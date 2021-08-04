Coronavirus (Covid-19)
20 year old arrested for online alternative vaccine scam
A 20 year old man was arrested in Prachin Buri province after allegedly swindling at least around 50 people online in a fake vaccine scam. The man was arrested by the Technology Crime Suppression Division on Tuesday after using Facebook to collect orders for Covid-19 alternative vaccines that didn’t exist. This is the second vaccine scam in the province in the last 2 weeks.
The young man was arrested after being tracked down to a hotel room in Tambon Ko Somboon of Si Maha Phot district on Tuesday. He was reported to have confessed to posting in several groups on Facebook claiming he had access to vaccines like Sinopharm or Moderna that are considered alternative as they are not part of the government’s official vaccination program.
The posts claimed that he had a connection and had ordered vaccines through private hospital purchases, as many have now ordered Moderna and Sinopharm vaccines for private sale now and in the coming months. The ads were selling 2 doses of the vaccine for 3,300 baht total.
About 50 people filed complaints about his Facebook post scam that many people fell for and transferred money to the man in order to secure their non-existent vaccine. He is believed to have collected about 200,000 baht running this scam. When questioned, he said he had been running the con for about 3 months and unlike many recently who said they were in desperate need because of Covid-19 and turned to crime to survive, he had spent all the profits on online gaming and on himself.
The 20 year old faces charges of defrauding the public and violating Thailand’s strict Computer Crimes Act by posting false information online. He is now being held in Nakhon Ratchasima, in the custody of the Chok Chai police, while awaiting prosecution. Surprisingly, this was the young man’s second time being arrested for online scamming after a previous conviction that resulted in a 3 year sentence that was commuted after he served one and a half years and was released last September.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
20 year old arrested for online alternative vaccine scam
Delta variant now the predominant strain, 78% of Thai infections
Controversial food delivery only rule faces criticism
Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Expat arrested on drug charges allegedly claims to be a local “Robin Hood”
Thai Airways selling 10 properties to raise capital
The 5 Best Cafes in Koh Samui
Thailand News Today | record Covid deaths, ban on ‘mass gatherings’ | August 4
Vaccine updates for expats; hospital extends hours to accelerate vaccinations
8 things to do correctly in Thailand
Thailand’s 5 most absolutely luxurious hotels
Myanmar envoy updated to Brunei’s 2nd Foreign Affairs Minister
Thailand’s national parks ban the use of some sunscreens containing particular chemicals
Wednesday Covid Update: 20,200 new cases, provincial totals
Visa Exemption Rule – 56 countries to enter Thailand without a visa
Third phase testing successful for Vietnam Covid-19 vaccine
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
Phuket reservations slow down for August
Bangkok volunteer group “Sai Mai Will Survive” overwhelmed with calls
Spray guns ineffective and dangerous, says TFDA
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
Chulalongkorn University progressing on domestic mRNA vaccine
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 18,027 infections, expat vaccine registration
Health Minister says Bang Sue not crowded, blames “camera angles”
Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
Thailand News Today | ‘Crowding’ due to camera angles, train hospitals | July 29
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
- Myanmar3 days ago
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 18,027 infections, expat vaccine registration
- Cambodia2 days ago
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
16 new dark red provinces and restrictions extended to August 16
- Bangkok2 days ago
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present