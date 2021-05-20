Thailand
Royal Thai Police to investigate 29 officers for suspected ties to labour trafficking
At least 29 police officers are being investigated for suspected involvement in labour trafficking. The Royal Thai Police Headquarters has appointed a committee to investigate the officers, a source told Nation Thailand. The national police deputy chief will oversee the investigation.
Border patrol has reportedly been heightened over the past year due concerns that migrants who are entering Thailand illegally, evading quarantine and checkpoint screening, could potentially import Covid-19 to Thailand. Fingers pointed at undocumented Burmese workers following the December outbreak at a fishing hub in Samut Sakhon where the virus spread among migrants who lived and worked in crowded conditions.
Back in December, the Royal Thai Army admitted that they cannot keep people from crossing the around 2,000 kilometre Thai-Myanmar border and authorities shifted their focus from cracking down on migrants crossing the border to catching the labour traffickers.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Phuket
Men arrested on drug charges after police chase in Phuket
2 men were arrested on drug charges after a 20 kilometre police chase in Phuket yesterday. The pursuit ended when the men crashed their motorbike into a parked car. Officers searched the motorbike and found 3 bags of kratom in the boot.
An officer says he first approached the men because they were acting suspicious. The men sped off, prompting the police to chase after them. Police say the men ran red lights and ignored traffic signs. The chase went on for 20 kilometres and ended when the motorbike crashed into a parked car.
Kitiphop Jongpet and Anisorn Tuthep, both 23 years old, were arrested and are facing charges of possession of a Category 5 drug. Kitiphop, who was driving the motorbike, is facing charges of reckless driving causing damage to another person’s property.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Thai authorities announce cargo ship’s route before drug bust in Australia | VIDEO
Thai authorities investigating the drug bust in Australia, where more than 300 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized from a Thai cargo ship, say they’ve narrowed down the route of the shipment and have identified a company involved.
Cargo had first been loaded onto a Chinese vessel which left Chon Buri’s Laem Chabang port on March 25, according to Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board secretary general Wichai Chaimongko. The vessel stopped in Singapore and the cargo was transferred to a Portuguese vessel, he says.
The shipment arrived in Australia on April 30 and then was intercepted by the Australian Border Force on May 4 when it docked at Sydney’s Port Botany. Officers found methamphetamine, known as “ice,” inside electric barbecue grills and water heaters. The 316 kilograms of drugs are valued at 2.29 billion baht.
Wichai did not mention the name of the company that shipped the cargo, but said Thai authorities are investigating to determine the company’s role in the smuggling of methamphetamine.
“The board will investigate and confiscate assets from all involved in line with the Justice Ministry’s policy.”
The ONCB will be meeting with representative from the Australian Federation Police to discuss the ongoing investigation. In Australia, the New South Wales Police, the Australian Federal Police and NSW Crime Commission are also working on the case.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Crime
British man with a machete in Chiang Mai temple arrested
A British man was arrested in Chiang Mai after brandishing a machete at Wat Eranthawan, a temple in the south of the northern city. Clive George Davidson was arrested by police after a stand-off while taking him into custody and is being charged with multiple crimes.
CCTV footage shows 50 year old Davidson getting out of his car and pacing around the temple with the machete, following a monk to the doorway before beginning to walk away and doubling back again. Abbot Phra Khajonsak retreated into the temple, locked the door, and then called the police for help.
Davidson’s visa had expired and a small amount of marijuana was found in his car. He has not officially confessed to the crime, though he reportedly admitted it was him holding the machete in the video at the temple. Police found him in his home in Hang Dong, and video footage appeared to show him rolling a joint or cigarette while police look in the window and try to convince him to come out. After a 4-hour stand-off, police left to obtain an arrest warrant.
He’s being charged with possession and use of an illicit substance, overstaying his visa, trespassing, and criminal mischief.
No motive has been confirmed for the attack on the temple, but a disturbance in a neighbour’s home involving Davidson was reported before he headed to the temple. The British man reportedly said that he just wanted to talk to the monk. In video footage during his arrest, Davidson could be heard complaining about the police corruption and that they smashed his window and tried to force open the door. He also alluded to being tired, possibly of corruption in the village or some alleged harassment.
“I went to the wat and said, ‘I am tired, I want to… leave me alone or I want to kill myself.’ I was not talking to the monk. I was just saying I’m tired.”
SOURCE: Coconuts
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Royal Thai Police to investigate 29 officers for suspected ties to labour trafficking
2 markets in central Thailand report hundreds of new infections
Tourism officials focus on safety to differentiate Phuket from rest of Thailand
Covid UPDATE Thursday: 2,636 new infections and 25 deaths
Nok Air submits business rehabilitation plan, now up for creditor approval
Men arrested on drug charges after police chase in Phuket
Thailand News Today | Walk-in vaccinations scuttled, rain for the next few days | May 19
Pattaya Remand Prison maintains zero Covid-19 infections
Thai company interested in Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine for animals
Thai Airways restructuring plan approved by creditors
Survey ranks Taiwan as top country for expats in 2021
Thai authorities announce cargo ship’s route before drug bust in Australia | VIDEO
British man with a machete in Chiang Mai temple arrested
Restroom turnstile linked to hundreds of Covid infections at Pathum Thani market
Top 5 Car Rental Companies In Thailand
Top 5 international schools in Thailand
Thailand’s zones change from Monday – easing of Covid restrictions
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths
British health secretary tells Brits to bypass Thailand for summer holidays
Phuket woman impaled by steel rod in motorbike accident
Thailand’s colour zones change from Monday – some restrictions ease
12 Covid-19 violators busted drinking on Patong Beach
Krabi police search for 3 murder suspects after body and car found buried at plantation
Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths, provincial totals
Education Ministry launches online platform as schools’ reopening plans delayed
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine now approved in Thailand
Hua Hin plans to vaccinate residents next month, reopening eyed for October
3 organisers of Phuket’s Kolour superspreader event charged
Covid UPDATE: 3,095 new infections, 17 deaths, provincial totals
20 people arrested at Pattaya restaurant for allegedly violating alcohol ban
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
British health secretary tells Brits to bypass Thailand for summer holidays
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand’s colour zones change from Monday – some restrictions ease
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
12 Covid-19 violators busted drinking on Patong Beach
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths, provincial totals
- Education2 days ago
Education Ministry launches online platform as schools’ reopening plans delayed
- Crime2 days ago
20 people arrested at Pattaya restaurant for allegedly violating alcohol ban
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Koh Samet reopens after being closed for 3 weeks due to Covid-19
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand News Today | Releasing 50,000 prisoners, Covid sniffer dogs, bungled kidnap | May 18