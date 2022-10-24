Connect with us

China

Academics in Thailand welcome President Xi’s third term

Academics in Thailand welcomed news yesterday that Chinese leader President Xi Jinping secured an historic third five-year term as general secretary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

President Xi’s third term will be viewed as undemocratic and autocratic by the Western powers but Thailand’s top boffins believe continuation is the key which will benefit the kingdom and ASEAN countries.

Thai academics reckon the nation needs to remain impartial to the West’s belligerent war-like attitude toward the mainland and grow its economy with China.

Piti Srisangnam, director for academic affairs at Chulalongkorn University’s ASEAN Studies Centre, told Bangkok Post that he believes most of the newly-elected senior members of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee favour reform, which is good news for Thailand.

“This is a signal that China is now ready to emerge as a global economic power that will focus on joining development initiatives with other countries.

“China has rivals on the global economic stage. Even though Thailand has close ties with China, it does not take sides in conflicts, and this should benefit the country if China eases travel curbs and allows its citizens to travel abroad.

“With small numbers of Covid-19 fatalities and infections as well as amicable ties with China, Thailand will always be among the top destinations.”

A mass influx of Chinese tourists to Thailand is unlikely until next year, however.

The mainland still insists on seven days of quarantine for any traveller, Chinese or foreign, as it maintains its strict zero-Covid-19 policy. This largely puts off people from travelling.

Thailand is more likely to see more tourists around Chinese New Year next year in late January and thereafter.

An expert on China’s economy at Thammasat University’s faculty of economics, Aksornsri Phanishsarn, reckons there will be little change to Xi’s previous two terms as Chinese president.

Aksornsri believes Xi will continue economic reform, strengthen growth from within, and continue its zero-Covid strategy. With that in mind, she believes Thailand needs to target a different consumer than previous visitors to the Land of Smiles.

“Chinese tourists cannot be expected to visit Thailand in large numbers in the upcoming high season as long as the quarantine requirement for arrivals into China remains in place.

“Before the pandemic, many Chinese tourists in Thailand were first-time travellers and budget travellers.

“We should turn our attention to upmarket tourists. They may not come in large numbers but they will include businessmen and investors.

“China is seeking to invest in Thailand, particularly in the electric vehicle industry.”

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

