to from here Thailand?
Test & Go registration suspended – Here’s what we know about entry to Thailand
UPDATE: Tourist who left quarantine, tested positive for Covid-19, turns himself in
Is Thailand going back into quarantine? | GMT
Hallelujah, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli confirmed to perform at Phuket Countdown party
Thai officials to review list of low risk countries, possibly ban travellers from high risk
Tourism operators express frustration over rumours Test & Go may be dropped
3 passengers test positive for Omicron when they arrive on Koh Samui
Thailand News Update | Test & Go latest & Omicron on Samui and Phuket
Thailand News Update | Latest Omicron cases & situation in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Test & Go registration suspended – Here’s what we know about entry to Thailand
- 360 Reviews4 days ago
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
- Phuket4 days ago
Tourism officials say Test & Go suspension could have knock-on affect for Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Escaped Israeli officially cleared of Covid-19, now faces prosecution
- Thailand4 days ago
Civil Aviation Authority notifies airlines of new regulations for entering Thailand
- Environment2 days ago
With tourism suffering, sea turtles are thriving in peace in Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Immune to penalty, police raid Sky Mountain restaurant a 6th time
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
EU now accepts Thailand Covid-19 vaccination certificates