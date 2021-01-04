Schools closed in 28 Thai provinces | The Thaiger

Thailand’s Ministry of Education is closing all schools in 28 ‘highly controlled red zone’ provinces until January 31, or until further notice. The statement was released over the weekend and applies to all education institutions and both “informal and formal, public or private” schools. Parents should contact their schools to find out about alternative online teaching arrangements for affected schools.

Here’s the list of provinces affected by the closures…

Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri (including Pattaya), Chumphon, Kanchanaburi, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phetchaburi, Prachin Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong, Ratchaburi, Rayong, Sakaew, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Singburi, Suphanburi, Tak and Trat.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has deemed these provinces ‘highly controlled red zones’, increasing restrictions to mitigate the spread of the current outbreak of the coronavirus around Thailand.

The closure are in affect as from this morning.

Today there could be additional restrictions announced about the movement of people between red zone provinces and additional restrictions on ‘high risk’ venues, such as the full closure of bars and clubs. The CCSA is also mulling a recommendation for people to work from home, where possible.

Provincial governors will retain their powers to set local rules pertinent to the particular Covid-related problems in their communities.