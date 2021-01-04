Schools closed in 28 Thai provinces | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Schools closed in 28 Thai provinces
Thailand’s Ministry of Education is closing all schools in 28 ‘highly controlled red zone’ provinces until January 31, or until further notice. The statement was released over the weekend and applies to all education institutions and both “informal and formal, public or private” schools. Parents should contact their schools to find out about alternative online teaching arrangements for affected schools.
Here’s the list of provinces affected by the closures…
Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri (including Pattaya), Chumphon, Kanchanaburi, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phetchaburi, Prachin Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong, Ratchaburi, Rayong, Sakaew, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Singburi, Suphanburi, Tak and Trat.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has deemed these provinces ‘highly controlled red zones’, increasing restrictions to mitigate the spread of the current outbreak of the coronavirus around Thailand.
The closure are in affect as from this morning.
Today there could be additional restrictions announced about the movement of people between red zone provinces and additional restrictions on ‘high risk’ venues, such as the full closure of bars and clubs. The CCSA is also mulling a recommendation for people to work from home, where possible.
Provincial governors will retain their powers to set local rules pertinent to the particular Covid-related problems in their communities.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
541 additional Covid-19 infections announced for Samut Sakhon, mostly migrant workers
On top of the numbers of new infections announced earlier today – some 315 both local and imported cases – the province of Samut Sakhon has reported 541 additional Covid-19 infections this afternoon afternoon. Most of them are migrant workers from the local seafood industry. The Mahachai Shrimp Market on the coast of Samut Sakhon, just south west of Bangkok, is the hotzone for the current cluster.
The newly announced infections from the province bumps up Thailand’s total infections to 8,435 total infections since the start of the pandemic.
A curfew is in place in most of Samut Sakhon with restrictions on travel for provincial residents. Many of the migrant workforce from the local fishing industry has also been confined to their living quarters or transferred to field hospitals.
The additional 541 infections brings the total in the province to 2,400, including 448 migrant workers who were diagnosed through contact tracing, and another 7 at local hospitals. The remainder of the new cases were Thais.
The astonishing new number will be added to tomorrow’s total when the daily briefing for the media is made around 10am in Bangkok by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The previous highest daily report of new cases in Thailand was 576 cases on December 20. Tomorrow’s total will certainly be a new record high for the country based on the new infections announced over the past week.
The country confirmed 315 new cases earlier today, including 55 in Samut Sakhon.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand
Chonburi adds 62 more local transmissions today of Covid-19
Chonburi province has added 62 more cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases to the total amount of cases reported todayin Thailand this afternoon. The accumulative confirmed cases in this new cluster of infections has now reached 305 patients with 1 death.
Of the newly confirmed cases, 50 were discovered in the Si Racha district, 7 in Banglamung, 2 in Mueang district, 2 in Ban Bueang district, and 1 in Rayong. About 5,922 people related to the confirmed patients are being quarantined under official supervision as 4,551 have tested negative for the virus with 1,371 waiting for the results.
38 more have been discharged from the hospital, with the overall death toll remaining at 64. Currently, there are 3,293 Covid active patients in the hospital or migrant workers accommodations.
Those imported infections, were those arriving from abroad from the countries of Bahrain (1 case), Pakistan (3 cases), Kuwait (1 case), USA (4 cases), Russia (2 cases), Italy (1 case), Indonesia (1 case), Egypt (3 cases), Qatar (2 cases), India (1 case), Ethiopia (1 case), United Kingdom (1 case).
Yesterday, the CCSA reported 216 locally transmitted cases, with 11 people in ICU.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
