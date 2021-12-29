Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

5,000-baht payouts go out to registered nightlife workers

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Payouts that nightlife workers have rallied for (an August 1 petition seen here) are finally going out. (via Pattaya News)

Plans for a one-time cash payout to aid registered nightlife workers made unemployed by Covid-19 restrictions are coming to fruition with the first round of payments going out today. About 30,000 workers in the entertainment and nightlife sectors should receive a payment of 5,000 baht.

The payment is the first of several intended to go out to each of the approximated 120,000 entertainment and nightlife employees who are registered in the Social Security database in Thailand. For those registered, the Social Security Office is transferring the 5,000 baht directly into the bank accounts of workers.

The payout is intended to help employees of bars, pubs, nightclubs, karaoke shops and similar nightlife and entertainment venues, as well as other related jobs affected by Covid-19 like waiters, drivers, singers, musicians, and live performers.

Yesterday, as the first payouts began to roll out, the Cabinet approved to spend 607.15 million baht – enough to pay all 120,000-plus registered nightlife business employees the 5,000 baht. The money will be spent from its borrowing fund that the government earmarked to solve Covid-19 related economic and social problems.

A government spokesperson said that those who are not registered to the Social Security Fund to receive the cash payout have until the deadline on January 14 to get on the relevant list. Organisations that represent the entertainment and nightlife sector and are registered with the Ministry of Interior or the Department of Business Development can certify workers in order for them to claim the payout. Performers like singers and musicians for example would register for certification from the Musical Association of Thailand.

SOURCE: MCOT

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Freeduhdumb
2021-12-30 04:00
"A government spokesperson said that those who are not registered to the Social Security Fund to receive the cash payout have until the deadline on January 14 to get on the relevant list. Organisations that represent the entertainment and nightlife…
image
Rain
2021-12-30 05:28
Registered? Really?
image
palooka
2021-12-30 06:28
Wonder how the bar girls register? Technically they were employed by the bar who collect "bar fine" if they score a 'date'.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Drugs4 hours ago

Truck with 4.2 million meth pills shot at police, killing one
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

5,000-baht payouts go out to registered nightlife workers
Tourism6 hours ago

DHS offers car travel tips for Covid-19 safety for New Year’s
Sponsored15 hours ago

AZURA Restaurant offering New Year’s Day brunch
advertiseadvertise
Road deaths6 hours ago

100% Wear a Helmet campaign will have police lend a helmet to offenders
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Omicron infections in Thailand up to 729 – 251 local transmissions
Thailand14 hours ago

Many in Chanthaburi get diarrhoea, local health official says watch what you eat
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand14 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Possible added restrictions & Full Moon Party goes ahead
World15 hours ago

Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy news media, arrest 6 people
Indonesia15 hours ago

Boeing 737 MAX to fly again in Indonesia three years after fatal crash off Jakarta
Bangkok15 hours ago

Bangkok revises closure order, bars and nightclubs to stay closed until January 15
Thailand17 hours ago

How is the work culture for women in Thailand? | Ask the Girls (Pt. 1)
Thailand17 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 2,575 new cases; provincial totals
Laos17 hours ago

Vientiane orders to bar New Year gatherings amidst fears of Omicron
Crime17 hours ago

UPDATE: Israeli escapee given slap-on-the-wrist fine
Thailand17 hours ago

Myanmar military and ethnic army clashes continue, bullets land on Thai soil
Thailand4 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending