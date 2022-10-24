Connect with us

Economy

Govt set up complaints hotline about pricey veggies

Published

 on 

Noticed an increase in the price of vegetables? So has the government and that is why a complaints hotline has been set up for consumers to log their gripes.

The Commerce Ministry’s Department of Internal Trade (DIT) yesterday made known it will monitor increases in the nation’s vegetable prices and promises to come up with measures to control prices.

DIT Director General Udom Srisomsong said price increases are down to the recent floods across the kingdom’s many provinces affecting the quality of produce and transport costs.

“The provincial commercial offices are ordered to keep a closer watch on prices and aim to provide enough vegetables to consumers at fair prices.

“The DIT plans to distribute more vegetables from provinces unaffected by floods, such as Songkhla, Phuket, and Saturn, via a central market to provide more alternatives to consumers.”

Consumers have noticed that home-grown vegetables, such as morning glory, spring onions, and coriander, have risen to their highest levels in a decade.

A DIT report revealed that coriander is about 140-150 baht per 1 kilogramme, an increase of about 40%, while spring onions have increased from 80 baht to 150-160 baht per 1 kilogramme.

Consumers at Trang’s Ta Klang Market notice that there has been an increase of 10 baht per kilogram on all vegetables, adding that some more in-demand vegetables command even higher prices.

In Nakhon Sawan, the prices of vegetables sold at the Bon Kai Fresh Market have drastically increased over the past few days.

One market vendor in Nakhon Sawan made known the problem is because of the floods adding there is less produce and transportation costs are higher. It is the same story in fresh markets in Chaiyaphum’s Muang district and Yala’s Betong.

Thailand saw an increase in the cost of vegetables last month for the Vegetarian Festival but that is generally expected. Prices generally decrease after the celebration of all things vegetables.

The DIT revealed customers can complain about vegetable price increases that they regard as excessive with their provincial commercial offices or call the 1569 hotline.

 

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

