Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13 | The Thaiger

Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
New virus cases nationwide fall to 28
Health officials confirmed 28 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus in the country today as the trend continues down.
Today’s total brings the reported country total to 2,579 since the outbreak began in January. There were also 2 additional deaths announced today, bringing the national tally to 40. Today’s new infections are fewer than yesterday’s 33, marking it the fifth consecutive day of declines since a spike of 111 cases on April 8.
Of today’s cases, 12 are in Bangkok, 6 in Phuket, 2 each in Chon Buri, Satun and Yala provinces,and Nonthaburi, Nakhon Phanom and Chumphon each had 1 case.
4 teenagers violate the order not to celebrate Songkran outside
The postponement of this year’s Songkran festival, and the water fights that go along with it these days, didn’t stop 4 enthusiast teenagers in Roi Et, in far north eastern Thailand to disregard the orders and have their own celebrations, water and all. But their enthusiasm to live-stream their activities led to their eventual downfall. You see the local police have smartphones too. One of the four was boasting that he was the son of one of the leaders in the local municipalitly and that no one would dare arrest him. Well, police did arrest the other three, but the son of the local leader, who goes by the name of Tee, has gone missing at this stage, along with the rest of the family.
Thailand’s developers struggle with ‘guaranteed returns’ in Covid-19 property crisis
The fallout from the Covid-19 crisis has not only flattened property sales in the short term, it’s also causing problems for people who bought a property with a guaranteed rent return. Some of the published promised returns were up to 10% a year. But without people staying in the managed property rooms, there are no customers and, well, no returns at the moment.
At least three of these managed property developers have told their buyers this week that they can’t pay the guaranteed returns. Expect more hard-hit developers and hotel groups to follow suit in coming weeks and months.
Education minister does U-turn on ‘tablets for students’ plan
The government has done a swift U-turn on last week’s plans to purchase tablets for Thailand’s students for home learning during the Covid-19 crisis.
The Thai Education Minister says his ministry will now focus on maximising existing resources and “not invest money buying new equipment unnecessarily”.
He said.. “We will ask for digital TV channels from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission for teaching via Digital Learning Television instead.”
Last Wednesday the minister said he would seek a budget from the government to purchase tablets for high school students in state schools across the country.
Another proposed “One Tablet per Child” program was ditched by the military government shortly after they came to power in 2014. 4 billion baht had been allocated for the program at that time.
Chon Buri police raid late night ‘ladyboy’ cam show, arrest dozens
The show must go on! But perhaps not at the moment. Police in Chon Buri province, southeast of Bangkok, arrested dozens of people in a raid on an underground “cam show”
The arrests happened at a luxury home in Pattaya just after midnight yesterday.
The raid nabbed 32 people, comprising 27 Thais, 4 Chinese and 1 Pakistani man.
They were allegedly performing shows over the internet for members of online applications and websites involving cabaret, gambling, interviews and entertainment.
All 32 have been arrested and detained under the Emergency Decree currently in effect in Thailand to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
Bodies of two teen girls found in Kwae Noy river, Kanchanaburi
The bodies of two teen girls who went missing in the Kwae Noy river last Friday in the western province of Kanchanaburi, were discovered yesterday morning.
Friday, three teenage students from Ban Kao Withaya School in Kanchanaburi went for a swim in the Kwae Noy river. The girls were quickly overpowered by the strong current and washed downriver. An onlooker witnessed the incident and rushed into the river to help, but could save only one of them. The other two girls were carried away by the current before his eyes.
A team of divers, equipped with diving gear and flat-bottomed boats, searched for the two girls but were unsuccessful. The first body was found yesterday morning entangled in a fish basket near Wat Chorakhae Phuak by local villagers. The second body was discovered by a search team later that afternoon according to police reports.
After the first body was located Sunday morning, rescue divers found the body of the second girl about 500 metres away.
SOURCES: Chiang Mai Times | Bangkok Post
Education minister does U-turn on ‘tablets for students’ plan
The government has done a swift U-turn on last week’s plans to purchase tablets (iPads and the like, not medicines) for Thailand’s students for home learning during the Covid-19 crisis.
The Thai Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan says his ministry will now focus on maximising existing resources and “not invest money buying new equipment unnecessarily”.
“We will ask for digital TV channels from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission for teaching via Digital Learning Television,” according to Bangkok Post.
Last Wednesday the minister said he would seek a budget from the government to purchase tablets for high school students in state schools across the country. All schools have been closed down with Thai public schools now remaining closed until at least July 1 this year.
The idea of buying computers and tablets for students first came from former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra back in 2005. But the Education Ministry has tried, and failed, before to introduce publicly funded digital tools for students with either the proposed budgets blowing out or caving in under criticism from the public over the waste of public money.
The proposed “One Tablet per Child” program was ditched by the newly installed military government shortly after it came to power in 2014. 4 billion baht had been allocated for the program.
The Education Ministers says he is now collecting information from schools around eh country to find the most appropriate way to continue educating students at this time. He added that schools cannot reopen "until the safety of pupils can be guaranteed". He said the ministry will have to readjust the Thai education calendar to ensure that lost classroom time can be made up.
PM urges Thailand to observe Songkran at home on April 13
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is calling on all citizens and residents to refrain from celebrating Songkran, cancel their trips home and avoid all gatherings during the 3 day festival, which kicks off on Monday.
The government announced last month that the Songkran holidays would be postponed to later, unspecified dates, in line with efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
The premier says that, in keeping with tradition, people can sprinkle water on Buddha images at in their homes and express their gratitude to their parents “provided they maintain a 2 metre distance and wear face masks at all times”.
He also said in last night’s televised speech to the nation that the government does not have any immediate plans to extend the current 10pm-4am curfew hours.
Thailand has been under a state of emergency since March 26, which is due to expire on at the end of the month. The PM has indicated he may extend it.
Last week the PM supported the campaign to “Save Parents” during Songkran by NOT returning to visit parents in far-flung provinces, stay at home and save the celebrations with their parents until later. The campaign has also been designed to protect older members of the Thai community from potential infection.
SOURCE: The Nation
