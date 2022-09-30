Connect with us

Technology

What role for Thailand in China’s great European EV invasion?

Published

 on 

Just over a month ago, China’s top electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD announced its first overseas factory, in Thailand. The company bought 96 hectares at Rayong industrial estate. The factory is expected to start producing in 2024 with an annual production capacity of about 150,000 vehicles. Vehicles made in Thailand will be sold locally as well as exported to neighbouring ASEAN countries and other areas, perhaps Europe.

The news came as BYD goes aggressively global, replacing the website www.byd.com with www.bydglobal.com. BYD is well-known for doing a lot in-house. It makes its batteries, a big advantage given today’s supply chain issues.

On Wednesday, BYD gave long-awaited details of its impending assault on the European market, and prices.

What role for Thailand in China's great European EV invasion? | News by Thaiger

BYD SUV Atto 3 starts at 1.4 million baht.

BYDs compact SUV, the Atto 3, will come in at 38,000 euros (1.4 million baht). Highly affordable. BYD also has a luxury sedan and full-size SUV, both much more expensive, starting at more than 70,000 euros (2.6 million baht). All three are 100% battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

What role for Thailand in China's great European EV invasion? | News by Thaiger

The BYD Tang

In July, BYD sold just over 4,000 cars overseas rising to over 5,000 in August, mostly in Australia. The Yuan and Tang are the main models sold overseas, while the Qin PLUS DM-I and Song PLUS DM-I went on sale in Colombia in March.

China is already in Europe in Polestar and MG, once European brands now owned by Geely and SAIC. Other brands such as BYD and luxury brand NIO have taken advantage of a friendly environment in Norway as a testing ground.

What role for Thailand in China's great European EV invasion? | News by Thaiger

The NIO es8

NIO is preparing to invade Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden, pushing into the UK and other countries next year.

Vehicles from China pay a 10% duty to the European Union, which matters at the value end of the market. The sight of a number of Chinese brands on European roads could strengthen support for additional barriers. The proposed carbon border adjustment mechanism could bring import levies in line with the EU’s internal tax on carbon emissions. Unlike Norway, other European countries have large vehicle industries to protect.

Chinese brands could respond to protectionist moves by opening manufacturing facilities in Europe, as their Japanese and Korean rivals have done.

For Chinese manufacturers, the US is a hostile environment: President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act could exclude brands with virtually any Chinese content from EV tax credits.

Such expansion strategies mean many more European consumers and governments are about to see cars that aren’t just made in China by Chinese companies but also explicitly badged as Chinese. Thailand will not get a mention, which might be a bad thing.

SOURCE Bangkok Post

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World45 seconds ago

Suicide bombing in Afghanistan hits students preparing for exam
Politics48 mins ago

BREAKING: Prayut reinstated as Prime Minister of Thailand
Technology53 mins ago

What role for Thailand in China’s great European EV invasion?
Sponsored7 hours ago

10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
Cambodia59 mins ago

Cambodian delegation in UK to seach for stolen treasures
Thailand1 hour ago

20 baht notes printed with errors, says Bank of Thailand
Crime2 hours ago

Loan shark bombs debtor’s house in southern Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai researchers develop flood-resistant rice strain
Press Room3 hours ago

Southeast Asia’s hospitality leaders step into the ring to fight for sustainability at PHIST 5
Crime3 hours ago

Horrified relatives attempt ID of disfigured suitcase victim
Travel3 hours ago

Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
Travel3 hours ago

5 best spa treatments in Bangkok to pamper yourself this September – October
Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket’s governor Narong braces for storm Noru
Politics4 hours ago

Royal defamation case dropped against Thai activist
Myanmar4 hours ago

OnlyFans star sentenced to six years in prison in Myanmar
Protests5 hours ago

Activists plan protests across Bangkok
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending