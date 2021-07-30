Coronavirus (Covid-19)
21 of yesterday’s Covid-related deaths died at home
The number of new infections in the most severe wave to hit Thailand since the start of the pandemic continues to rise. And of 165 Covid-related deaths reported yesterday, 21 of them died at home.
The Bangkok Post reports that the highest number of infections is in the capital, with 3,963 new cases reported yesterday, followed by the neighbouring provinces of Samut Sakhon and Nakhon Pathom. Other provinces with high rates of infection include the eastern province of Chon Buri and the central provinces of Samut Prakan and Nonthaburi.
The central province of Samut Sakhon has detected 4 new clusters in factories, reporting 64 new cases. A factory in Nakhon Pathom has also reported an outbreak of 621 infections.
The severity of the crisis in Bangkok and surrounding provinces is putting the healthcare system under pressure and has led to a hospital bed shortage. Asymptomatic patients and those with only mild symptoms no longer face mandatory hospitalisation and can instead carry out home isolation. The government is also offering free transport to Covid-19 patients who wish to return to their home provinces for treatment.
The Bangkok Post reports that according to Suksan Kittisupakorn from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Medical Office, field hospitals are also expanding their capacity to accept patients with moderate symptoms. There are currently 1,165 beds available at field hospitals run by the BMA. Suksan says more healthcare workers and extra equipment and medical supplies are being assigned to these facilities.
Today, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has reported 17,345 new infections and 117 deaths.
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
