Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

21 of yesterday’s Covid-related deaths died at home

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration

The number of new infections in the most severe wave to hit Thailand since the start of the pandemic continues to rise. And of 165 Covid-related deaths reported yesterday, 21 of them died at home.

The Bangkok Post reports that the highest number of infections is in the capital, with 3,963 new cases reported yesterday, followed by the neighbouring provinces of Samut Sakhon and Nakhon Pathom. Other provinces with high rates of infection include the eastern province of Chon Buri and the central provinces of Samut Prakan and Nonthaburi.

The central province of Samut Sakhon has detected 4 new clusters in factories, reporting 64 new cases. A factory in Nakhon Pathom has also reported an outbreak of 621 infections.

The severity of the crisis in Bangkok and surrounding provinces is putting the healthcare system under pressure and has led to a hospital bed shortage. Asymptomatic patients and those with only mild symptoms no longer face mandatory hospitalisation and can instead carry out home isolation. The government is also offering free transport to Covid-19 patients who wish to return to their home provinces for treatment.

The Bangkok Post reports that according to Suksan Kittisupakorn from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Medical Office, field hospitals are also expanding their capacity to accept patients with moderate symptoms. There are currently 1,165 beds available at field hospitals run by the BMA. Suksan says more healthcare workers and extra equipment and medical supplies are being assigned to these facilities.

Today, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has reported 17,345 new infections and 117 deaths.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 seconds ago

21 of yesterday’s Covid-related deaths died at home
Best of16 mins ago

Top 5 shopping malls Phuket
Coronavirus Vaccines28 mins ago

11 charged for allegedly selling fake Bang Sue vaccination appointments
Sponsored21 hours ago

Experience Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Koh Samui1 hour ago

Samui re-opening plans under threat as island infections rise
Thailand1 hour ago

Field hospital set up in Phuket Rajabhat University for Covid-19 patients
Coronavirus World2 hours ago

Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 17,345 new cases and 117 deaths
Phuket10 hours ago

Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Despite Covid-19 Phuket Sandbox continues at least 2 weeks
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

Chulalongkorn University progressing on domestic mRNA vaccine
Koh Samui17 hours ago

Black Club Covid-19 outbreak on Koh Samui widens
Thailand18 hours ago

Possible earthquake in Nonthaburi this morning
Best of18 hours ago

Chiang Mai’s 8 most indulgent spa hotels
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Bangkok Bang Sue scam under investigation, 7 volunteers and counting to be questioned
Thailand19 hours ago

Thailand News Today | ‘Crowding’ due to camera angles, train hospitals | July 29
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending