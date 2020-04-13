300 more “little ghosts” returning from South Korea | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
300 more “little ghosts” returning from South Korea
Health officials announced today that 300 more Thai citizens, dubbed “phee noi” or “little ghosts” in Thai, will be repatriated from South Korea over the next two days. 135 immigration detainees, accompanied by South Korean health officials, will depart tomorrow on a Jeju Air chartered flight from South Korea at 5pm Thai time. The flight will arrive at BKK at 9pm.
165 more passengers certified by the Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul, who were delayed due to Thailand’s international flight cancellation policy, will follow on April 15. Their flight from South Korea will arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 1opm. The Thai passengers on both flights from South Korea will be transferred 10 14 days of government-sponsored quarantine and care.
The 300 returnees are part of the estimated 5,000-10,000 (some put the number as high as 140,000) Thai workers fleeing South Korea to escape the spread of Covid-19, when the country was a virus hotspot, but South Korea has managed to control the spread better than most nations and is now held up as an example or agressive testing and containment. South Korea declared an amnesty for the Little Ghosts, most of whom are thought to be prostitutes and agricultural workers among the thousands of Thais who work illegally in the country on tourist visas.
SOURCE: NNT
Covid-19 causes ‘Koi’ to contemplate an abortion
The Planned Parenthood Association of Thailand, under the Patronage of HRH the Princess Mother, marks their 50th anniversary tomorrow, but today more than ever, Thai women are being forced to ask the difficult question of how to manage an unplanned pregnancy during the Covid-19 global pandemic.
As government policies to contain the Covid-19 virus continue to devastate Thailand’s economy, some pregnant women are considering abortion as a solution to an unplanned pregnancy.
39 year old Koi from the northeast city of Khon Kaen chose to terminate her pregnancy after her family’s earnings massively dropped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“My pregnancy was unplanned. I was six weeks in. This new reality was disorienting. I know it isn’t a good way and many people may think what I’m about to do is morally wrong, but I have no choice and it’s hard to accept.”
Koi, her husband and two children aged 14 and 10, own a food shop in downtown Khon Kaen. Their income has dropped 50% to 70%, her savings nearly wiped out.
Koi and her husband were earning roughly 30,000 baht, but now they earn less than 10,000 baht per month, barely enough to feed her family, the Bangkok Post reports.
“When I found out I was pregnant again I was shocked because I don’t know how I can afford a third child. We have extremely limited funds and live in a small house. No one knows when we will return to ordinary life. The Covid-19 pandemic has really destroyed our livelihoods.”
After discussing the unplanned pregnancy with her husband, Koi thought for days what is best for her family before allowing a close friend to take her to a family planning clinic in Khon Kaen run by the PPAT.
After speaking with doctors at the clinic, Koi said “I needed someone who could advise me and listen to my problems. I came to the right place, as the doctors here paid attention to my case.”
“She did not pressure me and explained everything to me, especially the risk of conceiving at 39 years old. So, I thought it over and decided to terminate my pregnancy. I want my child to grow up with good health and access to high quality education. I don’t want my child to be a burden on society if he or she is not properly nourished.”
Somchai Kaemthong, PR director of PPAT said PPAT works under the medical guidelines and practices of the Medical Council.
“Women can have an abortion if they are no more than 12 weeks pregnant and they must give their consent before. If women under 20 want to end their pregnancy, parents must give their consent.” Mr Somchai said.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post | PPAT
UPDATE: Thai Returnee from Indonesia commits suicide on last day of quarantine
A 51 year old Muslim man from Thailand’s deep south was set to be released from quarantine today but tragically jumped to his death from the 8th floor of a state hospital in Samut Prakan this morning.
Police arrived at the scene in Bang Ya Phraek around 2.30am this morning where they found the body of a man in a pool of blood on the second floor hospital terrace. Hi body was sent to the Forensic Medicine Institute for autopsy.
The man was from Narathiwat in the deep south of Thailand and was among the group of 76 Muslim men who recently returned from Indonesia, with over half testing positive for Coronavirus last week. When he returned to Thailand at Suvarnabhumi Airport he was required to spend 14 days under supervised quarantine.
Yesterday was his 13th day in quarantine. He tested negative for Covid-19 and was due to be released today but before that could happen, tragedy struck.
According to police reports, the man became irate early this morning causing his three roommates to lock him out of the room. Reports say that he began destroying property around him prompting the nurse on duty to call for security.
The guards tried to calm him down, reminding him that he would be discharged in the morning, but in his state of hysteria, he ran to the window on the 8th floor (Bangkok Post reports 5th floor however PPTC HD 36 reports 8th floor) and leapt to his death.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCES: PPTV HD 36 | Chiang Mai Times | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand’s developers struggle with ‘guaranteed returns’ in Covid-19 property crisis
by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com
There is one key underlying fundamental for hotel branded residences returns, and the truism that best sums it up is that returns are a function of hotel trading performance and marketplace.
In Asia, the largest branded residences market is Thailand. According to C9 Hotelworks market research, the country represents 29% of regional supply with key markets being Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, Hua Hin and Chiang Mai.
In an evolving hotel ownership model that has developers passing on risk to residential property buyers, the question has to be what risks are inherent in this, given the current Covid-19 crisis? The answer is twofold in that some owners of existing units are currently under guaranteed return programs or those who are buying new projects and are expecting contracted returns.
One indication of stress in the market has come out of Australia, where the Quest Group who operate 160 serviced apartment properties in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific have told investors who own units that have lease-back arrangements that they cannot pay due to the Covid-19 downturn.
Her in Thailand there are a variety of rental programs ranging from top line rental revenue splits to bottom line profit splits between the hotel and unit owner, and the increasingly popular lease-back arrangement. The latter was thought to be beneficial to the operator so that tenure is ensured in the project, and for unit owners who thought the lease amounted to a fixed-rental guarantee.
Commercially in Thailand, these types of contractual obligations are reflected in civil contracts and in the case of guarantees rarely are they backed by corporate undertakings, escrow accounts or bank guarantees. So in the case of a default, the only real remedy is a direct legal action. This sadly is often too costly or time consuming for single unit buyers to pursue.
With Covid-19, if force majeure is considered to be in place, a court action will have to determine who’s right and wrong. So essentially, let’s just say it’s complicated. During this past week we have seen three different projects in Thailand suspend guaranteed returns to buyers, and you can expect the number to jump in coming weeks.
The warning which is important for buyers of branded residences is that they are not purchasing a traditional real estate model, with the likely end game of capital appreciation. They are becoming de facto owners in a hotel, and as such need to carefully understand Thailand’s hotel supply and demand and performance metrics. Hotels are capital intensive and require a different standard of fit-out, operation and reinvestment vs pure residences.
It is still early days in the Covid-19 crisis, and it remains to be seen how developers who have promised guaranteed returns will fulfill these obligations, or look to negotiate a suspension of payments. For buyers of off-plan projects it’s a good time to pay closer attention to guaranteed return returns that are for extended periods of time or at high return percentages. If something looks too good to be true it probably is!
The local Covid-19 crisis will undoubtedly reset the Thai hotel industry and it’s a serious mid-term path to recovery, so expect branded residences to face these same challenges and adjust the investment outlook accordingly.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
