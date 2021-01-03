541 additional Covid-19 infections announced for Samut Sakhon, mostly migrant workers | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
541 additional Covid-19 infections announced for Samut Sakhon, mostly migrant workers
On top of the numbers of new infections announced earlier today – some 315 both local and imported cases – the province of Samut Sakhon has reported 541 additional Covid-19 infections this afternoon afternoon. Most of them are migrant workers from the local seafood industry. The Mahachai Shrimp Market on the coast of Samut Sakhon, just south west of Bangkok, is the hotzone for the current cluster.
The newly announced infections from the province bumps up Thailand’s total infections to 8,435 total infections since the start of the pandemic.
A curfew is in place in most of Samut Sakhon with restrictions on travel for provincial residents. Many of the migrant workforce from the local fishing industry has also been confined to their living quarters or transferred to field hospitals.
The additional 541 infections brings the total in the province to 2,400, including 448 migrant workers who were diagnosed through contact tracing, and another 7 at local hospitals. The remainder of the new cases were Thais.
The astonishing new number will be added to tomorrow’s total when the daily briefing for the media is made around 10am in Bangkok by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The previous highest daily report of new cases in Thailand was 576 cases on December 20. Tomorrow’s total will certainly be a new record high for the country based on the new infections announced over the past week.
The country confirmed 315 new cases earlier today, including 55 in Samut Sakhon.
Thai Restaurant Association asks PM not to restrict in-dining services
As the 4 day New Year long weekend comes to a close, there are a number of proposed restrictions looming as the CCSA battles to contain the latest outbreaks of cases, particularly in and around Bangkok and the nearby easter provinces.
There is currently a proposal to restrict Bangkok’s restaurants to take away services only, as well as full travel restrictions for the residents of Rayong, Chanthaburi and Chon Buri, including Pattaya.
Now the President of the Thai Restaurant Association has addressed the issue of banning in-dining at Bangkok restaurants with an open letter to the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, asking him to consider not restricting Bangkok’s restaurants to take away services only.
The letter is one of many protesting more strict restrictions and measures to control the current Covid-19 outbreak claiming that, without financial aid and support, the industry won’t be able to handle another shutdown. Today the CCSA will meet to discuss increasing measures and restrictions that have been proposed by the Public Health Ministry. But the country’s restaurant industry says they cannot cope with another set of lockdowns without significant financial help from the government.
Association President, Thaniwan Kulamongkol says the restaurant industry was already imposing strict Covid-19 preventative measures and were willing to implement even stricter health standards and compromises to stay open, even reintroducing table partitions, stricter controls on social distancing etc.
“A total take-out-only option would devastate many workers, especially those informal workers and without much money who would be facing for some a second layoff or furlough of the year.”
She also says that many restaurants were not setup for takeout and would have no choice but to close, further devastating the economy, especially if the order hit Bangkok.
She says that if restaurants close or move to take-away-only services this will put a significant strain on the Thai farming industry, due to restaurants and retailers not ordering as many food items.
Thaniwan said in the letter that there wasn’t sufficient proof that current clusters of infections were coming from restaurants and the CCSA had been unable to provide scientific proof of restaurants, especially outdoor dining and street food, being high risk for spreading the virus.
The PM has not yet responded to the letter. Last Friday the Bangkok Metropolitan Association proposed that they “may” have to restrict the city’s restaurants to take away services only of the number of local cases continued to rise.
More closures in Bangkok as BMA mulls further restrictions
• High risk entertainment venues closed
• BMA’s 437 schools closed for at least 2 weeks
• CCSA considering restricting Bangkok restaurants to take-any only services only
The Bangkok Metropolitan Organisation has closed “high risk’ venues around Bangkok as of midnight last night. The city’s 437 public schools run by the BMA have also been ordered to close until at least January 17.
The list of venues ordered to close around Bangkok include… entertainment venues (bars and nightclubs), water parks, amusement parks, playgrounds, children’s play equipment in markets, snooker tables, arcade venues, flea markets, game cafes, internet cafes, cockfighting grounds, other animal fighting grounds (huh?!).
The list also includes nurseries and childcare facilities, elderly nursing homes, boxing stadiums, martial arts schools, gyms, horse racing tracks, soapie massage, massage parlours, all sports stadiums, gymnasiums, banquet and conference rooms, amulet and religious stores, preschools, child development centres, tattoo shops and acupuncture shops.
Some of these locations, like nurseries and some schools had already been closed by previous orders.
A representative of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says the “additional measures” of closing some high risk venues and adding further restrictions will remain in force “until further notice”.
Shopping centres and department stores will be allowed to stay open at this stage but will screen all customers upon entry.
The fate of the city’s restaurants is being discussed today by the CCSA with a proposal on the table to restrict restaurants in high risk zones to take-away services only. The BMA is asking the CCSA not to take this additional measure at this stage.
“If approved the mandatory food takeaway order may come into effect on Monday so owners have some time to prepare themselves.”
Around the city, the Nong Khaem, Bang Phlat and Bang Khun Thian districts are already under a “highly controlled” status and checkpoints in and out of these areas are now being added. Those districts are neighbours to Samut Sakhon, the provincial origin of the ongoing outbreak focussed on migrant workers in the seafood markets and industry.
The BMA say they are monitoring all the current measure and will discuss further restrictions for the city over the weekend.
Nonthaburi province, north of Bangkok, declared Covid-19 controlled zone
Nonthaburi, the province directly north of Bangkok, is now declared a Covid-19 controlled zone. Nonthaburi’s Bang Yai central market has been placed under “maximum control”. The 7 floor Pink Condominium has been locked down until January 12, as the 2nd wave of coronavirus continues to spread in Thailand.
Outside greater Bangkok, high risk areas have also been declared in Rayong province, Banglamung and Sattahip in Chon Buri.
In the Nonthaburi province, 21 new Covid-19 infections were reported yesterday, totalling 174 in the current cluster outbreak. 114 have recovered and 58 other patients remain in hospital receiving Covid-related treatment. 2 people have died in Nonthaburi since the start of the year from Covid-related complications.
Nonthaburi’s governor has designated Nonthaburi a “Covid-19 controlled zone”. The only exceptions are villages 5 and 6 in Tambon Sao Thong Hin Bang Yai district which are declared a “maximum control zone”.
The Bang Yai central market has been closed today but traders have been told they can return tomorrow if they have a Covid-19 test and return a negative result.
Customers who visited the Bang Yai market between the dates December 21 and 29, “and have developed coughs, sore throats, runny noses or anosmia (loss of smell )” have been advised to undergo Covid testing. People who enter or exit Bang Yai City are being required to go through a health screen.
10 venues in Banglamung and Sattahip districts of Chonburi, including Pattaya, have been declared “high rise” venues, including Chester’s Grill in the Lotus North Pattaya department store, the market in front of Wat Nong Kate Yai, Spanish Place Apartment in Bang Lamung, Rong Poh mariet, Pothisarn market and Boonthavorn shops in Pattaya and Sattahip.
The Governor of Rayong, another recent Covid hotzone, based around a cluster which developed out of some of the city’s illegal gambling dens, has asked citizens of the province not to travel out of the province for the time being. He’s also asked people to avoid some of the high risk venues in the province.
202 infecting have been detected in Rayong in the past 10 days, including 1 fatality. Additionally some 16 illegal Burmese migrant workers are being held in custody after they left Chon Buri province travelling to Rayong.
